Could we have voted our way out of 9/11? This audience might ask themselves that very question, as they watch a puppet show starring George W. Bush and Osama Bin Laden.

The “current thing” capturing public attention changes constantly, but whatever form it takes, it’s always a different version of essentially the same thing. It’s an emotionally triggering spectacle and literal nonsense. You can watch it — you cannot help but watch it — but you cannot do anything about it. You can comment on it, though, so that’s what everyone does. And because modern audiences have been mass-manipulated MK-Ultra-style their whole lives, most people’s opinions are some combination of ignorance and insanity, and the media wizards take the most absurd and infuriating reactions and showcase them on everyone’s screens, so that everyone thinks that everyone else is stupid and psychotic. In the midst of all the madness, many people (understandably) blackpill and announce, “We’re not voting our way out of this.”

A Method to the Madness

This is part two of my post about recent “current things” in America. The particulars of the current thing usually don’t matter much. The current thing is always literal nonsense by design. If you take it at face value and try to figure it out, you’ll soon find yourself hopelessly lost in a gaslit hall of black mirrors, unable to distinguish virtual reality and real life, and you’ll waste your attention and energy fighting distorted reflections of humanity and following will-o-wisps further into darkness. The more energy and attention you expend fighting reflections and chasing will-o-wisps, the more lifelike and powerful those illusions appear. Like a psychopath, the screens simply mirror your own energy and values back to you, although they don’t mirror all of it — they steal some — and they don’t reflect it accurately, because the screens are engineered to introduce subtle distortions into your view of yourself and the world around you; but the screens mirror you well enough to foster a false sense of connection and a pernicious misunderstanding of “reality.” If the current thing sucks your attention into a self-reinforcing loop like that, then it has accomplished its purpose.

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It bears repeating: the “current thing” is intentionally nonsense. Literally, non sensus. As in, it demonstrates the absence or negation of sense, reason, meaning, etc. And that element of nonsense is amplified and mass-marketed to you, Edward Bernays-style. The father of propaganda is just the father of lies by another name. It’s the same spirit animating a different corpse. It is intended to constantly reset your OODA Loop (i.e., the cycle of “Observe, Orient, Decide, and Act”), so that you remain in a constant state of confusion and anxiety. This keeps you trapped within the larger “freeze/thaw” cycle that follows this pattern: during the “freeze” phase, the “current things” are sudden, dramatic, confusing, and terrifying, and this gets everyone running around like chickens with their heads cut off; and during the “thaw” phase, the “current things” are merely entertaining and pleasantly indulgent, and this gets everyone wallowing in the mud like pigs, gorging themselves on goyslop. Don’t over-analyze the current things; step back and look at the larger patterns, and you will see that there is a distinct and malevolent method to all the madness.

The people who say “We’re not voting our way out of this” are onto something important, but not in the way they think. Their perspectives and opinions about our situation are too shallow and narrow. No, we’re not voting our way out of this, but what is this? Where are we? When are we?

Could we have voted our way out of the Kennedy Assassination?

Let me ask this question in another way: Could we have voted our way out of 9/11 or the Kennedy Assassination? In Ken Grimwood’s novel Replay, the main character has to relive (or “replay) portions of his life over and over again after he dies, but he remembers his previous life and can change things — or at least, some things. It’s an interesting story that raises a lot of fascinating questions about the meaning of Life and the nature of Time and Existence. One detail about the book that I particularly enjoyed was the way that it treated the Kennedy Assassination. The main character manages to get Lee Harvey Oswald arrested just before Kennedy’s arrival in Dallas, so he thinks he has saved the world from a terrible calamity, but then the next day, he hears the dreadful news that President Kennedy had been shot and killed, this time by someone named Nelson Bennett, rather than Lee Harvey Oswald. Besides the identity of the “lone gunman,” everything else about the assassination and its aftermath plays out (or replays) exactly the same: Jack Ruby kills the assassin in the garage of the Dallas Police station, with the news footage of that killing looking practically identical to the famous photograph of Ruby killing Oswald in our own timeline, and LBJ assumes the Presidency and escalates both the cultural revolution at home and the Vietnam War abroad. The main character in Replay quickly realizes that he can change some things in a newsworthy and even high-profile way, but he cannot meaningfully alter the flow of history. Whatever is going to happen, will happen.

