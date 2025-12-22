A Ghost in the Machine

A Ghost in the Machine

Charles Snead
6d

Great commentary. Over thirty years ago I stopped drinking. What helped me more then any thing was reading case histories of other people that had stopped and I also recognized the fellowship of the AA folk. But what helped me the most was when I realized all the stories were the same story. Then I knew what I was putting down and walking away from. Then I could leave it lay and continue my life.

William Hunter Duncan
6d

As much as a limited hangout Savage's article is, it is raising the consciousness of young men, who now know how many of them were treated that way. It also puts the dem party on the defensive, they can no longer gaslight men about it.

Savage may be trying to get men not to be angry about that - he could not have published it in major media if he were angry - but that is not going to lessen the anger. The question is, how does that anger get channeled?

They spent a dozen years making every public and private institution ever more woke. That is a lot of work undoing that, if it can be done without metaphorically burning them down.

