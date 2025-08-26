Last December, I published an unusual guest post written by the famous feminist hot dog heiress Myrna Minkoff, that she wrote on behalf of all women, and that she addressed to all men, admonishing us to “do better.” According to Ms. Minkoff, men would stare at her body whenever she posted pictures of herself in a bikini online. She found this omnipresent male gaze oppressive.

The comment section to Minkoff’s guest post was interesting. Some people found her feminist rant unintentionally funny. Others were incensed. One anonymous reader, who went only by the name, “GradyGroypQueen33” didn’t say anything in the comments, but he sent me a direct message letting me know what he thought of my decision to publish Myrna’s letter.

Meet GradyGroypQueen33 (a Groyper Lieutenant Colonel)

Here is GradyGroypQueen33’s profile picture:

GradyGroypQueen33: “America First! TradCath Groyper! Girls Are Gross!”

As you can see, he advertises himself as being “America First,” a “TradCath Groyper,” and someone who believes “Girls are gross!”

He messaged me the meme below. You’ve heard the saying, a picture says a thousand words? Not this one. It said only three.

GradyGroypQueen33 messaged me with this meme after I published Myrna Minkoff’s feminist guest post on my blog.

Whoever he was, GradyGroypQueen33 didn’t mince words. I asked him if he wanted to write a response to Myrna Minkoff. He replied with this meme:

GradyGroypQueen33 lets me know he wants me to publish his response to Myrna Minkoff …

I told him to email me his response to Myrna and I would publish it as a guest post. The next day, he sent me a thirty-one page Google Doc, in eight-point Arial font, single-spaced, with no paragraph breaks. I told him there’s no way I could publish anything that long and that unformatted. Seconds later, he shot back with the following rejoinder:

And so we had reached an impasse. According to Ancestry.com I have no Jewish ancestry. I really like bacon (the food, not Francis). I am terrible with money. I thought I was 100% Goyim, but apparently my insistence that GradyGroypQueen33 format his letter and edit it down to 500 words or less before I would post it makes me Jewish.

Oy vey.

Nickles P Fuentes

That last exchange with GradyGroypQueen33 was in February, and I just left it at that. I forgot all about it until recent events brought the Groypers back into the internet news cycle. To wit, Nick Fuentes started beefing with Candace Owens after appearing on her show. Then, Tucker Carlson jumped into the fray and started calling Fuentes an “angry gay kid.

Maybe Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson were right that Nick Fuentes is fake and gay? Maybe Nick Fuentes was right that Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson are also fake (though not nearly as gay as Fuentes and the Groypers). Maybe both sides are right about the other? Maybe we’re watching a puppet show where the characters of a scripted drama break the fourth wall and talk directly to the audience and call attention to the other puppets’ strings? Maybe the psyops are escalating!

Whatever he and his critics are, I do think Nick Fuentes is funny and entertaining. I also give him credit for not shying away from the JQ, even though he can really get absurd to the point of being quixotic about it. At the same time, this does add to his entertainment value. What makes someone Jewish? Converting to Judaism? Having a Jewish mother? How about, disagreeing with Nick Fuentes?

Wei Wu is one of the most hilarious accounts on X, by the way!

It’s also kind of odd for Nick Fuentes to be so relentless in naming the Jew (no matter how goyish the disguise), given the uncanny resemblance Fuentes’ own dad bears to the extremely Jewish Eugene Levy.

Probably the strangest thing about Nick Fuentes, though, is his weird gay catboy aura, which seems completely at odds with his professed role as an ultra-right-wing TradCath influencer. For decades, a lot of very sophisticated, high-level social engineering has been aimed at Western youth to dissuade them from marrying and forming families, and to instead redirect their passions towards sterile, meaningless pastimes and busywork bullshit jobs and infantile consumerism, resulting in cratering fertility rates and marriage rates. The future belongs to those whose children show up for it, and Nick Fuentes is selling a childless incel lifestyle to his audience. One doesn’t need to be a wild-eyed conspiracy theorist to see how Nick Fuentes’ role as a young right-wing influencer neatly dovetails with the agenda of the very people Fuentes claims to be opposing. (Remind me again, what did Lenin say about controlling the opposition by leading it?)

