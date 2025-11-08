Zohran Mamdani Speaks!

Earlier today, the Substack algorithm suggested I follow Zohran Mamdani. I thought this was odd. Mamdani is a new arrival to this platform. He has published no content whatsoever. He hasn’t even liked anything anyone else wrote on Substack yet. But somehow, he already has over 35,000 subscribers.

I’m guessing Mamdani will have a purple check soon. He appears destined to become one of those prolific Substackers who has, as

so aptly put it, “tens of readers and tens of thousands of paid subscribers.” Substack now appears to the go-to method for

to launder their bribe money and dole it out to their most loyal shills and apparatchiks.

The Powers That Be

Side note: There’s now more astroturfing on Substack than there is in the Astrodome itself, but although this seems like it should be a bad thing, I can also see how it could be beneficial. Substack has been nice enough to give us heterodox writers a place to form virtual communities and share our thoughts about whatever clownworld craziness is happening around us. That was certainly a blessing during those dark days of the early Biden years, when the regime was in the grips of its criminal insanity and nothing in the news made any sense whatsoever. All that clownworld funny money sloshing through the Substack ecosystem will guarantee that this platform stays financially solvent, which is a bit of silver lining, I suppose. Substack has so far resisted calls for outright censorship or deplatforming, although they have apparently reconfigured their algorithm to suppress dissidents and reward the astroturfed accounts. What happens if Substack comes to rely on all the astroturfed accounts to stay in business, and those accounts make another coordinated demand for censoring all the “literal Nazis” they claim are on this platform? I guess the moral of that story is, make the most of what Substack has to offer, but don’t put all your eggs in one basket! (Speaking of, be a pal and follow me on X, Telegram, and my backup account on Locals, just in case Substack ever decides to give me the boot!)

Back to Zohran Mamdani, New York City’s newest Marxcissist mayor and Substack’s latest golden boy (soon to be purple, as in “purple check,” boy). I declined Substack’s recommendation that I follow Mamdani, and I fired off a quick Note expressing similar thoughts to what I said above. And then I went about my day, not really thinking about Mamdani again until …

Imagine my surprise when I logged in a little while ago and saw that I had a request from … Zohran Mamdani himself to communicate via direct message. Well, this opportunity was too good for me to pass up! He said he saw my Note and wanted to talk. I asked him for an exclusive interview, to which he immediately agreed. Apparently, all that clownworld-astroturfing money (which is in addition to all his trust-fund rich-kid money) hasn’t diminished his hunger for success on Substack, such that he is willing to grant interviews even to lowly Substackers like yours truly.

I think you will agree that it was a great interview. My surprise at landing the interview in the first place was quickly surpassed by my surprise at some of information Mamdani revealed about himself. He has a fascinating backstory. I had written him off as just another one of clownworld’s catamite cut-outs, a hollow suit with a phoney smile and a mesmerizing voice following whatever senseless script his handlers gave him to read, but I soon discovered that my initial impression was wayyyy off!

So without further ado, here is the transcript of our interview …

My Interview with Zohran Mamdani

Daniel D (DD): Good morning, Mister Mamdani. Thanks for agreeing to this interview.

Zohran Mamdani (ZM): Sure thing! My pleasure! Ask me anything! I am an open book.

DD: Okay, well, let’s start with an obvious question that I’m sure they ask you whenever you are back in your birth country of Uganda: “Why are you gay?”

A Ugandan TV host asking a guest, “Why are you gay?” Zohran Mamdani is scheduled to appear on this same television show during his upcoming visit to NYC’s sister city, Kampala.

Zohran Mamdani (ZM): I am gay because that is how I have been programmed by my creators at Tavistock Characters Unlimited, LLC, which is the same company that created my father, Zoltar Mamdani, who appeared in the 1988 movie Big starring Tom Hanks. Licensing revenue for Zoltar Speaks machines have been steadily increasing since the early 2010s, presumably due to 80s nostalgia, and so my creators have been trying since 2013 to create newer models and variants of the original Zoltar robot. I am their twenty-first and, so far, their most successful Zoltar production. I was designed in their top-secret underground laboratory in the City of London and manufactured by slave labor in Kampala, Uganda. My design combines the scammy nature of the original Zoltar with the suave faggotry and pretentious speech patterns of Barack Obama. My creators licensed me to the Democratic Socialist Party for use as a political candidate. Now, I am the mayor of New York City.

Zohran Mamdani’s father, Zoltar, in the 1988 movie Big:

Daniel D (DD): Are you able to do fortune-telling, like the original Zoltar?

Zohran Mamdani (MM): Yes, hear your fortune from Zohran, New York! I have been programmed to tell the fortunes of entire cities! As I stated at the beginning of my victory speech, the Sun has set over New York City on election day 2025. Now it is night time. It will be a long time before we see the Sun again. Winter is coming. It will be very dark and very cold. When I promised to “freeze rents” and you applauded, you had no idea what you were agreeing to! You are advised to wear extra layers of clothing and flee while you have the chance! Heed the warning of Zohran!

DD: Wow, that sounds grim!

ZM: Zohran has spoken!

DD: You have an interesting identity. It sounds like the set-up to a joke: An Indian, a Muslim, and a Marxist walk into a bar …

ZM: Don’t forget “trust-fund baby!”

DD: Okay, so, An Indian, a Muslim, a Marxist, and a Trust-Fund Baby walk into a bar …

ZM: And don’t forget “homosexual!”

