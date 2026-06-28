A Ghost in the Machine

A Ghost in the Machine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Bunyan's avatar
John Bunyan
5h

I see you've linked to a lot of Mark Bisone's pieces (and I know you and he are longtime compatriots). I miss his insights and hope he's well.

In reflecting on what you and Mark have shared on this topic, I've come to realize that my spiritual antenna is a fairly blunt instrument. In this way I suspect I'm a poor echo of my pen name; I could never produce something as finely calibrated as Pilgrim's Progress. But there are some benefits to having the transistor radio equivalent you've described - it only picks up the strongest signals, so I'm left registering only the Truth and the enemy's strongest, most bald-faced propaganda. And the thing about propaganda is it tends to work better if it's subtle...

Praying for you and all those sorting through the spiritual noise of our age.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Daniel D
Fukitol's avatar
Fukitol
2h

Regarding spiritual experience, the funny thing is they've identified in experiments the region of the brain that activates when people have them (a small spot in the front of the right brain). They've found they can simulate a sense of profound awe by stimulating it with powerful magnetic fields, which apparently is quite surprising and sometimes life-changing for the spiritually disabled.

Among the nastiest responses to this has been the suggestion that we treat this experience as a disease and destroy that part of the brain in people for whom it still functions. Most often seen from reddit atheist types, who believe this will help extinguish religion and superstition. Funny aside, there's a meme about redditors showing off their brain scans displaying massive voids, most often in the front-right region.

I wouldn't be too quick to jump from metaphor to materialist literalism regarding electromagnetism and consciousness. It is true that our brains bodies are partly electrical things, but that's not all they are. It's true that we can force activations of that part of the brain with magnetic fields, but that doesn't necessarily imply that this is how it works fundamentally. And the induced spiritual ecstasy in this mode seems disconnected from usual associations and directedness, much like drugs can induce a false sense of accomplishment or love by screwing with neurotransmitters involved in those things.

Anyway if the spiritual, whatever it is, operated on EM, we would be able to detect, intercept and potentially decode it with radio devices, and as of yet this has not happened, at least not in any verifiable way.

I think it's a mistake to try to find material explanations prematurely to satisfy the left-brain zeitgeist. There may not be one. Energy and information are not substances or properties of matter, they're entirely different domains of existence, mutually independent (though interacting). Perhaps the spiritual manifests in one of the other two domains, or in some blend of all three. My money is on information, but we'll see, or maybe never will.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Daniel D · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture