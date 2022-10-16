I’ve been here many times before, and here I am again: fretting about getting unstuck…

Getting Unstuck . . .

The above graphic I’m using for this article presents a different take on “getting unstuck” than the image I had in mind. When I started writing this, I was thinking more along the lines of a car stuck in the mud, spinning its wheels and just digging itself into a deeper rut. But when I searched the database of Power-Point visual icons for images associated with the term “stuck,” I was presented with an image of a toilet plunger, and I thought, that also fits.

Getting Moving in the Right Direction

I’m vaguely recalling the opening lines of Dante’s Inferno where he says something about being in the middle years of his Life’s journey when he found himself lost in a dark forest, unsure precisely how far back he had left the path. I find myself feeling like that, except that I know the paths I have previously tried were not the way forward, ultimately, and that sooner or later I had t…