Anyway, after my bizarre exchange with GradyGroypQueen33, I saw that

did a lengthy post called

that pretty much speaks for itself.

Where there’s that much smoke, there’s definitely something flaming.

More recently, Vox Day did a livestream thoroughly explaining how “Nick Fuentes was always fake,” and that Fuentes’ role is to divert the energy of young right-wing men away from constructive and concrete solutions, and towards sterile, dead-end, childless, incel, bitchy, theatrical faggotry. The evidence is damning. Something is rotten in the Groyper movement.

GradyGroypQueen33 Returns

In light of all that, I began to think it was probably for the best that I had never published GradyGroypQueen33’s guest post.

Screenshot from Why Didn’t They Laugh #2226 on Unauthorized.tv (or Rumble )

One day, as I was watching a hilarious livestream in which Owen Benjamin dressed up in a Tim Dillon costume to roast ol’ Nickles P Fuentes in a “gay on gay podcast rant,” I was absent-mindedly scrolling through my Substack feed (multi-tasking) and saw that I had a new message from GradyGroypQueen33:

GradyGroypQueen33 finally agrees to edit his letter to Myrna Minkoff …

Despite my misgivings about the Groyper movement, I am a man of my word, and I had promised GradyGroypQueen33 that I would publish his response to Myrna Minkoff as long as he complied with the formatting requirements. I let him know my offer still stood, and he replied thus:

GradyGroypQueen33 says “thanks.” Extending an olive branch, he downgrades me from “Jewish” to “most likely Jewish.”

Yesterday, he sent me the final draft of his letter. He still went over the 500 word limit, but not nearly as egregiously as before. Since he more or less complied with the requirements I gave him, I am publishing his reply, in full, and without any editing on my part.

Once again, in case you missed Myrna Minkoff’s guest post, you should read it first for context:

And once more, for context, here is GradyGroypQueen33’s profile picture:

GradyGroypQueen33: Pepe the Frog meets Peter Pan — or is that Tinker Bell?

Keep that image in mind as you read GradyGroypQueen33’s response to Myrna Minkoff.

Finally, for additional context, here is an example of the kind of photographs that Myrna Minkoff posts of herself online, which generate all this unwanted male attention that she ranted about in her original guest post:

Myrna Minkoff trying to escape the male gaze at the beach

So with all that out of the way, here is GradyGroypQueen33’s response to Myrna Minkoff:

Myrna Minkoff is Jewish and Women Are Gross Especially Jewish Women like Myrna Minkoff!!!

