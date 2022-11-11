It seems like it was a long time ago, in a galaxy far far away, that I was training with my National Guard unit at Ft. Dix, New Jersey, getting ready for deployment to the formerly sovereign nation of Iraq. We were there on Thanksgiving, and a Philadelphia attorney named Eric Spevak and Post 126 of the Jewish War Veterans kindly put together a Thanksgiving Day meal for us in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

Thoughts on Veterans’ Day (Photo by Selena Morar on Unsplash )

At that time, Arthur Seltzer was the commander of Post 126, and he spoke for a few minutes. Seltzer was a World War II veteran who had seen action at D-Day and the Battle of the Bulge and who had been present at the liberation of the concentration torture and murder camp at Dachau.

During his speech, and afterwards when I met him and shook his hand, Seltzer praised us for our military service. I was struck at the time by a feeling, which has not diminished since, that I was terribly undeserving of this great man’s praise. It was …