White men at a DIEversity-Anon meeting

Recently, a very watered-down critique of the DIEversity regime, The Lost Generation by Jacob Savage, was published in Compact and quickly went viral among those on the Right. Even the Vice President of the United States tweeted about it, both from his personal and his official X accounts. Many have written insightful responses to Savage’s post already, like John Carter and Librarian of Celaeno, so for a discussion about the substance of Savage’s essay, I will refer you to their excellent posts, DEI, the Dispossessed Generation, and the Digital Koryos by John Carter and The White at the End of the Tunnel by Librarian. What I wish to discuss instead of the substance of Savage’s essay is the reaction it has provoked, especially on the dissident Right, where it has gone viral.

Screenshot of Vice President J. D. Vance’s post (and repost from his official account as Vice President) about Jacob Savage’s The Lost Generation. (Screenshot taken 12/20/2025. Link to post « here ».)

Why is it surprising that this particular article should be shared so widely and eagerly among the dissident Right? Doesn’t it say what pretty much all of us already know to be true about the effects of DIEversity and gynocrazy feminism? Yes, it does, and that’s just it: there’s nothing new in this article. What it says, in its milquetoast way, has been said already. Not only has all of it already been said, but it’s already been said far more incisively and forcefully by so many other pundits and poasters. John Carter, for one, had already been covering the DIEversity beat since he started his substack, Postcards from Barsoom, with a series of posts about the DIEing Academy back in April 2022. Going back many years (and even decades) prior to that, there were people like Ann Coulter, Pat Buchanan, Vox Day, and John Derbyshire writing plainly about the undeniable truths that contravened the central tenet of the Globohomo gospel, to wit, that humans are just fungible widgets, regardless of race or sex. Even today, over thirteen years after it was written (in April 2012), Derbyshire’s version of “the talk” for non-blacks is far more hard-hitting and cutting-edge than anything in Savage’s essay.

As for the emotional reality of being a straight white male in a DIEverse world — a world where whiteness and maleness are *the* moral evil that can be expunged only by joining the Rainbow Demon Church and engaging in sodomy or autogynephilia/castration (and ultimately pedophilia), and a world where you are openly and obviously discriminated against while being simultaneously browbeaten about how unfairly privileged you are — as for that experience, Savage’s essay pulls too many punches and shies away from blaming those who are entirely blameworthy and resolutely unapologetic for their crimes. As John Carter wrote:

Jacob Savage himself is not one of those who broke his conditioning. At the conclusion of his otherwise excellent article, he fumbles the ball in the most regrettable fashion by declining to assign blame to the intersectional coalition of women and racial minorities who agitated relentlessly for DEI, and instead elects to blame, of all people, himself. He decides that he would have been better off, happier, at any rate more content, had he more quickly resigned himself to the fate that the commissars had assigned him. Rather than pursuing his ambitions, he should have abandoned them at the first sign of resistance, and embraced, presumably, one of the few remaining avenues left open to young white men ... learned a trade, perhaps, and spent the rest of his days unclogging the toilets of those worthies the revolutionaries had decided should be his betters. In the end, despite everything he experienced, despite everything he saw, Savage was not able to abandon his liberalism. He could not fully embrace the righteous anger to which he is entitled.

And as Librarian of Celaeno wrote, concerning the “pick-me-ism on the right” that Savage’s article demonstrates:

For all he went through, he’s not even mad at the people who excluded him from the career he wanted. He’s just sad. But mad or maudlin, he still, after all that, on some level, wishes he could have been a part of that world that despised him. There are guys online as I write this who just know that if it wasn’t for all the haters, that e-girl who he sent all those superchats would totally be in love with him. His problem as he sees it, is that some injustice prevented him from connecting with his true love. It never occurs to him that his affections were improperly oriented in the first place.

Articles and posts that go viral tend to be either (1) surprising, (2) funny, or (3) infuriating. But Savage’s article wasn’t surprising; it definitely wasn’t funny; and the only thing really infuriating about it was that Savage refused to even acknowledge anger as a legitimate response, opting instead for the same pathetic self-flagellation and despair that the DIEversity regime has conditioned so many white men to reflexively feel. So why on earth is it going viral?

There is the obvious explanation that we are excited at the prospect of things finally changing for the better. There is that deep-seated tendency to hope against hope that this time, things will finally be different, that promises will be kept and real results will be delivered. People with real cultural prestige and political power are reading and sharing this message. Who knows? Maybe something will finally be done to right all these very many wrongs? Indeed, one of the “vibe shifts” ushered in by Trump’s reelection has been to normalize (somewhat) public criticism of the Left’s shibboleths on issues of race and sex, and Trump’s administration has at least ended the official (de jure) DIEversity mandates of the Obama/Biden era. The old regime is still deeply entrenched, but at least their minions aren’t being actively and officially promoted by the White House. We’re still very early in the healing process, but at least it feels like we’re finally seeing progress after a brutal battle with the cultural cancer of gay race communism.

Anyway, I get the enthusiasm that people feel when they see Savage’s article being reposted by the Vice President of the United States. There has not been a Vice President in my lifetime, including Trump’s VP during his first term, who would have even mentioned an article like this without couching it in a half dozen platitudes about Saint Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King Junior and his dream, thereby doubling down on the root beliefs that underly all the anti-white and anti-male discrimination of the past decades.

Nevertheless, I don’t think that people are sharing it chiefly because it portends a real political change. For one thing, the article itself, on its face, disavows the kind of response that could inspire real and meaningful change. It’s like seeing a robbery victim being interviewed on the local television news, where the victim accurately decribes what was done to him — “One of them held a shotgun to my head while the other took my wallet and car keys and then punched me in the face before calling me a ‘bitch-ass white boy’ … — before the interviewee signals his undiminished fealty to the conventional liberal worldview by adding, “But I really don’t blame them for robbing and assaulting me. They’ve been discriminated against and probably seen their friends murdered by racist police, so they have good reasons to be angry at me. I guess I need to accept that I’m a bitch-ass white boy, like they said. I just hope that if they are caught, that the judge will go easy on them, since too many black men are in prison already, and black lives matter more than mine does.” Nothing about seeing that kind of a news story would inspire me to think, okay, finally the crime problem is going to be addressed. But even if that hypothetical news story (the essential features of which have been repeated countless times since the 1960s cultural revolution) was being cited by national politicians, I don’t think people’s chief motivation for sharing a story like that would be to spread hope that the problem was going to be resolved.

So what is the primary reason for the virality of The Lost Generation? I think it’s the same reason people go to Al-Anon meetings, where they trade stories with anonymous strangers about their experiences growing up in alcoholic households. That’s mostly what goes on in any recovery group meeting: after whatever formalities are gotten through, people tell their stories, and it’s mostly the same stories, over and over again. The stories are so similar to one another that recovery groups have developed their own vernacular of stock phrases that serve as a kind of shorthand for conveying major elements of these stories quickly, in a way that the audience immediately understands. Why do people take time out of their busy schedules to go sit in a circle of anonymous strangers, so that they can all retell the same stories, over and over again?

It’s because hearing someone else’s story reassures you that you’re not alone. If you’ve grown up in a Plato’s cave of gaslighting and shadowy illusions, it’s hard to articulate how disorienting and dissociating it can be. You don’t know which way is up and which way is down. You’re basically retarded when it comes to being able to navigate the world competently and discern when people are lying or acting in bad faith, and when they’re sincere and speaking the truth. You have to learn a whole host of very basic life skills from scratch, much later in life than most people, and it’s an incredibly frustrating and humbling experience.

And the dynamic I am describing is almost exactly the same, whether you are talking about an alcoholic household or the entire postmodern Globohomo culture: it’s all the same gaslighting; the only difference is the scale of it.

There is a fundamental dishonesty about the post-World War II liberal order (and really, you could go back a lot farther than that; it’s just that this ancient beast completely consolidated its worldwide power in the aftermath of World War II). Many of the biggest lies are very subtle, but they are so large as to be all-encompassing.

