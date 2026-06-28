A man carefully tunes the dial on a radio receiver to listen to a distant broadcast.

“Oh, baby, baby it’s a weird world …”

This world is a very weird place, and we humans are the weirdest creatures in this very weird world. Here’s something else that’s really weird: the word “weird” itself, its etymological roots (think “wyrd” and the “weird sisters” in Macbeth), and how its meaning has shifted over time. After generations of top-down psuedo-scientific materialism, “weird” has gone from meaning “preordained by Fate” to something like “abnormal in a way that arouses suspicion or condemnation.”

Perhaps this state of affairs is weird in both the medieval and the postmodern senses of the word: our postmodern pathologies are certainly abnormal, suspicious, and worthy of condemnation; and historically speaking, and those pathologies have also created an inverted clownworld that feels like a cosmic judgment preordained by Fate.

Certainly, under both the medieval and postmodern meanings of the word “weird,” this world is weird, Man is weird, and the weirdest thing about Man is consciousness. Nobody knows how consciousness works, and anyone who says they know is lying. Even the hardest of hardcore new atheists, people like Sam Harris and Richard Dawkins, who believe in a materialism that is so absurdly reductionist that you have to completely shut off the Right Hemisphere of your brain in order to believe it, call it the “hard problem of consciousness.” Well, it’s only a problem if your ontology prioritizes matter over mind.

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Consciousness is weird …

Consciousness is weird. If you try to “tune into” the stream of consciousness, its origin is mysterious to the point of feeling supernatural. Try to catch yourself “creating” an idea. They just come on their own. Once you have an idea, you can analyze it or modify it or synthesize it with other ideas, but the process by which that idea is generated in the first place is opaque. This is especially obvious with any creative endeavor. If you try to analyze the creative process beyond a certain point, it stops working altogether. Whether it’s the melody for a song or the premise for a story or the punchline for a joke, you receive inspiration only after your conscious ego has let go and allowed itself to be dissolved into a flow state. Personifying the source of that flow state as a female goddess named Euterpe (one of the nine Muses) is every bit as scientific as saying that the new melody that just “popped into” your head is only (with the word “only” doing a lot of heavy lifting) an epiphenomenal experience caused by electrical activity in the brain, but unlike the psuedo-scientific explanation, the “mythical” one is honest and healthy and doesn’t limit your ability to receive inspiration again in the future.

Here’s something else I’ve noticed that’s weird: the way we use electrical terms and concepts to describe mental states. Flow state. Current thing. Finding a creative outlet. A shocking idea. Inspiration strikes (like lightning). Being on the same wavelength. A charged atmosphere. Staying grounded. He really blew a fuse. He short circuited. Resistance to new ideas. Here’s something strange: why does a song that really hits you when you hear it give you goosebumps and make your hair stand on end — kind of like the way you might feel when lightning is about to strike, or when you’ve built up a static charge that will shock you if you touch a metal doorknob? I suspect that, just as the postmodern world has so badly conflated “Mind” and “brain” and completely misunderstood the nature of consciousness, so too has the postmodern world misunderstood the nature of electromagnetism, and maybe for similar reasons. [Side note: I finally started reading Fields & Energy, Book I: Fundamentals & Origins of Electromagnetism by Hans G. Schantz. It’s way over my head, but he’s got some real insights that resonate with me on an intuitive level. If you have the physics or engineering background that I unfortunately lack, check it out. I suspect that electromagnetism holds some profoundly useful analogues to facilitate deeper insights into the nature of consciousness, and into our own nature as conscious beings.]

