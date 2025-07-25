A not-so-proud-anymore Pride Month 2025 … (Painting by Grok Boyardini)

Remembering America’s Rainbow-Themed Psychotic Break

Today, it’s hard to believe just how crazy everything was only a couple of years ago. Sure, things are still crazy, but if you skip the daily news cycle and social media feeds, you can avoid most of it. In terms of your daily routines and the people and places you personally interact with, for most of us, life has probably reached some sort of stable equilibrium (relatively speaking). Obviously, that could all change tomorrow, but for now, day-to-day life for most people feels like it’s back to normal.

Looking back over the Obama/Trump 1.0/Biden era and the prolonged psychotic break that America suffered during that time, I am still amazed by the sudden cultural ascendancy of the Rainbow Demon Church.

It’s not that it came completely out of nowhere; the gay race communists had already been making their long march through the institutions for several decades beforehand; but prior to Obama’s second term, most of us were naively complacent about it. The lesbians and gays dominated a few areas of a few big coastal cities, but in middle America, they weren’t all that visible. You may have known (or known of) a few homosexuals, but they mostly minded their own business and didn’t publicly broadcast the details of their sexuality to others. Everyone just kind of knew their orientation, but it usually wasn’t a big deal. “Don’t ask, don’t tell” and all that. Most people took a live and let live approach to it.

But then, one day, the Supreme Court overturned all the laws prohibiting state recognition of homosexual marriage, and suddenly the Rainbow Demon Church was everywhere, waving its garish victory flag in everyone’s faces, issuing new “hate-speech” diktats, purging organizations of anyone who publicly offered even the most milquetoast criticism of this new state religion. And before anyone knew it, America was hurtling down that slippery slope that the Bible thumpers had always warned us about: the Rainbow Demon Church started singing and chanting about coming for the children. How did everything get so batshit crazy so fast?

Shout out to the public figures who stood up to the demons when almost no one else would, and who paid the cost professionally and financially, like Owen Benjamin (who did so in 2017 when “trans children” became a thing). Those were some dark days.

I’m looking back at some of the posts I wrote only a couple years ago, and it’s bringing back memories. There’s the one I wrote after a particularly insane workday; my workplace at the time was unimaginably dysfunctional, and rather than even attempting to fix obvious problems, senior management decided to focus on promoting the LGBT agenda. It was like working in the movie Office Space, if you replaced Bill Lumberg with a lesbian version of the Red Queen from Alice in Wonderland and replaced TPS reports with pronoun-sensitivity training. It was absolutely insane. And my workplace was hardly unique. Corporations everywhere were ignoring their underlying businesses in order to push the agenda of the Rainbow Demon Church.

“In this White House, we believe …” President Joe Biden holding a Rainbow Demon Church tent revival on the White House lawn, as a Rainbow Demon Flag displaces the American Flag in the background.

But the gay race communists blundered and badly overplayed their hand. They thought they had won their final victory, and all that was left was a cleanup operation. There would be some high-profile public show trials of recalcitrant thought criminals. Tranny stochastic terrorists would strafe the few remaining pockets of resistance with literal machine gun fire, like when the tranny shot up the Christian school in Nashville (and none of the powers that be bothered to pursue the obvious hate-crime angle at all, because “hate-crime” prosecutions only ever go one way). The Rainbow Demon Church festooned public buildings with pride flags. They elevated the most shameless degenerates to prominent government positions and tried to turn the military into a gay bar. They didn’t just let their mask of sanity slip; they tore it from their faces, threw it to the ground, and stomped it under foot, figuring they would never need to conceal their true intentions ever again. “We’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children,” they boasted publicly, daring anyone to stop them. For the first time, regular people in middle America got a good look at the pure, unadulterated, demonic evil at the heart of the LGBT movement.

