I’ve been feeling a different kind of vibe shift lately. It’s been far more subtle than the political and culture-war vibe shift we experienced from the Summer of 2024 to the early part of this year, but this new vibe shift feels every bit as real, perhaps even more real. If our world was a skyscraper and we lived on the upper floors, it feels like the building’s foundations suddenly shifted, not as dramatically as in 2020 or 2001, but still enough to wonder what changes it portends.

I had heard rumors that there was some noteworthy occult significance to the date September 23, 2025, especially with it being both the Autumn Equinox and Rosh Hashana (apparently these dates do not often coincide), and so I had wondered if there would be some big 9/11-style psyop unveiled, but nothing seemed to happen at the time. Now, I find myself wondering if The Powers That Be, who are true believers in, and practitioners of, occult magic, actually did do something significant that day, perhaps making some ritual sacrifice that changed something in the underlying reality of our world. Who knows?

But whatever the evil powers and principalities might be up to, I believe the spiritual forces aligned with the Good and True God have also been at work. I have heard spiritually minded people express similar sentiments, independently of each other.

Schizo as this may sound, I do feel like something big has happened above and below, and that these changes will begin seeping more visibly into our “reality,” until some tipping point is reached and the whole character of our world is transformed rapidly.

I have heard multiple Christians express a sudden urgency to pray of late. There appears to have been a movement among Pagans as well to practice their religion with a deeper devotion than before. I have heard Buddhists, and many who consider themselves “spiritual but not religious,” say they’ve felt suddenly drawn to meditate more. Maybe these changes have missed the “religious but not spiritual,” who are mostly just carrying on with business as usual, but I suspect that a significant number of them have felt an unignorable sense of emptiness and futility concerning religious rituals and doctrines carried on for their own sake, and have felt the pangs of spiritual hunger in the depths of their soul, and many, I believe, are now open, at least, to engaging with questions about what it all means.

I’ve personally been feeling it in a way that’s been hard to articulate and unusually difficult to shake. The old palliatives and distractions haven’t been working like they used to. When feeling discomfited and distressed, or even when just feeling bored, I’ve experienced a new, very intense, and very urgent conviction that I must sit with these unpleasant feelings and lean into them. Pray, meditate, let God deal with it finally, instead of running away from it and blotting it out with some silly diversion or other. This, in turn, has nudged me towards a broader and more spiritual focus.

As a result of that (and as I discussed previously «here»), I haven’t been online as much or consumed as much “content” as before — sadly, online “content” has probably been one of my main “escape hatches” for bailing on feelings of distress or boredom — but whenever I have checked my feed on Substack or my podcast app or even group chats on Telegram, I’ve found some incredible insights from folks who have apparently also been feeling it (whatever “it” is).

Owen Benjamin has been on fire lately with his “How to Slay a Wizard” series on Ladle.tv, bringing light into the shadowy stories of high-level social engineering spell-casting. (Ladle is $9.11 a month — never forget! — and this series alone is well worth the price of admission.)

It is a widespread prejudice of modern, scientific society that “magic” is merely a ludicrous amalgam of recipes and methods derived from primitive and erroneous notions about nature. Eros and Magic in the Renaissance challenges this view, providing an in-depth scholarly explanation of the workings of magic and showing that magic continues to exist in an altered form even today. Renaissance magic, according to Ioan Couliano, was a scientifically plausible attempt to manipulate individuals and groups based on a knowledge of motivations, particularly erotic motivations. Its key principle was that everyone (and in a sense everything) could be influenced by appeal to sexual desire. In addition, the magician relied on a profound knowledge of the art of memory to manipulate the imaginations of his subjects. In these respects, Couliano suggests, magic is the precursor of the modern psychological and sociological sciences, and the magician is the distant ancestor of the psychoanalyst and the advertising and publicity agent. In the course of his study, Couliano examines in detail the ideas of such writers as Giordano Bruno, Marsilio Ficino, and Pico della Mirandola and illuminates many aspects of Renaissance culture, including heresy, medicine, astrology, alchemy, courtly love, the influence of classical mythology, and even the role of fashion in clothing. Just as science gives the present age its ruling myth, so magic gave a ruling myth to the Renaissance. Because magic relied upon the use of images, and images were repressed and banned in the Reformation and subsequent history, magic was replaced by exact science and modern technology and eventually forgotten. Couliano’s remarkable scholarship helps us to recover much of its original significance and will interest a wide audience in the humanities and social sciences.

That says it all so well. The concept of “synthesizing opposites,” as variously used by Hegel and Jung and others, has been really resonating with me of late. For generations now, the West has been under the thrall of a hyper-materialist, ultra-left-hemisphere-dominant, absurdly reductionist, insanely literalist, thoroughly unimaginative and unspiritual delusion about the nature of our world, and this has fed into an inhuman level of ignorance (actively ignoring whatever should humble us and give us pause) and hubris (inviting nemesis) that has formed the foundation of our postmodern civilization. Our way of life has been made possible by a Reality Debt every bit as real and as incomprehensibly massive as the financial debt underlying our economy. Those debts are now badly overdue. What is the opposite of the ethos and culture of the post-Enlightenment (Luciferian) world? That is the ethos and culture of the higher and deeper Reality that will inevitably foreclose on the debts we won’t be able to pay. Our world is about to get more magical — or rather, our world is about to show us how incredibly magical it’s always been. That is the real Reality with which our simulacrum of a world is about to be synthesized. The apocalypse, as in the unveiling and revealing of the True Nature of things, is at hand.

To quote The Saxon Cross essay mentioned above:

Whether or not modern conceptions of the end-times are accurate, and whether or not they are temporally “close” to us, cosmically speaking they are imminent. We are are in the last stages of the cycle, in the darkest phase of the year, with midnight fast approaching.

We are living in interesting times, and it’s about to get a whole lot more interesting than anything we can imagine!