Meme showing how the media narrative inverts the reality of interracial crime stats

When you’ve spent your entire life in a culture premised on lies, you start discovering the fraudulent nature of things accidentally. There’s an elephant in the room that you’ve been hypnotized not to see, and all goes well until you inadvertently bump into it. You can’t see what it is, but you know something is there. And then you naively say aloud that something is wrong, that there shouldn’t be an elephant in front of you, but there is nevertheless something in front of you that looks and feels very much like an elephant. What happens next is something probably all of us have experienced, in one form or another: people become very angry with you for calling attention to the elephant that they have spent their entire lives trying desperately to avoid seeing. Rather than congratulating you for seeing clearly and calling attention to something that seem to be actively causing problems, people slander you and try to shut you up. If you first encountered this kind of thing as a mature and fully formed adult, you would probably see it for what it is and reject the judgements levied against you, but when you have this experience as a young child, and when nearly every authority figure in your life across multiple domains are either true believers in the big lies or are knowingly pushing the big lies to manipulate you harmfully, you lack the maturity and self-awareness to respond effectively. Most of us developed dysfunctional coping mechanisms, which over time calcify or even turn cancerous, in terms of their effects on our lives, and then, if we’re lucky, we expend tremendous effort and resources later in life to overcome those dysfunctional coping mechanisms after they’ve become deeply ingrained habits that have wrought terrible destruction throughout our lives.

It’s like being lost in the woods on a cloudy night and realizing, after you’ve been wandering around in circles for hours on end, that your compass is defective and that your map is wildly inaccurate. And of course, after you’ve tossed aside your faulty map and compass, it’s only natural to feel angry at yourself for not having recognized and heeded the warning signs sooner, for having wasted so much time and energy because of your naive trust in an obviously fraudulent map and an inverted compass.

More media lies about facts that contravene the DIEversity is our strength mantra …

This passage from Librarian of Celaeno’s post really resonated with me:

There are a lot of people who are angry at what Savage laid out. They’re not wrong to feel that way. I’m angry too. But I’m not especially mad at the system. What infuriates me is that I ever wanted to be a part of it. I hate my own ignorance and indifference. I despise that part of me that would have accepted what they offered, had they deigned to do so. I’m hurt because I know deep down how hard I would have worked for them, the late nights and long hours of toil of which I know I’m capable, all for them, all for nothing, all to be tossed aside at the first hint of not respecting this year’s trendy new contempt for me.

Looking back, I’m sometimes disgusted with myself too. Why did it take me so long to break my own conditioning? Why did I cling so long to the flawed principles at the heart of such a malicious ideology as post-World War II (and really post-Enlightenment) Liberalism? And after I started noticing, why did it take me so long to finally admit, even just to myself, that it was all lies? Because once you see it, and once you acknowledge what you have seen, the illicit patterns become so obvious in hindsight. They were there all along, for anyone with eyes to see! For the love of God, how did I stumble along in blindness for so long, refusing to open my eyes to what was so plainly visible?

And on the one hand, I think this response can be healthy. Now that you know, you have to live with that knowledge and act upon it. And this knowledge, in turn, implicates lots of other difficult and often unpleasant questions about oneself and the world at large. You explore what seems to be an isolated rabbit hole, and next thing you know, you’re waking up in a Wonderland where all kinds of convoluted rabbit holes converge, and where you can see revealed the hidden conspiracies that connect so many seemingly unrelated mysteries of the world above ground. But search deeper, and you can catch glimpses of a more fundamental and far higher Reality against which the secret kings and false gods of this world are shown to be the pathetic liars that they, deep down, know themselves to be. The god of this world puts on some impressive magic shows, with a lot of sound and fury, like the Wizard of Oz, but behind it, they (the Enemy’s pronouns are “they/them,” per Mark 5: 9 — shout out to Mark Bisone for pointing this out!) still has to hide behind their curtain and exercise their power indirectly, which should tell you all you need to know about their actual rank in the cosmic hierarchy. But once you see all this, you have to reorient yourself spiritually. You have to go through a long, dark night of the soul where you give up your sacred cows and watch them get slaughtered painfully right in front of your eyes. To borrow those old Christian terms, you have to “die to yourself” (i.e., your false, constructed self), “repent” of that former identity (and all that it entails), be “born again” (as the person the True God created you to be), and of course, that means basically becoming an infant again in the middle of your life, and that is followed by a lifelong process of learning how to live all over again, and of continually rejecting the temptation to go back to the old habits that had become your second nature while you existed as your false and corrupted self.