Hi everybody, GradyGroypQueen33 here to set the record straight. Myrna Minkoff is Jewish, so her opinion is DISREGARDED. Also, Myrna Minkoff is a woman, so her opinion is even further DISREGARDED. Nevertheless, even though her opinion is disregarded two times over, I felt I should give an answer to her ridiculous claims about men. I don’t know what kind of pathetic SIMPS Myrna keeps getting attention from, but Groypers like me don’t pay any attention to her, AT ALL, because she is a WOMAN. And she is JEWISH. She is a Jewish WOMAN, which makes her doubly evil and gross. She says she hates all this attention she’s getting, but she’s lying because she is the one who posts all these pictures of herself online so that men can see it because she wants them to see it and pay attention to her. She needs those simps! Without her simps, she wouldn’t even exist! Her ego would collapse into itself like a black hole. She is a parasite for male attention. She offers the world nothing but thirst traps, and then she acts all high and mighty when men give her what she wants. She manipulates men into paying attention to her, and then she acts all offended by their attention. LOL. Bitch, you are doing this to yourself! We see what you are doing! Your whole “I’m offended” schtick is as fake as your breasts! Myrna Minkoff thinks her big Khazar milkers make her special. ROFL. LMFAO. There is nothing attractive about big breasts. I could see them in real life and not feel the least bit attracted to her. My sister has even bigger breasts, and she’s much more attractive than Myrna Minkoff because unlike Myrna Minkoff my sister is not Jewish so she’s not completely gross. (Although she’s still gross because she is a woman after all.) But even though my sister could take way hotter pictures in a bikini than the JEW Myrna Minkoff ever could, you won’t see my sister posting slutty photos of herself online, because my sister isn’t an ATTENTION WHORE like that BITCH Myrna Minkoff. Myrna Minkoff is a gross Jewish whore, but even though she’s completely gross, she posts these pictures of herself online that none of us guys have ever asked to see. I don’t like seeing pictures of women in bikinis on my feed when I’m scrolling online. I block people who share pictures of women trying to look cute because there is nothing cute about women. Like all Groypers, I am an incel. That makes me immune to all those manipulations that women like to do. They can try to manipulate me, but it won’t work, because I don’t even find them attractive. At all. They can shove their disgusting cleavage in my face or wiggle their disgusting fat asses right in front of me, and I don’t even notice. It’s just gross. Women are annoying. If I’m going to be around other people, I’d rather be around other guys like my Groyper Frens than be around those annoying bitches. The only kind of women I like are anime girls because a waifu isn’t obnoxious and stupid like all these women who think their titties make them special somehow and act like they’re supposed to be treated like princesses or something just because there are pathetic guys out there who simp after them like all these cucks simping after Myrna Minkoff. Your breasts don’t make you special! Your breasts aren’t even attractive to me! Breasts are gross! Female bodies are gross! I don’t want to see anything but men in my feed. And not old gross Boomer men either. Young handsome men, like Nick and the other Groypers, and anime girls like my waifu are what I want to look at when I go online. Unlike you, Myrna, Nick Fuentes is worth paying attention to. My waifu pics are worth paying attention to. I would go to the beach with Nick Fuentes. I would go to the beach with my waifu. But I would never ever want to go to the beach with anyone who looks like YOU, Myrna. You think if I was at the beach I would want to see your disgusting titties and your disgusting butt cheeks hanging out of your swimsuit, Myrna? LOL. LMFAO. Let me tell you something, Myrna, you are gross. I don’t want you. None of my frens want anything to do with you. You are annoying. You make me sick. You make me nauseous. You look just like that stuck up bitch in fourth grade who told all of her friends that I asked her to go with me when I didn’t, and even though she was lying (because she was probably Jewish, now that I think about it, because she lied A LOT like Jewesses do), all the other kids believed her because they didn’t understand how the Jew works. I didn’t care back then what stupid girls like that Jewish WHORE in my fourth grade class thought, and I don’t care now what girls think, especially not a Jewish whore woman like Myrna Minkoff. You think I want you? Your breasts are too big. Your hips are too wide. Your butt is too round. Your face is too girly. You aren’t attractive to me. At all. The only thing you can do is make me a sandwich and bring me my waifu doll, because unlike you, my waifu knows how to keep her mouth shut, which is what you need to learn how to do, Myrna. Sincerely and with incel Groyper pride, GradyGroypQueen33 Groyper Lieutenant-Colonel (GLTC) 33rd Anime Batallion, Commanding

Summing Up and Myrna Minkoff’s Non-Response

So there you have it, folks, the Groyper response to Myrna Minkoff’s feminist rant. I messaged Myrna to ask if she wanted to write a rebuttal to GradyGroypQueen33:

Myrna Minkoff’s non-response to GradyGroypQueen33

So in light of Myrna’s disinterest in anything GradyGroypQueen33 has to say, I guess this is where the controversy ends — although I did make the mistake of telling GradyGroypQueen33 what Myrna said about not caring to read what he wrote, and I think he’s now working on another 31-page, single-spaced manifesto about her.