Speaking of the Kennedy assassination, here are a few of the uncanny coincidences that appear to link the assassinations of JFK and Abraham Lincoln:

Each President in his thirties married a socially prominent twenty-four year old girl who spoke French fluently.



While in the White House, each President had a family of three children, and both lost a child through death.



Both Lincoln and Kennedy were second children.



Both had been boat captains. Both were related to a U.S. Senator, Attorney General, ambassador to Great Britain, and the mayor of Boston.



Each had been elected to Congress in the year ‘47 and were vice-presidential runners-up in the year ‘56.



Each was elected president in ‘60.



Before each was elected, a sister died. Both had a friend named Billy Graham and knew an Adlai Stevenson.



President Kennedy had a secretary named Mrs. Lincoln and President Lincoln had a secretary named John Kennedy.



The names Lincoln and Kennedy each contain seven letters.



Both were succeeded by vice-presidents named Johnson: Andrew born in 1808 and Lyndon in 1908, both of whom had 13 letters in their names and two daughters. [Both Johnsons were also Southerners, while the Presidents they replaced had been “Yankees.”]



Both assassins have fifteen letters in their names.



Booth shot Lincoln in a theatre and fled to a warehouse. Oswald shot Kennedy from a warehouse and fled to a theatre.

What does all that mean? Whatever it is, it is strange. Who could possibly have scripted that? Any “conspiracy theories” that could explain such a thing are too ridiculous to be believed. And yet …

Could we have voted our way out of 9/11?

What about 9/11? Remember all the hullabaloo about a stolen presidential election in 2000? Could we have voted our way out 9/11? It’s absurd to think that a few extra votes for Al Gore in Florida could have prevented 9/11 somehow. But the bigger and more important questions about 9/11 aren’t even about politics; they’re about what 9/11 reveals about the nature of our reality.

What even was 9/11? What happened that day? Thanks to millions of screens and 21st-Century communications technology, an unprecedented television audience repeatedly watched and re-watched images of airplanes striking the Twin Towers, and then of the towers crumbling to dust. If you were alive in 2001, those images are almost certainly seared deeply into your psyche. On a subconscious level, your mind struggles to distinguish between things you remember watching on a screen, and things you remember actually seeing in real life. There is a sense in which millions of people vividly remember being in lower Manhattan on 9/11, watching one tower burn while a plane struck the other tower and exploded into a massive fireball, and then witnessing the towers suddenly collapse into smoldering rubble. Millions of people remember those events as if they were there and experienced them happening in real time, in person.

On one level, 9/11 was literally a holocaust, that is, a burnt offering unto the Lord — but which Lord? It was the live-streamed ritual sacrifice of several thousand Americans.

9/11 was also a day when some folks got incredibly lucky, like “Lucky Larry” Silverstein and Howard Lutnick, who both survived the 9/11 holocaust because they just happened to skip work that day, for the most improbable of reasons.

The “dancing Israelis” were also very lucky: after they dressed up as Arab jihadis and started filming themselves dancing and cheering on the New Jersey side of the Hudson River, they just happened to capture video footage of the South Tower being struck behind them. Although those dancing Israelis got nabbed by law enforcement as they made their getaway (which was, indeed, unlucky), they very luckily had friends in high places who were able to call in a favor and get them released, so they could make their escape to Israel, which is the kindest, warmest, bravest, most wonderful human nation America has ever known. (And no, this isn’t a $7,000.00 post, either!)

And then there were all the very lucky creatures who were very luckily pre-positioned financially to make a ton of money from 9/11, like all the “investors” who bought unusually large numbers of put options on American Airlines and United Airlines just days before the disaster.

But few people were as lucky as Lucky Larry Silverstein or Howard Lutnick.

Howard Lutnick had never taken his son to school before 9/11, and it appears that he never took his son to school after 9/11, but on 9/11, of all days, he decided that he should take his son to school. How extraordinarily lucky that was.

Here is a video clip of Donald Trump recounting the amazing and light-hearted story of Howard Lutnick’s lucky day:

I also want to recognize Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, who lost his brother and 658 employees. He was the head of Cantor Fitzgerald, one of the most successful firms on Wall Street. They were the top three floors of the World Trade Center. It’s an amazing story. You know, Howard was always there 6:00 in the morning. Always. Without fail . . . For years he’d be there at 6:00 in the morning. But he had a child that his wife would always be screaming at him, “You never have taken our child to school! You’ve got to take, someday you’ve got to take!” And this went on for years. After four years he said, “Alright, I’ll take him to school. I’m going to bring him to school myself.” He wasn’t so happy about it. He brought that beautiful boy who’s now a grown person, uh, brought up to school, and he arrived at the school at 8:30. And he was on the West side highway at 8:45, and he watched that whole thing. This was the first time in years that he wasn’t there early in the morning, so you could say he owes a lot to his son, and he owes a lot to his wife. But he brought his son to school, and because of that he got to see it from the West Side Highway, he saw the planes go into the towers, and he said, “Oh my God, my people, my people.” And he’s done an amazing job . . .

Lutnick was “always” and “without fail” at the top of the North Tower on weekday mornings, and 9/11 “was the first time in years” that he wasn’t there. Trump said it best: “It’s an amazing story.” It’s almost as amazing as all the bizarre similarities between JFK and Abraham Lincoln. But it’s not quite as amazing as the blockbuster 1980s movies Back to the Future I and II, which accurately foreshadowed the events of 9/11 many years before. This sounds totally schizo, I know, but watch this video before you conclude that there’s nothing to any of this:

To recap that video, two events in Back to the Future, (1) a Muslim terrorist attack on the Twin Pines Mall and (2) a lightning strike of the Clock Tower (the “tower is struck”) represent the attack on the Twin Towers on 9/11. Both scenes contain encoded 9/11s: the clock at the Twin Pines mall shows the time as an upside down “9:11,” and after the lightning strike on the Clock Tower, we see another 9/11 encoded with a sign saying “9” and a flaming “11” in the street next to it.

It’s 1:16 AM at the Twin Pines Mall, which is “911” upside down.

The lightning strike at the Clock Tower ignites a flaming “11” to the right of an illuminated “9” in Back to the Future .

After the Muslim terrorist attack on the Twin Pines Mall, the twin pines are replaced by a single pine, and the mall is renamed the Lone Pine Mall — just like how the Twin Towers were replaced by the lone tower of One World Trade Center.

The Twin Pines are replaced by a Lone Pine at the site of a Muslim terrorist attack in Back to the Future . Notice also that this time, the clock incorporates another of those strange occult numbers, “33.”

Hmmm. Two “World Trade Center” towers — perhaps, and I’m just speculating here, representing the First World and the Second World of the 1980s Cold War — replaced by a single World Trade Center tower? What does that new lone tower represent? A single new world order? The World Economic Forum coordinating all governments across the First World and former Second World and synchronizing their responses to the Coronavirus? A unified, globally homogenized (Globohomo) economic zone? It’s almost as if the replacement of the Twin Towers with the One World Trade Center tower is like an alchemical inversion of the Tower of Babel saga.

Just in case 1985 audiences missed the encoded references in Back to the Future to a world-changing event that wouldn’t happen for another 16 years, director Robert Zemeckis helpfully added a scene to the 1989 sequel (set in 2015) that shows the Twin Pines as part of a figurative depiction of the Manhattan skyline …

From Back to the Future II , a representation of the Twin Towers shown on a screen, behind the illuminated torch of the Statue of Liberty (a.k.a., Lucifer).

… before cutting to a literal image of that same skyline prominently featuring the Twin Towers. Thereafter, the towers appear to collapse from the point of view of an oddly-positioned upside down spectator.

The subsequent scene in Back to the Future II , making it clear that the two pines in the previous scene represent the Twin Towers.

And in case movie audiences missed those references to 9/11 in 1989, Robert Zemeckis later directed a movie, called The Walk, about the Twin Towers, that was released in October 2015 — the future date to which Marty McFly had time traveled, and the date when the McFly family watched a new movie featuring the Twin Towers in Back to the Future II. Moreover, in The Walk, Zemeckis made sure that the character who rigged a wire to the Twin Towers is dressed exactly like Marty McFly in the Back to the Future scene when he returns to 1985, from 2015, through a portal opened up by the Clock Tower strike. (And in case you missed the reference to the “tower strike,” the next scene in Back to the Future shows a flaming 9/11 in the street.)

Still shot from the video BACK TO THE FUTURE predicts 9/11 by Barely Human on YouTube, showing the juxtaposition of images from the Robert Zemeckis movies Back to the Future and The Walk.

Those are a lot of strange coincidences. What do they mean? Could Robert Zemeckis have known about 9/11 when he carefully placed those references to it in his popular 1980s movies about time travel and portals between divergent realities? Would the conspirators behind 9/11 have planned their attack on the Twin Towers, so that it so nicely dovetailed with the encoded warnings about 9/11 in a 1985 movie? Of course, such musings sound completely absurd.

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What was 9/11?

So what was 9/11? Michael Hoffman has written about the way the term “Ground Zero” has been used, both in his book Secret Societies and Psychological Warfare (published just two months before 9/11!) and Twilight Language (about the activities of secret societies and psychological warfare since 9/11). “Ground zero” is a relatively new term, first used to describe the immediate impact zones of (allegedly) atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, but it really entered the public consciousness in a big way after 9/11, when “Ground Zero” was used to designate the spot where the Twin Towers had once stood.

That’s an interesting term, “ground zero.” The online Cambridge Dictionary provides three different, but related, definitions: (1) the exact place where a nuclear bomb explodes; (2) the place where the World Trade Center stood in New York City before it was destroyed in an attack on 11 September, 2001; and (3) a place where something important happens or starts happening.

The term “Ground Zero” also sounds a lot like the communist term “Year Zero.” As with the term “Ground Zero,” the online Cambridge Dictionary provides three different, but related, definitions for “Year Zero:” (1) the year 1975 when the political group the Khmer Rouge took control of Cambodia and said that the history of the country should begin from that date; (2) a point in time when a political or social system, or a person’s life, becomes very different from before and may be seen as beginning again in a new way; and (3) the year when something starts, or the year before the official start of something.

Both “Ground Zero” and “Year Zero” refer to a cycle consisting of the following: (1) a sudden cataclysm destroys the world as it was, (2) the rubble is removed and a new “reality” is built to replace the old, and (3) the memory of the old order is suppressed or distorted until nobody can accurately remember how the new order came to be. But people are nonetheless haunted by a sense that something fundamentally has changed, for the worse, about their world, and that there was a time, perhaps within living memory but, at the same time, impossibly distant and forevermore inaccessible, when things weren’t so ugly and insane, when people were happier and healthier. In that sense, 9/11 was both a “Ground Zero” and a “Year Zero.” Like the famous meme says, “The world you were born in no longer exists.” You are a refugee from an era that is gone forever.

The World you were born in no longer exists … 9/11 was both Ground Zero and Year Zero …

What does the term “Hyperdimensional” imply?

Another term that is both fascinating and deeply disturbing is “hyperdimensional.” We’ve heard that word a lot in recent years, especially in connection to “aliens” or UAPs/UFOs. Calling these phenomena “hyperdimensional” sounds more scientific and respectable than calling them “magic” or “enchanted” or whatever. Most people who use the term do so with a breezy familiarity that sounds almost playful. Few of us have really thought too seriously about the implications of what it means if we are dealing with beings who are, in fact, hyperdimensional. One writer (an O.G. 9/11 “conspiracy theorist”) who has confronted this reality is Laura Knight-Jadczyk, and the historical drama of her magnum opus The Secret History of the World involves hyperdimensional beings manipulating our reality and our minds to keep us imprisoned like factory farm animals slated for the slaughterhouse.

I’m not capable of getting to the bottom of all the puzzling anomalies surrounding 9/11, the JFK assassination, or any of the other “do you remember where you were when …” type of events that have created psychic “Ground Zeroes” and “Year Zeroes” that have prepared the way for new and ugly un-realities to be fabricated atop the ruins of a forgotten world. In the movie Inception, Dom Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio’s character) repeatedly calls attention to that experience we’ve all had when you realize you’re dreaming, when you can’t quite piece together exactly how your current dream “reality” came to pass, when pulling at any thread or memory within the dream ultimately unravels into unanswerable mysteries and paradoxes. You wake up; you try to remember; it’s all lost in a fog that evaporates quickly in the light of day.