Anyway, all of that leads me to a visceral impression I’ve repeatedly had about the stream of consciousness, especially during seasons when I’ve meditated more consistently and gotten more in tune with the contents of my own mind: that it’s a lot like tuning into a radio broadcast, and that the brain is more of a receiver (or rather, a transceiver) of consciousness than the generator of it. There are some fascinating analogies between consciousness and radio, but for all I know, the similarities could be much more literal than we realize. And speaking of radio receivers, here’s something else that’s really weird: the possibility that D.N.A. operates like antennae picking up electromagnetic frequencies that gives the cell instructions on how to arrange itself. If consciousness is fundamental to our reality, then this makes sense. It’s just one more sign that we live in a cosmos governed by a divine Mind, rather than a self-contained universe where non-conscious matter and non-conscious physical energy are the base reality, and where consciousness emerges only by accident (and creates a “hard problem” for all the new atheists).

Spiritual broadcasts and radio broadcasts …

Something outside of our world (and by “outside,” I mean something that transcends our experience of reality) broadcasts patterns of energy into it, and our brains interact with these patterns of energy, and we experience “waking” consciousness as a result of this process. Our conscious brains also log off or power down (odd metaphors) for several hours each day, and somehow our mental activity continues and we experience other realities that we largely forget within moments of waking, if we remember them at all. The ancients thought dreams were weird in the old sense of the word. Our postmodern culture tells us that dreams are weird in only the modern sense. Like with most things, the ancients were far more attuned to Truth than the post-moderns.

Anyway, let’s examine this strange notion that your brain is like a radio set, and that streams of consciousness are like broadcasts of electromagnetic fields carrying patterns of energy, and that your mental state is analogous to the experience of listening to a radio …

You would think that when it comes to radio receivers, a more powerful antenna would automatically give you a better listening experience than a less powerful one, but that isn’t true. Why? Just as a more sensitive microphone will pick up all kinds of unwanted background noise, so too will a more sensitive receiver pick up all kinds of unwanted interference. A stronger radio antenna is both a benefit and a burden: to get a clear signal with a powerful antenna, you have to turn your receiver much more precisely to the right frequency.

Take two radio listeners. One is using an old-fashioned transistor radio with a small antenna, a rotary tuning knob, and an analog display. If a nearby radio station is broadcasting at 560 kHz, he can turn the knob to something in the general vicinity of 560 kHz and get a clear signal, even if he is off by 10 or even 20 kHz. But suppose the other guy is using a 15-foot tower mounted on his roof to receive the broadcast. He’s going to pick up a stronger signal from the radio station, but he’ll also pick up distant radio stations broadcasting on an adjacent frequency, atmospheric energy, lightning strikes, etc. He won’t be able to use the same primitive tuning knob and display if he wants to get a clear signal. He’ll need a more finely calibrated tuner to get him onto the precise frequency of the broadcast he wants to hear. Otherwise, he’ll pick up a lot of static. The analogy to broadcasts of mental energy — let’s just call them “spiritual broadcasts” — is important here. If you’ve been blessed (or burdened) with a more sensitive receiver, you have the burden (or blessing) of having to be more precise with your tuning if you want to get a good clear signal.

The line between metaphorical and literal gets blurry. You can receive distant radio signals at night that you can’t pick up during the day, and the same appears to be true of spiritual broadcasts as well. When I was a kid, I would sometimes listen to St. Louis Cardinals’ baseball games at night on the 50-kilowatt “clear-channel” AM radio station KMOX, despite living hundreds of miles away and having only a cheap transistor radio with a small antenna. During the daytime, the signal was imperceptible, but at night is was loud and clear. Similarly, there are spiritual forces (including many malicious ones) to which people appear to be far more receptive late at night than they do during the sobering light of day. They don’t call it “the witching hour” for nothing.

Just as people are fundamentally different in terms of intelligence and personality type, we also vary widely in terms of how sensitive our spiritual “antennae” are. Some people have more powerful spiritual antennae and pick up signals that other people rarely, if ever, hear or see. But this increased sensitivity can be more of a burden than a blessing. As indicated above, you have to be much more precise about which frequency you tune into. If not, you’ll probably just pick up a lot of incoherent static and conflicting signals, or worse, you’ll tune into one of those channels operated by malicious spirits and hear a seductive siren’s song that leads you into ruin.

