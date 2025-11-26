“Here there be Rabbit Holes”

In this post, we cover different manipulative tactics used in propaganda before examining a recent preposterous news story about the FBI allegedly busting a duo of would-be conquistadors and aspiring international sex-traffickers in the Dallas, Texas area.

Clickbait, Lab-Coat Headlines, and Hybrid Manipulations

For the most part, I’ve gotten pretty good about not falling for clickbait. If some portion of the title is in ALL CAPS, or if the headline includes a warning that I won’t believe what happens next, or if it contains the words “owns” or “destroys” or the phrase “instantly regrets it,” I assume the article (or video) is complete trash and disregard it. It’s pretty much an iron law of the internet that the more sensational the title or thumbnail, the more boringly banal the actual article is. Clickbait-and-switch, if you will.

But then there are those headlines that do the opposite: they state something preposterous in a straightforward and unemotional manner, as if there was nothing at all remarkable about it. A lot of economic news is delivered in this way (the subject naturally lends itself to these kinds of headlines), but it is also frequently done when propagating an implausible cover story for a high-level criminal conspiracy. For example, after 9/11, newspaper headlines announced, “Passport of suspected hijacker found in debris.” How would the hijacker’s passport survive the crash into the Twin Towers, when the airplane’s black box did not? In this case, a little more sensationalism would have been warranted in the headline, to at least acknowledge the surprising nature of this alleged discovery, but the media’s purpose is not to faithfully convey the facts of the case, but rather to shape narratives. This is no different than the advertising spokesman in a lab coat saying that more doctors smoke Camels than any other brand, or a public health official in a lab coat saying “Two weeks to slow the spread.” For lack of a better term, let’s call these kinds of headlines (i.e., authoritative pronouncements of nonsense) “Lab-Coat Headlines.”

You’ve no doubt heard of the Milgrim Experiments, where participants thought they were administering electric shocks to test subjects in another room, who would act as if they were being electrocuted and would shout and scream in agony and eventually beg for the test to stop. A significant portion of the participants continued administering the shocks, even after expressing fear that they might kill or seriously injure the test subjects. Why? Because an official-looking man in a lab coat told them to. And if they balked, the man in the lab coat would recite canned phrases like, “The experiment requires that you continue,” or “It is essential that you continue.” The lab-coat is a magic symbol, and it essentially works the same way as the kinds of headlines I’m talking about. Lab-coat headlines basically convey the message, “It is essential that you accept this framing of the issue, and that you accept these facts as givens.” It’s a form of hypnotism.

Clickbait headlines and lab-coat headlines are two sides of the same coin, or two spells created by the same social engineers. Whereas clickbait diverts your attention towards a hall of mirrors designed to juice your emotions with empty illusions that look real, the lab-coat headlines actually ask for your attention, but in a way that is designed to make you not want to pay attention, so you zone out instead and just go with the flow (and the flow has been channeled in a direction the social engineers want).

Remember the scene in the Matrix, where Neo remarked about it being weird that he saw the same black cat go by twice? (This was on their way back from taking Neo to the Oracle, just before the agents and police ambushed them and captured Morpheus.) A Lab Coat Headline about this event would go something like, “The Scientific Explanation for Why Some People See the Same Cat Twice (and What to Do if You’re One of Them) …” And if someone clicked on this headline and read the article, he probably wouldn’t finish it, because it would be so boring and so full of nonsense and jargon. And the next time that person saw the same cat go by twice, he would vaguely recall reading something, somewhere, that said there was a scientific explanation for it, and then he’d think nothing else about it. Whereas your gut instinct is to stop and notice, the lab-coat headlines and messaging reassure you that there’s nothing unusual going on, that scientists (or other authorities) have it all figured out, and that there’s a perfectly reasonable (and thoroughly boring) explanation, so there’s absolutely no need to ask questions.

