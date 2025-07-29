Sydney Sweeney using her feminine charms to promote American Eagle Outfitters

[This is something of an addendum to my last post, about the Not-So-Proud-Anymore Pride Month 2025.]

Human Nature is irrepressible. Denying it is like holding a fully inflated beach ball underwater. The beach ball never tires and never relents, and eventually it wears you down. The moment your grip loosens, it slips through your arms and rushes upwards to its natural place above the water.

The beach ball always wins in the end because air naturally rises above the water. Trying to keep air underwater is an inversion of the natural order. You can maintain that inversion, but it requires a constant expenditure of energy to do so. Fighting Nature is costly when it comes to energy and resources.

Generations ago, the West made a Faustian bargain. The devil promised not only to give us a blank check that we could write for any amount and cash whenever we wanted, but he promised that we, ourselves, could actually become these blank checks. We could become anything we wanted to be. Tabula rasa. We could erase and rewrite our own Human Nature however we wanted, as many times as we wanted, just like an Etch-a-Sketch.

This delusion reached its apotheosis a few years ago with the transgender-mania. X and Y chromosomes no longer mattered. Neither did anatomy or physiology. A man could be a woman, or a woman could be a man, or a person could create a whole new gender identity that no one had ever heard before and then demand that everyone else acknowledge and celebrate their new gender identity. In the future (which would still be female, don’t get it twisted), babies would come from a factory, without need for birthing persons or sperm donors. We had transcended our own biology. Or at least that’s what the “revolution” promised.

And so, during Proud-to-be-a-Pervert Month 2023, fruitcake pretend princess Dylan Mulvaney participated in a Bud Light marketing campaign. Sales of the once iconic brand instantly fell off a cliff and still haven't come back, despite Budweiser spending millions on heritage-American themed advertisements and sponsorships to try to woo their formerly die-hard drinkers back.

Bud Light, RIP (1982-2023)

The Dylan Mulvaney fiasco was the moment a critical mass of Americans began revolting in a meaningful way against the Left’s insistence that we keep holding that beach ball, known as “Human Nature,” underwater.

Now, here we are two years later, and Sydney Sweeney is doing a marketing campaign for American Eagle Outfitters. Blonde hair. Blue eyes. Big tits. Pleasant smile. The kind of woman who, for the past few years, has been portrayed in a positive light only so long as she was the white participant in a social engineering advertisement to promote race mixing. To be depicted as beautiful and happy, she would have to be arm in arm with someone like Lil’ Crunkjuice McGoldtoofs (the more unrepentantly ghetto the better). But suddenly, there’s an advertisement showcasing a beautiful big tittied blonde woman, and Lil’ Crunkjuice McGoldtoofs is nowhere to be found!

The result? Leftists have been shrieking “Nazi!” like tortured banshees, thereby helping that word to lose whatever magical power it used to have to guilt-trip people for noticing recurring “coincidences.” Meanwhile, back in reality, American Eagle Outfitters is seeing both its sales and its stock price soar.

The results are in! Real women are good for business; trans women are not.

Turns out, men like beautiful women with big breasts. Who could possibly have predicted that outcome?

For all the makeup and surgeries and propaganda and astroturfing to try to turn Dylan Mulvaney into a woman, he was never a woman. He never will be a woman. He will never be beautiful like Sydney Sweeney is beautiful. All he has managed to become is a grotesque clown.

We are still only near the beginning of this process, and a lot can still go very wrong with pathocrats solidly ensconced in power, but compared to where things were just two short years ago, we have really and truly turned a corner. The first glimmers of dawn are finally visible after a long, dark night that was so long and so dark that it seemed the day would never come. Celebrate these harbingers. They may not be much in themselves, but they portend what is coming. Like the beachball rushing upwards towards the surface, Human Nature is rising and reasserting itself.

