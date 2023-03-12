Mike Polk Jr Is a Very Funny Comedian
The YouTube algorithm introduces me to the hilarious and terribly underappreciated King of Cleveland
Every now and again, my decision to let Google know everything about me actually pays off. The other day, I was watching a video of an old Richard Jeni bit, and as the clip ended, the YouTube algorithm decided I would probably enjoy a video by stand-up comic Mike Polk, Jr., whom I had never heard of before. I gave the suggested video a try, and as it turns out, the algorithm was correct. I laughed my ass off and immediately went looking for more of this guy’s comedy.
I have embedded some of the gems (via YouTube) I found below…
It’s always fun to find a new comedian that really makes me laugh. Polk is a great storyteller, who really brings scenes and characters to life in a memorable way. His delivery is lively and engaging. His sets are tight and polished and extremely well written, yet they also feel very experimental and free-flowing. I love the way his m…