So you’ve got Clickbait Headlines, which are like garish billboards urging you to “EXIT NOW!,” and you’ve got Lab-Coat Headlines, which are like speed bumps and a flashing traffic sign begging you to “Slow down and drive safely!” (thereby ensuring that you are paying attention to the sign and the speed bump and not to the spectacle happening on the sidewalk next to you). But the social engineers are exceedingly clever, and they have created a third type of headline that is a hybrid of the other two: it’s like a man in a lab coat shoving a screen in your face and pointing to an article with a clickbait title and a sensational photograph. This was the entire mainstream media and most of the politicians after January 6th. “Assault on our democracy! The worst attack on America since Pearl Harbor! A deadly insurrection!” It combines the sensationalism of clickbait with the hypnotic authoritative speech of the lab-coat.

A Crazy Announcement from the Government

So now that I’ve outlined these three types of headlines — clickbait, lab coat, and hybrid — into which category would you put the headline screenshotted below?

North Texas men indicted in the Eastern District of Texas for an international murder/kidnapping scheme … What kind of headline is this? Clickbait? An “international murder/kidnapping scheme” sounds scandalous and shocking and maybe (depending on their target) even a bit scary. It piques one’s curiosity and makes one want to find out more. But then there’s the dry and didactic beginning that sounds like it’s being read in a soothingly authoritative tone by the man in the lab coat: “North Texas men indicted in the Eastern District of Texas …” Blah, blah, blah, goes the opening, and then, BAM! Criminal intrigue on a global scale! It’s such a bizarre juxtaposition, the mundane noise made by the grinding of gears in a government bureaucracy, coupled with insinuations of James Bond-style super-villainy. And this isn’t an internet tabloid (or at least it’s not supposed to be); this is the official press release by the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Texas on the DOJ’s website.

The press release itself sounds absolutely insane. Here it is, in full:

PLANO, Texas – Two north Texas men have been charged in relation to a plot that included invading an island off Haiti, murdering the men on the island, and using the women and children as sex slaves, announced U.S. Attorney Jay R. Combs. Gavin Rivers Weisenburg, 21, of Allen, and Tanner Christopher Thomas, 20, of Argyle were named in a two-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Texas charging them with conspiracy to murder, maim, or kidnap in a foreign country and production of child pornography. Information presented in court indicates that between August 2024 and July 2025, Weisenburg and Thomas are alleged to have conspired to recruit and lead an unlawful expeditionary force to the Island of Gonave, which is part of the Republic of Haiti, for the purpose of carrying out their rape fantasies. Weisenburg and Thomas planned to purchase a sailboat, firearms, and ammunition, then recruit members of the District of Columbia-area homeless population to serve as a mercenary force as they invaded Gonave Island and staged a coup d’etat. Weisenburg and Thomas intended to murder all of the men on the island so that they could then turn all of the women and children into their sex slaves. Weisenburg and Thomas undertook numerous overt acts in furtherance of their invasion plan, including making operational and logistical plans, learning Haitian Creole language, recruiting others to join the invasion plan, and researching and enrolling in schools to acquire skills relevant to the invasion plan. Thomas even enlisted in the U.S. Air Force to acquire military skills relevant to the invasion plan. Weisenburg and Thomas are also charged with production of child pornography in a related count in the indictment. If convicted of the federal conspiracy to commit murder in a foreign country, Weisenburg and Thomas face up to life in federal prison. If convicted of the federal production of child pornography charges, both face at least 15 years and up to 30 years in federal prison. This case is being investigated by the FBI, U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations, and Celina Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Locker. A grand jury indictment is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Incidentally, these two would-be James Bond-style super-villains initiated their conspiracy to invade a Haitian island in August 2024, a full month before Lord Miles suggested something similar on X:

Screenshot of Lord Miles’ post about invading Haiti

I checked the reporting of this story in various legacy media publications, and they all recite basically the same facts that are alleged in the DOJ press release, with little new information. But most of these articles do include photographs of the accused. Check out these two mugs.

Screenshot from story on RT.com with photos of the suspects

Now, for context, the Haitian Island of Gonave that they were planning to invade contains 287 square miles of poor and mostly barren soil and is home to around 87,000 people, the overwhelming majority of whom are black.