And speaking of dreams — isn’t the nightmare of what happened to Ellen Page hauntingly accurate as a visual representation of how our civilization has degraded? But I digress …

While I am certainly not saying that what we call Life is literally nothing more than a dream, or that this world is literally some kind of computer simulation, I do think that these kinds of concepts and experiences — e.g., waking up from a dream, or better yet, becoming lucid within a dream; “waking up” from the hypnotic state induced by a “virtual reality” flashing before your ensorcelled eyes on a screen; etc. — all point towards something that our reality is like, in a very meaningful sense. These experiences and concepts also point towards something that we need to do.

Our “reality” is not a self-contained and self-existing universe that admits no outside interference. Its misleadingly so-called “laws” are not nearly as fixed or inviolable as we were “educated” to believe. The truth is, our Cosmos is a lot more weird — or rather, much more wyrd — than we’ve ever realized.

And really, this should not be a controversial thing to say, given that most people purportedly believe in some form of supernatural power which can alter or abolish our Cosmos at will.

From the Jewish Old Testament:

And all the host of heaven shall be dissolved, and the heavens shall be rolled together as a scroll: and all their host shall fall down, as the leaf falleth off from the vine, and as a falling fig from the fig tree. (Isaiah 34:4 (KJV).)

To the Christian New Testament:

And I beheld when he had opened the sixth seal, and, lo, there was a great earthquake; and the sun became black as sackcloth of hair, and the moon became as blood; And the stars of heaven fell unto the earth, even as a fig tree casteth her untimely figs, when she is shaken of a mighty wind. And the heaven departed as a scroll when it is rolled together; and every mountain and island were moved out of their places. (Revelations 6: 12-14 (KJV).)

And if you’ve approached “reality” from an Eastern perspective, especially if you’ve examined your own awareness through meditation, which has become quite fashionable in the postmodern West, and if you’ve watched your ideas and perceptions come and go in the hopes of seeing where they come from, you’ll find that their origins are a complete mystery. Artistic inspiration works the same way. When a catchy new melody or a delightfully vivid and apropos phrase “pops” into your head, where does it come from? You might as well say one of the Muses just gave it to you, or that you tuned into some spiritual broadcast from the aether, and for all that any of us can know, you may be right.

“We see through a glass, darkly,” said the Apostle Paul, who had written elsewhere that he had been caught up to the third heaven and that his experiences there were too wonderful for words. What is this place? Who are we, really? And what other perspectives might we be able to access?

Can we vote our way out of our current problems? Could we have voted our way out of 9/11? These are the wrong questions to ask.

It’s not that elections don’t matter. It’s not that the culture war or the job market or whatever else doesn’t have a very real impact on your quality of life. It’s not that you shouldn’t keep Bolsheviks or Neocon-Artists from acquiring power over you whenever you are able to do so. It’s just that all the “current things” that dominate public conversations and election cycles pale in comparison to the really big, world-changing events like 9/11, and we cannot “vote our way out” of those Ground Zero and Year Zero events.

Try to remember …

There have been a lot of Ground Zeroes and Year Zeroes. We’ve completely forgotten about most of them. We have mysterious cultural artifacts of a few. We’ve lived through some, like 9/11 and COVID. And right now, even as a write this, more are on the way. Some people have advance knowledge of what is coming. Perhaps they pride themselves on this, but they have gained their occult knowledge at a steep price. The demons always devour their own acolytes. For the rest of us, the question we should consider is, “What can we do now that will survive this coming ‘Great Reset?’” What can we do today that will have been worth doing, once the world we presently live in no longer exists?

That is the question I will consider in Part III of this series. (If you missed Part I, click «here» to read it.)

In the meantime, if you find value in the work I am doing here and wish to support it, please consider a paid subscription. You can click «here» to get 41% off of an annual plan, which amounts to just $29.50 for a year or just $2.46 per month. And if you are unable to do that because money is tight — something I completely understand — then kindly consider «sharing» this post. Like many of you, I have noticed a distinct and drastic drop-off in organic reach starting about two years ago (and it accelerated dramatically after we “won” the 2024 election), and enough others in this “dissident right” sphere have shared their own identical experiences that we can reasonably conclude that the algorithms have been tweaked to suppress our voices. It is what it is. Another reset is coming. May the Good God help us prepare for it as best we can before it arrives. Thank you for reading.

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