This isn’t a problem everyone faces. Some people’s spiritual antennae are so weak that they never pick up a signal at all. To them, any talk of spiritual realities is a lot of nonsense, and they feel right at home in purely materialist world, where all meaning is literal and there’s zero creativity or wonder. Many more people have the creativity and wonder brainwashed out of them by the public education system, which prizes standardization above everything and sees all cognitive differences as problems to be eliminated. For such people, Life is simple and straightforward: acquire status and material comforts and never waste a moment wondering what any of it means.

A crucial caveat is in order: the sensitivity of one’s spiritual antenna has little to do with IQ. The truth of the infamous “midwit meme” is relevant here. There is something analogous to the movie “They Live” going on, where Clownworld expends a lot of resources propagating a signal (via mass media and the education system) to “block” people’s reception of signals from higher spiritual realms. (Some also say that the flouride they put in our drinking water helps block it too.) Being simple-minded can confer a degree of immunity to Clownworld’s programming, and as long as the simple-minded person is in touch with what is natural (in terms of both human Nature and the natural world), he will retain a sense of awe and wonder and will recognize what is Good and True and Beautiful and prefer it to the artificial reality of clownworld. An educated fool, on the other hand, knows just enough to believe he knows everything worth knowing, and that mystery and magic are the realm of ignorant superstition (something he is far too smart to entertain as possible), so he tunes into only those broadcasts that tell him how smart and virtuous he is, and he tunes out the moment he encounters anything that triggers feelings of cognitive dissonance. In the case of the overeducated fool, what C. S. Lewis said is really true: their hell really is locked from the inside.

Be careful which spiritual broadcasts you tune into …

If you have a more sensitive spiritual antenna, you have to be very careful which broadcasts you tune into, and you have to be extremely precise and vigilant to maintain that tuning. It is a matter of life and death. First, you don’t want to receive conflicting signals that keep canceling each other out, because then you will live a life of confusion and chaos. Second, and more important, you have to be very wise and very discerning when it comes to evaluating the quality of a spiritual broadcast before you lock onto it. Things are often not what they seem on the surface. And as Owen Benjamin pointed out in How to Slay a Wizard, if you want to think about it biblically, the Father of Propaganda (a title claimed by Edward Bernays) is essentially the Father of Lies (Satan), and just as satanic propagandists corrupted radio and television broadcasts with psyops and social engineering schemes, so too have satanic propagandists — the prince of the power of the air and his ilk — corrupted the spiritual broadcasts from the aether.

A solid mentor or guide is invaluable. Unless you are blessed with an extraordinary degree of maturity and self-awareness at a young age, you won’t be able to figure this out on your own without wasting many years or even decades listening either to the wrong broadcasts or to incomprehensible static. (Unfortunately, I can attest to this from first-hand experience. If I had to go back in time and give advice to my younger self, this would be the advice I would give: find a mentor who is good at the things you are not, and whose life demonstrates coherence and integrity and joyfulness over the long term, and learn everything you can from them,)

When it comes to evaluating mentors and guides, there are two metrics Jesus articulated that are absolutely correct: (1) “by their fruits ye shall know them,” and (2) “the thief comes only to steal, to kill, and to destroy, but I [Jesus] have come that they may have life and have it more abundantly.” Actions speak louder than words. Are they enjoying that abundant life that Christ brings? Obviously, this doesn’t mean mere material abundance, but rather a deep-seated and abiding spirit of joyfulness and contentedness and generosity of spirit.

Actually living a good Life matters a whole lot more than having a good-sounding philosophy about Life, and if your own soul is disordered, you can easily be taken in by someone’s philosophy, especially if you don’t consider what kind of life that philosopher is actually living. Once again, “By their fruits ye shall know them …”

Or as the Apostle Paul said,

See to it that no one takes you captive by philosophy and empty deceit, according to human tradition, according to the elemental spirits of the world, and not according to Christ. (Colossians 2:8 (ESV).)

