Happy Thanksgiving! Owen Benjamin has often said, “Gratitude is the highest form of antisemitism.” On one level that’s hilariously absurd, but on another level it’s profoundly insightful. Gratitude bolsters your immunity to banksters’ schemes -- and it protects you from becoming a Groyper or a chud!

A Norman Rockwell painting of a multi-generational extended family celebrating Thanksgiving together in early 20th Century America.

Check out the family in this Norman Rockwell painting. Nobody is thinking about his 401(k) or making plans to line up at midnight to buy a bunch of flashy gadgets on credit at the Black Friday sale — and nobody is thinking about which demographic they can blame for all their problems either. This family lives coherently and honorably, and now they’re about to celebrate the good God’s bounty with food and fellowship.

Nobody is on antidepressants or ADHD medication. Nobody is distracted by a smartphone or even a television screen. The neighborhood is full of families with young children, and all the kids play outside together. The adults belong to thriving civic and fraternal and religious organizations. There are abundant “third places,” free from the social dysfunction and criminal violence of hostile and alien cultures, where people can congregate and connect. Nobody feels isolated or atomized. Nobody goes bowling alone. They have conversations in-person instead of online. When anyone needs help, they can get it for “free” from friends and neighbors. The help is “free” in the sense that its value is never denominated in dollars, because it goes without saying that you repay your friends and neighbors by pitching in whenever they need help. The best things in Life are, indeed, free, but only because they are, in every sense of the word, literally priceless and invaluable.

The Rockwell painting depicts a multigenerational extended family celebrating a holiday together. All of their marriages are solidly intact. The parents and grandparents invest in their children and grandchildren, and the children and grandchildren honor their parents and grandparents. There is a stable and meaningful culture being passed down, intact, from generation to generation. None of the young adults are borrowing heavily to go to college to become indoctrinated to resent their elders or to hate themselves in order to become willing consumers of an artificial identity. None of the children are in daycare. Nobody has a student loan, a car note, or high-interest credit card debt. The people represented in this painting would have immediately understood the truth of another Owen Benjamin saying: “Family is wealth.”

Obviously, just feeling or expressing gratitude won’t magically resurrect a culture that was methodically killed and dismantled by malevolent social engineers over the past century (or more). But gratitude is a start. However small, it is a step in the right direction that reorients our perspective in a helpful way. While it is necessary to acknowledge problems (as well as to acknowledge the identities of the organized actors behind those problems and how those identities operate as liability shields to protect the guilty), it is terribly counterproductive to focus only on what is bad and false and ugly (which ultimately ends in contradiction and incoherence anyway), rather than on what is good and true and beautiful.

Here is a short and funny sketch (also from Owen Benjamin) that illustrates that last point perfectly:

So happy Thanksgiving, and may the True God bless you and give you eyes to see, and a heart to celebrate, the good that still abounds in our world. Much of our postmodern world is dark, but always remember, “The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.”

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