The Backlash Begins …

It’s always darkest just before the dawn. Pride Month 2023 began with the Rainbow Demon Church enjoying the full backing of the federal government, many state and local governments, Wall Street’s biggest banks and hedge funds, practically every Fortune 500 Corporation, all the Hollywood studios and mainstream media companies, all the big social media platforms, etc. And to top it all off, these perverted pets of the regime congratulated themselves on being the #resistance, fighting on behalf of the cultural and financial elites against tyranny and oppression. Who was tyrannizing and oppressing them? The anonymous, voiceless, disenfranchised working-class people of “flyover country.” The whole thing was too nonsensical, too unnatural, too inverted to go on. At some point, the spell had to break. Massive reality debts would come due. Enough people would point out the emperor’s lack of clothes, and the appearance of consensus would irrevocably shatter. That moment finally arrived when fruitcake princess Dylan Mulvaney did a paid Instagram post for that formerly all-American beer, Bud Light. The ensuing backlash was so bad that the brand’s sales are still down two years later.

Budweiser should have used Dylan Mulvaney for O’Douls instead of Bud Light: a fake girl drinking a fake beer …

There's something else that some of us noticed at that time: the gay race conformmunists had lost the rising generation, especially the boys. Younger Millennials had gotten so bad with the Marxcissism that they refused to say “faggot,” even when referring to the word itself, opting instead to call it “the f-word” (“faggot” had apparently replaced “fuck” as the “f-word” that could not be uttered in civil society), but Zoomers were having none of it. They brought back the term “faggot,” along with every other anti-LGBT slur they could find, and used them all with reckless abandon. Public school commissars tried imposing the Rainbow Demon Church orthodoxy on their students, but the kids just turned it into an absurd joke fit only for mockery. And the big difference between what the teachers were doing and what the kids were doing was this: the kids’ responded naturally, spontaneously, genuinely, without funding or institutional support, just kids being kids. The adults, on the other hand, were fake and gay. This was just human Nature reasserting itself against an unnatural state of affairs.

Unnatural Fashion Trends Inevitably Burn Out

On a recent podcast episode about pride and identity, I half seriously suggested that the LGBT movement had run out of steam because it had followed the life cycle of fashionable trends, but I do think that’s partly what actually happened. Early adopters do something because it’s unique to them. Usually it’s something that, in itself, is stupid, but it sets them apart and becomes part of their identity. Then someone with a marketing mind figures out how to commercialize it and make a ton of money off of it, and it becomes fashionable in a viral way. But once everyone is doing it, it loses its appeal, because the thing in question is almost always inherently stupid. The LGBT wave rose, crested, and crashed in a similar way.

The Rainbow Demon Church also bore some parallels to certain fraternities, especially black fraternities, that engaged in hardcore hazing and initiation rituals. For many years, it was a small and insular demographic with a lot of trauma bonding. Most homosexuals were molested as kids, and their humiliation fetishes speak to that unresolved trauma. In the case of old-school fraternities, their vicious hazing rituals and initiation rites would sometimes lead to serious injury and even death, but these rituals also served to keep the group small but intensely loyal to each other and the group. To give you an idea (again, this is primarily true of black fraternities), there are a lot of men who have heavy scars matching their fraternity’s logo, because it was seared into their skin with a hot branding iron. In the case of the gays, the hazing rituals were basically prison rape (without actually being in prison). Compared to the prison-style sodomy orgies of the gays, the fraternities’ initiation rites don’t sound so bad. When you have a movement with that level of trauma bonding, who have all undergone repeated humiliation rituals and abuse just to reaffirm their identity as a gay man, it’s no wonder they were so committed to their cause. But obviously, healthy people want nothing to do with such an insane movement, so it remained small and on the margins of society.

For many years, things stayed like that. The gay movement was intense in a few cities, but throughout most of the country, the gays mostly stayed in the closet. But eventually, as happens with social movements, it started to bleed over into the mainstream culture. Membership requirements were relaxed. The hazing got less intense, and in some cases even disappeared. They added more letters for different new identities, like the letter “Q” for “questioning.” Now, you didn’t even need to actually endure any really horrible initiation rites like engaging in gay sex; you could just “question” whether you might be open to it. Then they opened their community up to anyone who masturbated or remained celibate by giving them the letter “A” as in “asexual.” It pretty much got to the point that they were giving out letters to anyone who asked for one, the only requirement being that you engage in some form of sexual activity other than normal procreative sex between a man and a woman, or that you not engage in any sex at all. A few hardliners, in this case the transgenders, tried to fight this. The transgenders were so hardcore that many of them castrated themselves or even had surgeons carve artificial holes into their bodies, but like the Soviet hardliners who attempted a coup against Gorbachev to stave off the collapse of the USSR, the transgenders failed in their efforts. The LGBT community got so big that it collapsed under its own weight. The identity it had once provided to its members no longer meant anything more than a cliched marketing gimmick to sell cheap beer.