And now, for something completely schizo …

Okay, so if you thought that this post was a little schizo so far, don’t worry, we’re going to get a whole lot more schizo …

Just as the U.S. government has operated the propaganda broadcasting network Voice of America since World War II, the spiritual powers governing Clownworld have operated a spiritual broadcasting network of their own. Let’s refer to it as “Voice of the Beast.” They operate other channels too, which are more niche and may be harder to access (let’s liken those channels to shortwave radio stations that broadcast in an esoteric code that those initiated into their mystery schools can decipher, but which sounds like gibberish to any normie who accidentally stumbles across it). Pretty much all of us have watched or listened to the programming of the Voice of the Beast nonstop for most of our lives, and most of the time, we probably weren’t even aware of it. The Luciferians own the mass media. They ultimately control the curriculum in the public schools and the training of all the teachers and the publication of all the textbooks. They own the central banks. They manage the spook agencies. They sex traffic children and practice cannibalism. They have skinsuited and inverted one formerly good institution after another. They specialize in inflicting spiritual trauma at scale and then weaponizing that trauma to create chaos and conflict in order to facilitate their divide et impera method of governance. They run this world like a factory farm and feed off the spiritual suffering that ensues. Their trickster god has gone by many names and has adopted many likenesses – and even different gender identities (yes, this god is the original transgender male-to-female, with a barren womb and a seething resentment of anyone capable of creating real life, a god whose pronouns are “they/them”) – and sometimes this god appears as an angel of light – or even masquerades as the true capital “G” God.

Now, for longer than any of us have been alive, the Voice of the Beast network has broadcast a message of either (1) retardedly reductive materialism, which admits of no spiritual reality, or (2) New Age nonsense where the spiritual reality consists of something like “The Force” in Star Wars, i.e., an impersonal energy, without consciousness or will, that can be harnessed and manipulated by humans. For decades that programming has been remarkably consistent, always hammering the same few points and always from the perspective of either mindless materialism or New Age nonsense. (And again, I am talking about the mainstream Voice of the Beast broadcast, not the esoteric shortwave radio stations broadcasting in code for only those initiated into their wizard rites to decipher.) For decades there has not been any change to that broadcast … but very recently they switched up their programming in a big way. I’ve shared this observation in conversations online and offline with a pretty diverse range of people from wildly different backgrounds, and the response has pretty much been the same from all of them: “Yeah, I’ve been feeling that way too.”

In the preface to The Screwtape Letters, C.S. Lewis wrote,

There are two equal and opposite errors into which our race can fall about the devils. One is to disbelieve in their existence. The other is to believe, and to feel an excessive and unhealthy interest in them. They themselves are equally pleased by both errors and hail a materialist or a magician with the same delight.

They are equally delighted by a materialist or a magician … Hmmmm … The Luciferians are abandoning their old programming for their normie-oriented broadcasts. Something new is in the works. Those old devils are putting away the materialism for good. Ditto the impersonal Force of Star Wars-style New Agery. They know, probably better than we do, just how weird our world really is. They know what time it is. They are about to put on a magic show, the likes of which our species hasn’t seen in generations.

So back to what I was saying to those whose spiritual receivers are more sensitive: you better figure out how to precisely tune your receiver to a good frequency and keep it there. The stakes are already high, and they’re going to get exponentially higher in the very near future.

Here’s something to remember, though:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published If the foundations are destroyed, Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published what can the righteous do? Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The Lord is in his holy temple; Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published the Lord’s throne is in heaven … ( Psalm 11: 3-4 (ESV).)

In other words, even if the “powers of heaven are shaken” and it looks like our world is collapsing into complete chaos and ruin, the True God still is, and his light still shines, and the darkness has not, and cannot, overcome it.

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