“There are weeks where decades happen,” said Lenin. Looking back, there have been many such weeks in the years since the publication of Gabor Maté’s bestselling book In the Realm of Hungry Ghosts in 2008.

Back then, America was reeling from the one-two punch of warmonger fraud (Iraq War) and bankster fraud (the financial crisis) unleashed upon the country during the George W. Bush Administration. Barack Obama was campaigning for President, promising hope and change and racking up Nobel Peace Prizes and being fêted by the mainstream media as the long-awaited messiah who would finally bring to fulfillment all the glorious promises of the 1960s cultural revolution, especially the Civil Rights Movement. Decades have happened since then, and we all know how disastrously things turned out.

In many ways, In the Realm of Hungry Ghosts is a product of its times that could not be written today. Its proposed social reforms (e.g., decriminalizing drug use, giving the drug-addicted homeless free range in our cities, etc.) have been conclusively refuted by the open-air fentanyl markets and homeless camps in America’s urban blue zones. Those portions of the book stand today as stark warnings against trusting naively in the counsel of overconfident “experts,” placing too great a weight on feminine virtues like “empathy,” and tolerating intolerable behaviors in public spaces.

But although the book’s social prescriptions are anachronisms of those quaint “before times” — i.e., before the cancer of gay race communism consumed America’s big cities and captured nearly every branch of the federal government during the Obama years — the author’s more personal anecdotes and observations are still very relevant and include some valuable insights about the way harmful addictions develop and why they are so difficult to break. This is especially true when the addictions in question involve compulsive behaviors rather than drug use, because even though the dynamic is nearly identical, it is more subtle and easy to rationalize away, making such addictions all the more hazardous.

