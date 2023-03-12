Every now and again, my decision to let Google know everything about me actually pays off. The other day, I was watching a video of an old Richard Jeni bit, and as the clip ended, the YouTube algorithm decided I would probably enjoy a video by stand-up comic Mike Polk, Jr., whom I had never heard of before. I gave the suggested video a try, and as it turns out, the algorithm was correct. I laughed my ass off and immediately went looking for more of this guy’s comedy.

I have embedded some of the gems (via YouTube) I found below…

If you think laughter is the best medicine, comedian Mike Polk Jr is the pharmacist for you… (Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash )

It’s always fun to find a new comedian that really makes me laugh. Polk is a great storyteller, who really brings scenes and characters to life in a memorable way. His delivery is lively and engaging. His sets are tight and polished and extremely well written, yet they also feel very experimental and free-flowing. I love the way his m…