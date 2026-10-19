An AI-generated image of the AI apocalypse, using the prompt, “A giant 1950s robot is going berserk in New York City and climbing the Empire State Building like King Kong!”

Clownworld’s social engineers have released their latest predictive programming. Their media apparatchiks are flooding the zone with promises — I mean, warnings — that AI is about to hijack critical infrastructure and create a crisis.

These “AI insiders” and “whistleblowers” are promising — I mean, helpfully warning — that the damage will be so devastating that the panicked masses will demand immediate action from their elected officials, who will, no doubt, already have some Orwellian-sounding emergency legislation written and ready to enact as soon as it happens. You know, like they did in the aftermath of 9/11 and the scamdemic. (And how did all those emergency acts of Congress and Executive Orders work out for us?)

The talking heads are repeating similar stock phrases. You’ll hear about how we need to “impose guardrails on AI” before it “breaks containment.” And whenever you see a panoply of “experts” all chanting the same exact words at the same exact time, you know that they are totally speaking from the heart and that their warnings are oh so sincere.

Do take note of this phenomenon, so that if their promises — I mean, warnings — come to pass, you won’t be caught off guard. Do maintain the kind of readiness that should already be standard operating procedure for you — e.g., have some extra water, food, fuel, and so forth on hand to get you through a temporary emergency should one arise. But beyond that, don’t pay much attention to, or invest much cognitive energy in, any of their theatrics.

“Fret not thyself, it tendeth only to evil-doing.” (Psalm 37: 8 (ASV).)

Remember, clownworld’s ruling class are essentially sharecroppers, and your attention and emotional energy are the cash crops that they are required to harvest on behalf of the spiritual powers (archons/demons) that they serve. So be careful to what and to whom you pay attention, with an emphasis on that word “pay,” since attention is a currency, like money or electricity, i.e., a form of energy that much of clownworld’s infrastructure exists to harvest.

And if the promised — I mean, forewarned about — AI cataclysm comes to pass, remember that all of the big “do you remember where you were when …?” type moments that we’ve ever lived through have been occult rituals designed to accelerate harvests of loosh energy. Many of us, myself certainly included, did not know any better on 9/11, or even when the news of the “novel Coronavirus” broke in early 2020, but by now, we should be well aware of the pattern these events invariably follow.

And remember this bit of truth shared by that demon-whisperer Saul Alinsky: “The threat is usually more terrifying than the thing itself.”

Bottom line, they are signaling that they intend to create a crisis of some sort using AI as cover, and they expect that everyone will react to the crisis by giving the government carte blanche to deal with the danger by any means necessary. Just recognize what they are really saying, and don’t panic if what they are promising — I mean, warning us about — actually happens.

Here are a few videos to illustrate what I am talking about. I recommend that you not watch them. Just look at the thumbnails and note that this is the message currently being pumped out by practically all of the major media outlets across the (illusory) left-right divide.

The term “broadcasting” is apropos here. A farmer might “broadcast” seeds (i.e., scatter them more or less indiscriminately over prepared soil) and then wait to see which ones sprout and take root. From the time the twin towers were built (1970, right before we went off the gold standard and right before the formation of the Petro-dollar and the big OPEC embargo) until the time they were destroyed in 2001 (and the forever GWOT was launched), the ruling class periodically broadcast seeds of hysteria about Middle-East Terrorism. Prior to 2020, they broadcast seeds of fear about global pandemics. They broadcast lots of other seeds during those years, and not all of them came to fruition. Think of AIDS and acid rain and the hole in the ozone and all that. They tilled the cultural soil and scattered seeds of anxiety and harvested the ones that took root and flourished.

More recently, they started broadcasting seeds of anxiety about alien vistors and UAP’s (after denying the phenomena for many years), and now they’re doing the same thing with AI going rogue and attacking civilization. Maybe those seeds won’t come to fruition for them, but it’s good to be aware of what seeds they are sowing. Spot the contradictions and learn to read between the lines. There’s nothing grass-roots and organic about any of it; it’s all astroturfed.

AI is many things. It is artificial, but it is not intelligent. However, it is a very useful tool. Obviously, I used AI to generate the image for this post. Vox Day uses AI to quickly translate impossible-to-find Japanese books into English, as well as to stress-test and refine his arguments showing the mathematical impossibility of evolution by natural selection. There are countless hilariously entertaining and even insightful videos that have been created using AI. AI basically gives everyone access to production tools that just a few years ago were prohibitively expensive for anyone outside of major Hollywood studios to use. Check out AI Central for some of the more interesting and beneficial ways people are using, or planning to use, AI.

But AI is also a massive Ponzi scheme fueling the economy and creating an unsustainable debt bubble, and that debt bubble, in conjunction with the unpopular and thoroughly unnecessary Iran War, is making the current moment feel a lot like a repeat of George W. Bush’s second term. Owen Benjamin has talked a lot about how our debt-based fiat currency requires exponential increases to the money supply, and the AI hype has certainly fueled such an increase, with boondoggle investments in new data centers and corporate bonds and derivative financial instruments that repackage all those hopes and dreams (and all that debt) in new and inventive ways. But there’s no way that AI can ever deliver the kinds of returns needed to justify those investments. So now there is a massive ticking time bomb of bad debts that needs to be defused before it explodes and crashes the economy into its own footprint like Building 7 on 9/11.

Plus, there’s the bigger picture of the social engineers’ master plan. We don’t hear much about Agenda 2030 anymore, but that doesn’t mean they’ve changed their minds about any of it. “You will own nothing and be happy.” The central bank issued digital programmable currency. 15-minute cities. All that nonsense.

They are counting on a critical mass of people having learned nothing from the past quarter century of escalating psyops and increasingly preposterous propaganda. But the official narratives about October 7th, the Charlie Kirk assassination, and the Iran War all fell apart much faster than did the narratives around 9/11 and the Iraq War. People do appear to be harder to fool now. Maybe it’s just that the wizards have played the same trick a few too many times. Maybe the competency crisis has hit the social engineers too. Whatever it is, there is cause for hope that the pathocrats’ carefully laid plans will go awry and backfire spectacularly.

In the meantime,

“[D]o not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. Finally, brothers, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is commendable, if there is any excellence, if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things.” (Philippians 4: 4-8 (ESV).)

Make note of what the wizard is up to behind his curtain, but don’t pay him excessive attention, and certainly don’t get bamboozled by his high-tech magic show. Turn away from the screens and focus instead on the personal and tangible. Connect with the True God and with the good people around you. It may be an uphill battle, and unnecessarily so (given what could be possible if our ruling class was kindly, rather than maliciously, disposed towards us), but you can still create and enjoy a good life for yourself and those you love.

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