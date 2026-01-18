A Ghost in the Machine

A Ghost in the Machine

1hEdited

For left-hemisphere dominant thinkers who don't see the connection between Darwinism and leftist social engineering (e.g., the LGBT movement), here it is: the “Powers that Be,” in order to attain mass adoption of their secular religion (which in turn is what enables pretty much their entire social engineering project) needed to decouple Western Man from his belief in God, specifically, the Christian God. Darwinism was absolutely a key element of this strategy, in that it purported to furnish an answer to two big questions that had previously been the province of religion: (1) Who are we? And (2) How did we come to be? This is such an obvious point that if you refuse to acknowledge it, there's no way you're arguing in good faith, and there's no meaningful discussion to have. Without popular acceptance of Darwinism, we wouldn't have gotten to where we are culturally today. By demolishing this foundation, Vox Day is doing irreparable and catastrophic damage to the whole postmodern secular religion. This will absolutely have far-reaching effects that most of us cannot even being to imagine.

Also, a critic in Notes objected that I am talking about the physicalist interpretation of Darwinism rather than actual Darwinism. Yes, I am, because that's the interpretation that has been promoted by the social engineers, and without it, their project never would have succeeded the way it has. And it's not just the uneducated masses who hold the physicalist interpretation of Darwinism. See, e.g., Richard Dawkins. So if you question a typical Boomer, X-er, or Millennial atheist about why they don't believe in God, at some point you bump up against their physicalist take on Darwinism, which they believe obviates any need for God (i.e., any sort of higher *conscious* power) as the author of Life.

16h

If Darwinism is dead perhaps we should re-examine the probability of divinity? When Sibelius marveled at swans in flight, and created music thst transcends the human condition, he at least was certain that God is real.

