I’m not racist; I’m culturalist!

In today’s clownworld, noticing obvious facts about the world can get you labeled racist. It should not be this way. Group differences do exist, and these differences show a tighter correlation to cultural identity than to racial identity. That is why I am not racist; I’m culturalist.

Culture matters, and some cultures reliably produce worse outcomes than others. If we want better outcomes, we should suppress cultural norms and values that create bad outcomes, and we should promote cultural norms and values that create good outcomes.

Let’s look at some examples of cultures that seem to be producing the positive outcome of mass transit systems that are clean, safe, and orderly, where the passengers seem to be respectful of each other, and where you do not see any open and obvious signs of social decay.

Here is a video of the subway in Warsaw, Poland: