Heretics, Chapter 5: Mr. H. G. Wells and the Giants

Welcome back to another episode of “Paging the Everlasting Man,” wherein I read chapters of G. K. Chesterton books and then add my commentary. We’re starting with his 1905 book Heretics. This is the fourth chapter, Mr. Bernard Shaw. [«Click Here» for the fourth chapter, Mr. Bernard Shaw, if you missed it.]
As with the previous episode, the first part, containing my reading of the chapter, is available to everyone for free, but the second part with my commentary is exclusively for paid subscribers. (This series is the first audio content I’ve placed behind a paywall.) If you’d like to upgrade your subscription, there are discounts available on both annual and monthly subscriptions.
Below is the text of the chapter …
Mr. H. G. Wells and the Giants
We ought to see far enough into a hypocrite to see even his sincerity. We ought to be interested in that darkest and most real part of a man in which dwell not the vices that he …
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to A Ghost in the Machine to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.