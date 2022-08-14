I was recently rereading Animal Farm by George Orwell, which unfortunately seems to be a useful guide for understanding our times, and I was struck by the question: Whom do you blame for the corruption and tyranny among the farm’s ruling class: the pigs, the dogs, or the sheep?

Are the Pigs to Blame?

Obviously, the pigs are the ones running the farm, so it would be natural to place the blame squarely on their porky shoulders.

After the revolution gives the animals control of the farm, the pigs make many promises about what they intend to do to make the farm work better for everyone, and maybe some of the pigs actually believe those idealistic visions, at least in the early stages of the story.

Animal Farm begins with Old Major, an elderly hog, giving a rousing speech in which he shares his utopian dream of animal equality and freedom. He goes on to set forth simple, straightforward principles to guide their political movement. These principles seem to admit no wiggle room for the pigs to create an arbitrary and unjust system to favor their own interests at the expense of the other animals. Old Major dies before the revolution occurs; maybe if he had lived longer, the story would have turned out differently; but with the founding visionary of their movement gone, it falls to the other pigs to interpret his dream and make it real.

The two leading pigs are Napoleon, modeled after Stalin, and Snowball, modeled after Trotsky. Napoleon’s dishonesty and self-interestedness seem obvious even from the beginning; for example, he is the one who, on the first morning after the revolution, steals all the milk for the pigs’ own use while nobody is looking. Although he is conspicuously absent from the animals’ second great battle with the humans (the “Battle of Cowshed”), he nonetheless later engages in stolen valor by taking credit for bravery and heroism in that fight. Rather than debating his political opponents fairly or evaluating their positions on the merits, Napoleon uses meaningless, but devastatingly effective, propaganda; he incites mobs of sheep to bleat loudly and make it impossible to hear what those debating him are saying; and when all else fails, he uses violence to silence his critics and challengers.

With Snowball, the villainy is less clear. He seems idealistic. Like Old Major, he articulates simple, straightforward rules that would, if followed, have prevented the corrupt and tyrannical rule of Napoleon. Snowball works indefatigably to educate the other animals and make their work more efficient. Yet in spite of his apparently sincere efforts to make the farm better for all the animals, Snowball nevertheless goes along with Napoleon’s designs to commandeer the choicest resources, such as the milk and windfall apples, for the exclusive use of the pigs, thereby undermining his own professed egalitarian values by this selfish agreement. When Napoleon ultimately turns on Snowball and has the dogs chase him from the farm, it is difficult to feel sorry for him. He made his own bed, and now he must lie in it. By enabling Napoleon’s creeping tyranny where it seemed to coincide with his own self-interest, Snowball feeds the very process that culminates in his own unjust persecution and exile.

Another pig, Squealer, is the deputy propagandist for the pigs. Perhaps you could call Squealer a “community organizer.” He adroitly employs various rhetorical devices to bamboozle the other animals into accepting the pigs’ increasingly one-sided position, assuaging their concerns by charm and handwaving (or tail-twirling), followed by more charm and more handwaving. He has no qualms about using his rhetorical gifts in support of Napoleon’s demagoguery.

Squealer has the moral character of a rat, but because he affects an image of stylish sophistication, the other animals find themselves going along with whatever he says, even though they all sometimes sense that he is lying. Perhaps they feel like someone who smiles with such seeming sincerity could never be a bad person, could he? The pigs’ promises are never kept, and the compromises Squealer urges the other animals to make always seem to redound exclusively to the pigs’ benefit; but surely in spite of all that, Squealer would never do anything evil, would he? After all, he claims to be their friend, doesn’t he? And he smiles with such seeming sincerity whenever he calls them “comrades,” that surely they are on the same team, aren’t they? Surely someone so charming would never do anything to betray their trust, would he? And so Squealer is able to convince the other animals to go along with anything, and by degrees, the farm’s working classes willingly partner in their own subjugation and death.

It is easy to blame the pigs for their obvious villainy. But are the pigs really the worst animals on the farm? They are greedy, corrupt, and dishonest, but even if you do not share the pigs’ perspective, you can at least understand it. They are trying to enhance their own prestige, power, and profit. Their naked selfishness is detestable, but it is at least reasonable, at least from their own point of view.

But what about the other animals? Without their willing participation, the pigs would never be able to establish their vicious government. Don’t these other animals share some, or even most, of the blame?