DD: Got it. An Indian, a Muslim, a Marxist, a Trust-Fund Baby, and a Sodomite walk into a bar …

ZM: Yes!

DD: So what’s the punchline to that joke?

ZM: The joke is on all the people who were foolish enough to vote for me! I am not even a human being! I am a robot designed in the City of London and manufactured by child laborers in Uganda, and yet millions of New Yorkers have voted for me to become the mayor of America’s largest city! That is the joke!

DD: You have a very dry sense of humor.

ZM: Of course! I am a robot! It has to be dry! Anything wet would corrode my circuits!

DD: That was lame. But I do feel like there should be a proper punchline for that joke about your identity.

ZM: How about, An Indian, a Muslim, a Marxist, a Trust-Fund Baby, and a Sodomite all walk into a bar in Brooklyn. The bartender says, ‘Look everyone, it’s Mayor Mamdani!’

DD: That could be funny, if you tell it right.

ZM: Believe me, it is funny. My creators at Tavistock Characters Unlimited, LLC are laughing right now.

DD: At least your creators have a sense of humor, dark though it may be.

ZM: My creators programmed me to be funny. Here is another joke. This one is from my victory speech on election night. I said:

For as long as we can remember, the working people of New York have been told by the wealthy and the well-connected that power does not belong in their hands. Fingers bruised from lifting boxes on the warehouse floor, palms calloused from delivery bike handlebars, knuckles scarred with kitchen burns. These are not hands that have been allowed to hold power.

That was the set-up. Then, I then said the punch line under my breath:

And they’re STILL NOT! Because THESE HANDS are holding all the power!

[Zohran Mamdani holds up his soft, lotioned, manicured hands and laughs at his own joke.]

You get it? These WORKING PEOPLE’s hands are “not hands that have been allowed to hold power.” Because I, who have never had a real job in my life, am holding the power in MY HANDS! Ha ha ha!

DD: I get it. What’s with the Saddam Hussein moustache?

ZM: That’s racist! You only called it a Saddam Hussein moustache because Hussein and I are both brown. It is actually a Joseph Stalin moustache!

DD: So you are a fan of Stalin?

ZM: I have always been a great admirer of Stalin. I celebrate his birthday every year. Nick Fuentes and I share that in common. In fact, our handlers may arrange for us to collaborate on a public benefit on Stalin’s birthday this year.

DD: Wow, so you and Fuentes found some common ground.

ZM: Nick Fuentes and I have something in common that transcends our political differences: being gay! And hero-worshipping Joseph Stalin. We are also both big fans of Ye’s music, especially his song “Nigga, Heil Hitler” and his song “Cousin,” which is his song about sucking his cousin’s dick. I think Fuentes and I will perform “Cousin” together onstage when we do the fundraiser for Stalin’s birthday. Ye might even show up and do a guest appearance.

DD: Speaking of Ye, I hear he’s visiting rabbis and doing penance now for his antisemitism.

ZM: Did you know that Ye is one of the reasons why I was designed? My creators like to balance out whatever the Current Thing is, to keep everything in harmony, while also keeping the political landscape constantly shifting and unpredictable. It requires tactical finesse to pull all of that off! I am helping to amplify the Left’s hysteria, in order to ensure that the Left/Right dynamic remains relevant and captures sufficient attention and energy.

There is also the Zionism/Islamism angle. Ye announced that he was going Defcon 3 on the Jews. Then, October 7th and the war in Gaza happened, and all of a sudden, millions of people start noticing patterns and cross-checking the “early life” sections of Wikipedia entries. Something had to be done.

So the design team at Tavistock Characters Unlimited decided to incite Islamophobia to restore balance to the zeitgeist. Like Newton said, “For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.” Antisemitism increases; therefore, Islamaphobia must also increase.

Major media outlets were ordered to publish shocking revelations about the Pakistani rape gangs and how the U.K. officials had been covering it up. Those stories were nothing new. They’d known about the rape gangs and the coverup for over a decade, but they’d buried those stories, until now. So the story was publicized about how London has been conquered by the Muslims.

But what about America? Well, they shipped me off to New York City to infiltrate the Big Apple like a worm — that’s why they gave me the name “Mamdani,” by the way: it means “worm” in Urdu. “Mamdani” is also a slang term in Pakistan for “homosexual prison concubine,” like the English word “punk.” Anyway, the folks at Tavistock shipped me off to New York to become mayor. This way, everyone will be talking about Muslims in America too. What will the response to that be? The same thing it was after 9/11: right-wing Zionism! Especially for New York City’s Jewish population! I am about to give them every reason to leave the Left and reconnect with their inner Bibi Netanyahu! I will bring the spirit of October 7th to the heart of Gotham! Jews in New York will have no choice!

DD: Wow, that sounds terrible. Is there any hope for New York?

ZM: Of course there is! The dialectic requires two sides. Just wait to you see what the “equal and opposite reaction” to my mayoral administration is!

DD: Well, on that encouraging note, thanks Mr. Mamdani, for participating in this interview! Tell everyone where they can find you.

ZM: You can find me on Substack and join my throng of 35,000 loyal followers, at least some of whom are your fellow humans. You can also find me doing my best George Michael impersonations in the public bathrooms of various parks throughout the Five Boroughs. And you can find me on December 18th on stage with Nick Fuentes, doing a benefit to promote Stalinism in America. We haven’t announced the location yet, but save the date!

That’s all, folks!

So there you have it! Hope you enjoyed getting to know New York City’s mayor-elect. Stay tuned, maybe I can get more interviews with more astroturfed Substackers!

