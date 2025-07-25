A Ghost in the Machine

A Ghost in the Machine

Morgthorak the Undead
I remember having a conversation with a lesbian friend of mine years ago. I warned her then that the Alphabet Mafia had bitten off far more than it could chew when it decided to push the Troon Cult bullshit after the LGBs won their homo marriage victory at the Supreme Court.

I told her that it was a bridge too far and that, sooner or later, it would bring down the alphabet movement. We are now partway through that process. Susie Soccer Mom was initially supportive of the LBGs, but then found to her horror that the insane Ts wanted her little girl to have boys in her locker room and sports, and thus would be exposed to swinging dicks hanging off mentally ill boys and men (or teenage boys who simply lied to get access to the girl's locker room 🙄). No same mother would ever want her daughter in an intimate space with boys or men.

Yet, I did not get through to my lesbian friend. She - a self proclaimed feminist and lesbian - decided to side with the mentally ill men who think they are women. And I - the evil, sexist right-winger - was the one who sided with the girls and women who did not want the bat-shit crazy Ts in their spaces.

I even had to explain to her why we separate males and females in intimate spaces like bathrooms and locker rooms. I explained to her that we do this to protect the females from the males. Not all men are rapists, obviously, but male sexuality can be chaotic and aggressive. Thus, no males should ever be allowed in female spaces (and vice versa).

I also gave her an explanation about testosterone in adolescent males, and why no teenage boys should be allowed into the girls locker rooms or bathrooms. Unfortunately, a lot of women like her do not understand testosterone and how aggressive it makes adolescent males. I believe this is partly because so many women today consume "girl power" movies and TV shows that make them think they are on the same level of strength and aggression as men. 🙄

Good article, my friend. 👍🏻

Contarini
If — really, when — the Democrats get back in power, they will come back full steam with all of this stuff, and there will be ruthless enforcement. It is far too early to say it’s over.