What happened with the Rainbow Demon Church was a little like the stereotypical indie band that has a cult following, but then decides to pursue a more mainstream sound. Maybe it works out, and they have a couple of big hits and start doing arena tours, but their original fans stop following them. Mainstream success is fickle, though; one day you have it, and the next day you don’t. Sales of their records and concert tickets start declining, slowly at first and then precipitously. Now the band is in trouble. They can no longer sell out arenas, and they can’t really go back to the hole-in-the-wall venues, because the kinds of people who go to hole-in-the-wall venues (their former fans) no longer respect them or care about their music.

And so June 2025 wasn’t all that proud of a Pride Month. If anything, it was an Ashamed-to-Have-Ever-Been-Associated-with-Sodomy Month. Most businesses didn’t change their logos. No military branches posted anything about Pride Month on social media. The Rainbow Demon Flag didn’t fly from any federal government buildings. Compared to just a couple years ago, it feels like an tangible measure of sanity has been restored. Things are still crazy in the political realm (like the Trump Administration’s attempted Jedi mind trick about the Epstein Files), but compared to where we were, America is now straight-laced and sober minded.

The Rainbow Demon Church is done (but don’t worry, the regime will find another gimmick to use as a vehicle for their spiritual poison).

The LGBT orientation and identity is so unnatural that it could only have remained mainstream for a very short time. It took a lot of very slick, very expensive propaganda and social engineering to make it seem desirable as a lifestyle to so many people. But without all that astroturfing to create the illusion of social proof, all the Rainbow Demon Church could offer potential members is an unfulfilling and sterile sexuality and a lifestyle mired in dysfunction and prone to disease. Nobody in their right mind would ever want that, and even in 21st-Century America, there aren’t enough crazy people for it to legitimately become a thing on its own.

It may have been generations in the making, but the Rainbow Demon Church’s entire project came crashing down in just two years. Oh sure, there are still a lot of gays and lesbians out there, and there probably always will be, but they torched every bit of goodwill and every ounce of credibility that they had managed to painstakingly build up over the past 50 years.

For a time, the LGBT movement aligned with the political goals of America’s pathocratic elites. The elites wanted to tear down traditional norms, prevent the formation of strong and healthy families, and destroy what’s left of the church as a cultural institution. The Rainbow Demon Church was a perfect instrument for these objectives. Additionally, the elites have a penchant for criminal perversion, and by promoting the Rainbow Demon Church and its complete inversion of healthy sexuality, they could help normalize their own perversions too, thereby reducing the risk to themselves and increasing their supply of victims. The elites are masterful con artists, and the true masters of con artistry recognize when they’ve gotten everything they are likely to get out of a particular con, when the public is getting skeptical and the whole thing is about to blow up. When that happens, they drop the old con and find (or invent) another. They sensed the vibe shift happening and decided to re-allocate their bets to account for it. The rubes start seeing through one scam, so the elites shut it down and started moving onto the next one.

Not all PsyOps and dystopian fates are equally terrible. Some really are worse than others. A future run by the Rainbow Demon Church would have been a fate worse than death. At least Stalin and Mao weren’t histrionic malignant narcissist trannies screaming hysterically about someone misgendering them. True, they’d kill you after torturing you for fun, but at least they were strong men, not hysterical lesbian girlbosses or purple-haired trannies. Despite their psychopathy, their presence atop their country’s hierarchy didn’t represent as complete an inversion of the natural order as a ruling class of trannies and faggots would have. There will be other PsyOps (we’re almost certainly in the middle of one now, perhaps this one?), but at least it won’t be the one with the Rainbow Demon Church running everything!