A note of caution is in order concerning self-recrimination: while taking accountability for your own role in creating and perpetuating your problems is essential, the process can veer into a pathological self-condemnation. Ironically, this is another way for the old false self to reassert itself. Wisdom and discernment are needed here, and there are no shortcuts for acquiring those. (I am still spiritually an infant in this area, so I get it wrong quite a bit.)

But back to the matter of acknowledging the very real harm and psychological abuse that has been done, including to younger white men who came of age in a culture committed to scapegoating us ruthlessly, on the one hand, while also lecturing us endlessly about the moral debt we owe to literally everyone else because of our white male privilege. There is very real value in sharing those stories about how we once lived and what that delusional and dysfunctional existence was like. On a deep and visceral level, something about our human nature practically demands that we do this. And so elderly men and women who grew up in households dominated by an alcoholic or drug-addicted parent will regularly gather to share their stories about what it was like, and what helped them become free from the self-destructive delusions inculcated into them by a psychologically abusive upbringing. Elderly Christians will share their testimonies of the desperate circumstances of their youth that drove them to cry out to God, and how God responded to their pleas. And similarly, groups of dissident anons gather online to share our stories about the high-tech lynching we have experienced, all the open and obvious discrimination leveled against us in combination with a sophisticated psywar of gaslighting and guilt-tripping, all of it based on a complete inversion of reality.

I still remember that feeling of profound relief, deep in my soul, that I experienced when I read John Carter’s post They Say They Want Their Sons to Succeed back in June 2022. Not gonna lie, I was not in a great place mentally then. We were two years into the scamdemic, and then there was a gay race communist demon that fully possessed the Biden administration and wore his wrinkled old carcass like a skinsuit. And while the clownworld around me had undergone a complete psychotic break, my own personal life had been thoroughly upended. It was all too much. Somehow, I got ahold of some of those infamous red pills and downed the whole bottle, almost all at once. And in the midst of that, I remember I was on my lunch break at a job where I had been passed over for promotion by the unimaginably less qualified DEIversity, including one case where the individual I had been in the process of training got a promotion above me, for a job for which I had also applied, but some faceless HR committee had stricken my application from consideration, before the hiring manager had even had a chance to look at it. Meanwhile, that very same HR department was regularly blasting out emails across the entire company to admonish everyone about the importance of DEI, because of how unfairly discriminated against all the women and blacks and browns and Rainbow Demon Church members all supposedly were. Even now, looking back, I cannot believe how insane it all was. And then, in the midst of all that, I open my phone on my lunch break and read Carter’s post, and it was like being in a DIEversity-Anon meeting and hearing someone share a story that matched my own, when I had been feeling like I was the only one, like it was just me — even though I knew I wasn’t, it felt that way, especially after the isolating and alienating effects of the COVID lockdowns. I immediately fired off this comment in reply, which I will quote below:

Damn. So freaking true. I have seen this pattern in my own life: law school where we white males had to finish top 10% to get the lucrative jobs, whereas our black peers could finish in the bottom half of the class and have multiple job offers from big firms; as a white man, finally getting a job for which I was wayyyy overqualified, in a government agency that had old white Boomers at the top, but all the lower echelons mostly filled with POC women, and the few white men among the lower echelons being consistently the top performers by all objective measures, yet never getting promotions, while unprofessional morons of color got all the promotions. In one example, I trained a guy on the job, and before he was even done with his training, he got promoted as a technical expert in the very area I was training him. At some point, the white men invariably quit or just say fuck it and do the bare minimum to keep their jobs, while putting their time and energy into personal projects. Exactly like the character Peter Gibbons from the movie Office Space. But what is worse about this is not even what is being done to us white men, but rather it’s the 180-degrees-opposite-the-reality agitprop we are forced to endure saying we are oh so privileged and have no right to complain about anything. Shut up and let women and POC speak, you privileged colonizer. And the same woke imbeciles who tell us that we cannot speak to racial or gender issues because we don’t understand the lived experience of women or POC will then, with no sense of irony and zero self awareness, go on to tell us what our lives are like as white men. At this point, I have almost zero buy-in for the American project. If the USA gets its ass handed to it in direct conflict with Russia and China (loved your analysis of why the US empire won’t win WWIII, by the way), we may see a return to a culture that is forced to value competence over woke bullshit. If things stay the way they are, we’ve got a one way ticket to another Mike Judge movie: Idiocracy. Thanks for doing this substack and being a voice of reason in the cultural wasteland of woke America. Goddamit, you don’t know how much it means to read stuff like this and be able to breathe a sigh of relief: okay, I’m not just imagining it, I’m not crazy, this shit really is being done to us.

That’s where I was. So I get it. I totally understand how people feel when they read Jacob Savage’s article, as weak and mealy-mouthed as it ultimately is. What was done to entire generations of us on an industrial scale requires Nuremberg-style hearings and executions. I’m not even joking. And “I was just following orders” won’t cut it as an excuse. As vittorio observed on X, there are a host of knock-on effects of this DEIversity regime that amount to an organized effort to genocide whites and destroy the West.

And yes, I know that the DIEversity regime is just one head of the hydra, that if we really want to solve our problems, we’ll have to kill the beast by cutting out its heart: to wit, jailing (and then publicly executing after a speedy trial) all the central banksters and confiscating their fraudulently obtained wealth. And we’ll also have to confiscate the endowments of almost all the universities and the NGOs (especially everything related to the vile Soros family) and the foundations (especially the Ford Foundation) through which the Marxcissist gravy train has been freely flowing for the past century. And yes, I am well aware that precisely none of that will probably happen until our civilization is so far gone that the collapse is inevitable. It is what it is; that’s the nature of the world we live in, as Neoliberal Feudalism keeps reminding me. It’s Both/And, though: it is true that even if this particular head of the hydra is cut off, the beast will just grow another one, AND it is true that we should still cut off that particular head — AND it is also true that regardless of what happens politically, we can and should use our newfound awareness of the true nature of things to become spiritually aligned with the True God, from whose Being flows The Good, The True, and The Beautiful.

But back to the point of this post: on an emotional, and even on a spiritual level, when we’ve spent most of our lives navigating institutions and hierarchies based on odious lies, we do need to know we’re not alone. And every time we hear someone else share his experience of dealing with the gaslighting and psychological abuse, we know we’re not alone. Not in a dry and abstract way, because of course we already know it intellectually, but on a gut level, we feel the connection. That’s why Jacob Savage’s The Lost Generation went viral. It contained no shocking reveals (at least not for any of us). It disdained the natural and healthy anger that we all have felt after recognizing what has been done to us. But it does amount to a virtual DIEversity-Anon meeting, where we can share our stories about the Marxcissistic abuse, discrimination, and gaslighting we’ve endured on account of race and sex. We’ve all spent so many of our formative years in a psychologically malicious and completely inverted faux-reality, where our most fundamental human Nature has been deliberately weaponized against us by demon-possessed social engineers serving a demon-possessed cabal of bankster parasites serving as the high priests of literal demons. It’s important and healthy for us to share our stories, to remind ourselves that we are not alone, and that what we experienced was real and that it had very real and harmful effects on us. But of course, we cannot stay there. We must couple those frank acknowledgments of our lived experiences with reaffirmations of our determination to overcome those past injuries and insults. We must not merely reject the lies that subverted out world, but also affirm the Truth that can really set us free. The Lost Generation is one more in a long series of rallying cries to inspire us to make that happen.

