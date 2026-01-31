Screenshot of X post by @TheOnlyDSC with meme about ICE doing “Pretti Good”

From Saul Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals:

Make the enemy live up to its own book of rules. (Rule #4) Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it. (Rule #12)

From Frank Herbert (Children of Dune):

When I am weaker than you, I ask you for freedom, because that is according to your principles; when I am stronger than you, I take away your freedom, because that is according to my principles.

The quotes above illustrate a kind of guerilla moralizing characteristic of malignant narcissists, cult leaders, and communist operatives. Hoe_Math (in an X post I remember but can’t find now) observed that when communists make moral arguments, they are really saying, “These are the noises I have learned to make, so that you do what I want.” Or “These are the symbols I have to create on your screen to get you to do what I want.” They don’t actually care about Justice or Fairness or Christianity or anything else they will appeal to in order to manipulate you. They say those things because they know you care about them, and by appealing to your principles, they can wield power over you.

That’s why the same leftist activists who are crying and caterwauling about Renee Good and Alex Pretti today never complained when federal law enforcement agents killed Ashli Babbit or Craig Robertson. The Left marched and protested for George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and demanded everyone “say their names,” but they ignored Tony Timpa and Duncan Lemp. I could go on and on, because the instances of obvious hypocrisy are endless, but they all really boil down to one thing: communists’ only categorical imperative is gaining the power to reward their friends and punish their enemies. And who are their enemies? You are, if you believe that anything can be objectively Good and True and Beautiful in its own right, regardless of your own or anybody else’s immediate self-interest.

That’s why they have pushed the Rainbow Demon Church’s depraved and demonic gospel into the public square and tried to force everyone to acknowledge it. If you tried to ignore them and just avoid the issue and live your own life in peace, they wouldn’t let you. They would dump tons of time and money into waging lawfare against you until you baked them a cake with their slogans on it. It was never about the cake. It was only ever about getting the power to punish you and force you to bend the knee to their inverted religion, to get regular people to call homosexuals engaging in anal sex and fist-fucking “love.” To call two sodomites buying baby boys a “family.” To agree that an autogynephile with his dick and balls intact could put on a wig and a dress and be just as much a woman as any adult female. It was all a giant humiliation ritual they imposed on the culture in order to demonstrate their power to punish their enemies (you) and reward their friends (anyone willing to call evil “good” and good “evil”).

That’s why they rioted in support of violent career criminals killed mid-crime spree by police or private citizens. It was never about “Black Lives” mattering. It was never about Justice. It was only ever about punishing their enemies (you) and rewarding their friends (all the violent criminals who continually steal, kill, and destroy and all the multimillionaire Marxist proprietors of “nonprofits” like BLM).

Look back over the post-Obama era of gay race communist activism. Look back even further to that era’s ideological forefathers (folks like Saul Alinsky, Bill Ayers, and Jeremiah Wright) and the American cultural revolution of the 1960s in which they gained prominence. And look back even further to the Frankfurt School and the Bolsheviks (and beyond them to their bankster financiers). Those are all specific people and concrete historical moments, but they are connected by threads that, when you zoom out and view them holistically, reveal a larger and more comprehensive conspiracy of evil (and ultimately, a spiritual evil that is deeper and older still).

A key element of that larger, worldwide, multi-generational conspiracy has been the dissolution of the all the advanced nations into a Kalergian goyslop goo. They’ll push for open borders and mass migration under the pretext of whatever moral principle or economic consideration they think the nation in question will accept. When it’s the English, it’s, “You colonized them, so now you owe it to them, as a form of reparations, to allow them to move to your own country and colonize you.” When it’s the Irish, it’s, “You, too, were colonized by the British, so you and the Africans are really brothers, and you should show your brotherly love by letting them all move into your country. Saying, ‘Ireland for the Irish’ is hateful racism!” Now, they’re even pushing for the Japanese to open their borders and import wage slaves from the global south because, uh, something something GDP will go up. There is no common thread to any of it except that by breaking down ethnic, tribal, religious, regional, and familial ties, they can create a worldwide mass of individuals with no loyalty to anything or anyone and no ability to coalesce into anything capable of challenging their totalitarian rule.

