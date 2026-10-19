A Ghost in the Machine

A Ghost in the Machine

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Thorn Furnace's avatar
Thorn Furnace
Oct 21

Good thing I've been buying physical gold/silver.

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The Plucky Welshman's avatar
The Plucky Welshman
5d

I get the feeling that the secret rulers would like to put an end to the internet as we understand it and have us all reliant on the lies of broadcast media that they control.

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