We’re in the midst of “weeks where decades happen.” Our timeline is rapidly approaching some pivotal moment, where seals are unlocked and what had previously appeared to be an immovable wall is suddenly revealed as a massive door, swinging open on its hinges. What lies on the other side of that door? All I’ve got are guesses.

You’ve probably had the experience of looking up into the sky and seeing two layers of clouds moving in opposite directions, or perhaps you’ve looked up and seen the clouds moving at a breakneck pace, while on the ground the air is perfectly still. There is something unsettling about those kinds of scenes, where you can see, visually, how different levels or layers of reality can operate according to different patterns. In the middle of each such level or layer, one would experience a kind of order and even uniformity, but on the fringes, where those levels or layers collide, one would experience chaos. Our world is now drifting towards the fringes of whatever the old order or logos has been, to the zone where the old order is colliding in chaotic ways with the beginnings of a new order.

Nine out of ten Ron Pauls agree, “It’s Happening!”

Things are really getting weird and the weirdness is going to get more intense. The old historical and philosophical and scientific justifications for the old order are collapsing before our very eyes. There are a lot of questions we could ask about why these justifications are being dynamited at their foundations, and why the guardians of the old order are not doing more to protect them or to reinforce them, but the important thing to note is that “it’s happening” (to quote the old Ron Paul meme). While the old order’s useful idiots are still clinging to the sacred relics of their counterfeit religion, a significant number of the top clergy are already abandoning the citadel.

Here is the biggest and most important example to date: Vox Day’s attack on the theory of evolution by natural selection. Saying “evolution is dead” today is like when Nietzsche said “God is dead” 140-odd years ago. Obviously, God never died and we humans were never capable of killing him, but we in the West did kill belief in God (and specifically belief in the Christian God) as the foundation of our culture, and then, with that foundation gone, everything collapsed, slowly at first, and then suddenly. Similarly, Darwinism is *the* lynchpin of the old civic religion and all of its various political and moral philosophies (or rather, immoral philosophies). Darwinism told us that we lived in a self-contained Universe where consciousness emerged from non-conscious matter, where everything is contingent and nothing is a priori Good or True or Beautiful besides whatever happens to be (all of which could have been completely different), a Universe where we no longer need God because there was nothing left for him to do, now that we could explain the origin of Man without him. There is no essence, only existence, and we can determine our essential nature for ourselves; hence, transgenderism, which is the logical conclusion of that demonic Enlightenment principle tabula rasa. But now, Darwinism is dead, and it is Vox Day (and his AI math team) that has killed it. The effects of this will take many years, maybe even many generations, to fully manifest, but the ground has well and truly shifted beneath our feet.

Screenshot of Vox Day’s book Probability Zero on Amazon , where it is still (as of this writing) #1 in its category …

How will the guardians of the old order respond? If Vox Day’s book stays available on Amazon (where it remains the #1 bestseller in the category of genetic science, as of this writing), I think it will be a sign that they have decided to abandon Darwinism. What would that mean? I don’t know, other than the fact that it shows the rules of the game have changed in some very big and very important ways. It means that we are entering a new phase of history that is going to be wildly different from the one we’ve been living in.

There are many other examples of old sacred cows being led out to slaughter, with the ruling elite either actively enabling the sacrifice or suddenly passively acquiescing, after having spent the last several decades viciously suppressing even the faintest hints of rebellion against the old religion. However, the collapse of Darwinism is the biggest and most consequential idol to be smashed, by far.

So that’s the big picture. When it comes to the daily political grind and all the ridiculous pageantry and all the endless commentary on that senseless shit-show, I think we’re in a similar place. There are still a lot of battles being fought; many of these battles are important, and a few of them are absolutely must-win; but on a fundamental level, something about our world has irrevocably changed.

Politically, we are past the point of no return. The Republic is crash-landing like the Hindenburg, after internal saboteurs decided to set fire to everything. Meanwhile, the Empire is throttling the engines and preparing for take-off. I am mixing metaphors, but we are living in mixed-up times, and America is presently like a train with locomotives on opposite ends of it, each going in opposite directions at the same time. Whatever comes next, it won’t be the America we have known and loved. That America is gone, and she ain’t coming back.

Turning and turning in the widening gyre The falcon cannot hear the falconer; Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold; Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world … (William Butler Yeats, The Second Coming)

Earlier, I said that Darwinism was the lynchpin of the old order, but that’s not the whole story. The real lynchpin is a distillation of Darwinism, that is, the belief that an effect can be greater than its cause. That a blind watchmaker can make creatures with eyes to see. That nonconscious matter and energy can create consciousness. The “Big Bang” is even more preposterous: that nothing can create everything. Well, if the belief that an effect can be greater than its cause was the foundation of the old order, then there were two pillars resting on that foundation: Darwinism and Banksterism, and whereas Darwinism supplanted belief in God as the creator of Life, Banksterism supplanted belief in God as the creator of Value.

“In God We Trust” is stamped on every dollar bill, but which God? It’s like a magician pulling the same rabbit out of his hat over and over and telling his audience that each one is a unique rabbit, and then trying to sell his audience paper tokens representing particular magic rabbits, and then renting the magic-rabbit-token holders space in his “magic rabbit token vault” to store their tokens safely, and then loaning out magic rabbit tokens backed by the “reserve” of rabbit tokens in his vault, and then selling stock in his “magic rabbit token deposit bank and trust,” etc., etc. It’s all so ridiculous-sounding, but that’s essentially how our financial system operates. It claims to have created a lot of value out of thin air, by fiat and by fractional-reserve lending, but it’s all an illusion, with nothing backing it besides the “faith” of the people who own all the magic tokens. If you’ve read The Creature from Jekyll Island by G. Edward Griffin or watched any of Owen Benjamin’s “How to Slay a Wizard” series on Ladle.tv, you already know all this.

Darwinism was the god of materialist scientism; Banksterism is the god of top Luciferian initiates; but each of them are different sides of the same demonic coin, or different agents of the same principal villain. If the guardians of the old order abandon Darwinism, what will they do about the Dollar?