That is the bigger picture that is really the proper frame within which to understand the Left’s anti-deportation activism today. It’s always the same kinds of people agitating for the same kinds of things. There is a discernable spirit animating them, and that spirit prefers to operate sub rosa, which is why its agents (leftist activists) are always following Alinsky’s maxim of freezing, personalizing, and polarizing their targets. They want you to lose sight of the forest for the trees. They will bombard you with a litany of hyper-specific and mostly irrelevant, but very emotionally charged, details, while completely ignoring the larger context and obvious patterns connecting the present controversy with past examples that they’d rather everyone forget.

And that brings me to Alex Pretti and Renee Good. Renee Good was just a mom who was trying to get home to her kids, and those jackbooted ICE nazis murdered her for it! Never mind that she’d lost custody of those kids after her lesbian wife put out a lit cigarette on one of them, and that those kids were in another state, halfway across the country. (Remember when these same leftist commentators made such a big deal about Kyle Rittenhouse “crossing state lines” to be in Kenosha, a city forty miles from his own home and a place where his dad and other family members lived?) Never mind that Ms. Good parked her car in front of ICE vehicles and refused to move it. Never mind that after she’d been threatened with arrest and told to get out of her vehicle, she heeded her lesbian wife’s advice to hit the gas and drive directly at one of the agents, who promptly shot her. (After which Ms. Good’s lesbian girlboss wife then shrieked in disbelief and shouted, “Why did you use real bullets?” Thereby demonstrating a childish disconnect from reality.)

And then there’s Alex Pretti. Hey, Mr. Right Winger, don’t you support the Second Amendment? Don’t you believe in the First Amendment right to free speech and peaceable assembly to petition your government for redress of grievances? Well, then, you must surely also support Alex Pretti’s right to go armed with a pistol to an anti-ICE protest, right?

But was Pretti merely protesting? Or was he recklessly interfering with law enforcement properly arresting criminals?

Suppose that you are morally opposed to the War on Drugs. Suppose that you decide to get several dozen like-minded activists together and go protest in front of a DEA office building by holding signs and shouting slogans into bullhorns, in the hopes of getting public attention and support for changing the USA’s drug laws. That would be a form of protest 100% protected by the First Amendment. Given the actual state of gun laws in America, it would depend on the locale whether you could also go armed to such a protest (despite the Second Amendment being in the federal constitution and applying to state and local governments by way of the 14th Amendment). But you could at least make a case that going armed to such a protest should be constitutionally protected.

But suppose that instead of protesting in front of a DEA office building, you and your fellow activists decide to show up, armed, at a meth lab while DEA agents are trying to raid it and arrest its operators, and suppose you and your comrades then blow airhorns and rape whistles into the ears of DEA agents, obstruct their movements and spit on them, and then physically grapple with them, all while they are trying to make arrests that are in accordance with their lawful objectives. That doesn’t sound like a protest. That sounds reckless and criminal. And then if you get shot in that situation, aren’t you at least partly, if not completely, to blame for it? Your fellow activists may call you a martyr for giving your life for a cause they believe in, but nobody can, in good faith, claim that you didn’t bring about your own demise by your own conscious choices. But of course, that’s the key phrase right there, “good faith.” Leftists don’t act or argue in good faith. So they will create the perfect storm of danger and then act like innocent victims when they are harmed by it.

In understanding moral and political controversies, beginning with an honest and coherent framing of the underlying situation is everything. If you start with a dishonest and manipulative frame, one which hyper-focuses on a few isolated details while completely ignoring the larger context, you will inevitably end up with a skewed view of the relevant issues and reach erroneous conclusions. Of course, erroneous conclusions is just what the communist chaos agents want you to reach. They want you to feel the full moral weight of your convictions (which they do not share), based on a deceptive framing that all but guarantees you will be morally disarmed and therefore easy prey for their pathocratic agenda.