So two young white guys from the Dallas, Texas area (20 and 21 years old, respectively) come up with a plan to get a bunch of bums from the streets and shelters of Washington D.C. — a demographic that isn’t exactly known for its discipline and reliability — and form them into an army large enough to conquer and control a distant island of 87,000 (mostly) black people; then, they plan to equip this army with weapons; then, they plan to transport their army about 1,395 miles over land and sea to get to their target; then, they plan to kill all the men on the island; and finally, they intend to turn all of the island’s women and children into their personal sex slaves. This is almost as crazy as the idea that the 9/11 hijacker’s passport survived a plane crash that completely destroyed the airplane’s black box. Almost.

This whole story is highly redolent of that same bullshit that stunk up the Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping case. As you may recall, some of the defendants in that case were acquitted after it was revealed that at least half of the “conspirators” were actually FBI assets, and that the plot would never have developed in the first place, but for the FBI’s involvement. Basically, the FBI created a hare-brained conspiracy to entrap a few borderline-retarded Trump supporters in a swing state and then make some high-profile arrests right before the 2020 election (which is exactly what they did).

Now, in this case of would-be conquistadors and tropical island pimps, I don’t know what the FBI’s angle would have been (although I can think of a few possibilities), but when I look at the photos of the accused, and then when I read the DOJ’s description of what those men supposedly intended to do, the whole thing strikes me as so wildly and unbelievably preposterous, that it could only have been produced by the joint labors of delusional retards and the FBI.

By any chance, could these two men have actually been competent and cunning enough to pull off a project on such a scale? Well, here’s what the AP’s article says about one of the men, Gavin Weisenburg:

Weisenburg allegedly enrolled in a fire academy around Dallas to receive training that would be useful in the attack but failed out of the school. He then allegedly traveled to Thailand and planned to learn to sail, only to never end up enrolling in lessons because of the cost.

In other words, it sounds like he wasn’t the sharpest tool in the shed. He starts things, but doesn’t finish them. He failed out of a fire academy. He then traveled halfway across the world to Thailand take sailing lessons (he couldn’t find any lessons closer to home?), but he didn’t bother to make sure that he had enough money to pay for the lessons before he got there and discovered that, whoops, he didn’t have any way to pay for the lessons, and so he … gave up. Does this sound like the kind of guy who could successfully (1) assemble a small army, (2) obtain the equipment needed for that small army to conduct an invasion and occupation of an island territory with 87,000 inhabitants, (3) lead the invasion, (4) govern the conquered territory, (5) preside over a systematic genocide of the island’s adult male population, and finally (6) set up shop there as an international pimp and sex trafficker, like Jeffrey Epstein?

Oh, and speaking of Jeffrey Epstein (who has now allegedly been dead for over six years), isn’t it kind of wild that the DOJ was able to snuff out this crazy conspiracy of two (likely) retarded 20-something flunkies from Texas plotting to lead an army of homeless-shelter residents across The Gulf of Mexico America to conquer a Haitian province and turn it into a sex farm, but somehow that same DOJ has still not managed to prosecute any of Jeffrey Epstein’s clients?

The RT article quotes David Finn, the attorney for one of the alleged conspirators, as saying, “If your initial response to the government’s press release was, ‘That sounds crazy, impossible, and absurd,’ you might be on to something important.” That’s what I’m thinking too.

Here there be Rabbit Holes …

This is one case I definitely want to keep an eye on. The surface level kayfabe is as ridiculous as any WWE storyline, but the way the story has been presented to the public is interesting. It’s two-parts clickbait sensationalism and one-part lab-coat hypnotism. It reeks of bullshit. Everything about it suggests that the powers that be are up to something (and they’re never up to anything good). Regardless of what details ultimately emerge about these Texas men and their purported conspiracy, I am confident that there are some significant rabbit holes that this story will ultimately implicate and hopefully uncover.

