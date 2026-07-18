Tears for Fears and Diversity Done Right: Oleta Adams with Roland Orzabal on “Rhythm of Life”

This is a follow-up to my paean to Brian Wilson last year, and specifically to my declaration in that post that Roland Orzabal (of Tears for Fears) is probably the “greatest living composer of the modern era (i.e., the era of FM radio, MTV, and now streaming apps).” Orzabal is truly a generational talent as a musician and songwriter, but that’s not the primary focus of this post. Instead, I want to focus on how Orzabal demonstrated the right way to go about doing “diversity.”

While I was working on this post, the postmodern cinematic abortion known as Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey became a current-thing flashpoint for debates about the cause of the decline of popular culture generally, and of Hollywood in particular. [The Dark Herald wrote an insightful post not recommending this movie.] Obviously, Nolan’s Odyssey is an example of how NOT to do diversity, where it’s all forced and fake and gay.

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Diversity as an Element of “Organic Unity”

Obviously, and contrary to clownworld’s mass-marketing slogans, diversity is NOT anyone’s strength. Diversity complicates, rather than simplifies, and complexity tends to weaken, rather than strengthen. Small-scale, simple things are strong. The fewer parts, and especially the fewer moving parts, the sturdier a thing is. A small table made from a single piece of wood or stone will be incredibly durable. A large table made from many pieces of wood or stone will be relatively weaker, especially where the various parts are joined together.

The same is true with societies, only more so because of the much larger scale, and because of the exponentially increased complexity and unpredictability when it comes to dealing with living humans instead of inanimate objects. A relatively small, ethnically and culturally and religiously homogenous society will have much stronger social bonds than a large, multi-racial empire. Of course, clownworld’s ruling cabal is very well aware of this, and that’s why they enforce diversity on others, while never practicing it among themselves. “Diversity for thee, but never for me.” And as soon as the diversity starts to encroach on their own exclusive neighborhoods or country clubs or ethnostates, it gets shut down with a quickness. This is, of course, because clownworld’s pathocratic rulers maintain their power, not by strengthening themselves and improving their own lives, but by weakening those they rule and destroying their civilization. “Better to reign in hell than serve in heaven,” and all that.

But even though diversity, per se, is a source of weakness, it is also, potentially, a source of real beauty and value. (With an emphasis on the word potentially.) Robert Nozick articulated a theory of value as organic unity, i.e., that we assign value based on the degree to which diverse elements are integrated into a coherent whole. The greater the diversity of constituent parts, and the tighter the meaningful and coherent unification of those parts, the more valuable a thing is. This is especially obvious with art. A song consisting of a single note, played over and over in an unchanging rhythm, would be highly unified, but also very uninteresting. On the other hand, a song consisting of random notes in random keys played at random times (e.g., “free jazz”) would be very diverse, but also not very unified.

Unity without diversity is banal. Diversity without unity is anarchy. And now that I think about it, that’s exactly what we have with clownworld, the very worst of both worlds! On the one hand, we have an astroturfed, corporatized, top-down monoculture, wherein everything mainstream is “fake and gay,” i.e., unified and non-diverse and completely uninteresting and uninspiring. On the other hand, we have an ethnically and religiously divided populace with incompatible lifestyles and seething resentments towards each other, and anarcho-tyranny is used as an herbicide to destroy any grass-roots cultures that might develop organically into healthier and more natural alternatives to clownworld’s astroturfing. In other words, we’ve got the worst of both diversity and unity. Clownworld really is perfectly and diabolically inverted!

But when diversity occurs organically, when people from diverse backgrounds and with diverse interests and talents come together voluntarily and join their skills and creative energies synergistically, the result is the kind of divine magic that makes masterpieces happen, where the whole really is much greater than the sum of its separate parts. And Roland Orzabal’s work with Oleta Adams on the Tears for Fears album Seeds of Love is a great example of organic unity, in other words, diversity done right.

Organic Unity in Black and White

At the population level, whites and blacks generally have different strengths and weaknesses, different interests, and different preferences. This is the real reason why, when left to their own devices, almost all the black kids sit together in the cafeteria, or why once that infamous “tipping point” is reached, almost all the whites pack up and flee a neighborhood. The bell curve distributions for each demographic, though they overlap considerably, are nonetheless distinct, and this is true for a variety of traits. This is also true of different ethnicities within the broader “white” and “black” racial categories. Whether it’s the distinction between Igbos and Hausa-Fulani in Nigeria, or Scots-Irish and English in Britain, or generic whites and generic blacks in America, different people groups naturally produce different cultures. Ignoring those differences and forcing such groups to share the same limited common spaces inevitably leads to conflict, and often that conflict turns violent. (And as long as the demographic that clownworld’s pathocrats hate the most is the one suffering the brunt of the violence, the pathocrats gladly allow that violence to happen and then criminalize, not the homicides and rapes and robberies, but any attempt to have an honest conversation about who the criminals are and, even more importantly, who is shielding the criminals from consequences.)

But when cross-cultural exchanges happen organically and voluntarily, the results are very different. The bell-curve distributions for various populations, distinct though they may be, nonetheless overlap considerably, meaning that there is still much common ground on which people from different backgrounds can build shared cultural projects. And people are naturally curious when it comes to anything different than what they already know, and this certainly includes cultural differences. Like opposite polarities with magnets, there is an attractive force between people from different backgrounds. Of course, there is also an element of repulsion at work, since people want to maintain their own ways of life and their own identities, so they are protective of boundaries that keep outsiders out and insiders in. And that combination of attraction and repulsion produces tension; and when it is channeled with skill and discipline, all that tension can be like rocket fuel for creative art.

Concerning the energies that repel, rather than attract, people from different backgrounds: if the globohomo pathocrats ever manage to fully realize their wet dream of homogenizing all of humanity (except their own membership) into a racially and ethnically indistinguishable goo that gets all its preferences and beliefs from their screens, then all the benefits of real organic diversity would completely disappear. There would be nothing left to attract, nothing left to repel, and therefore, no tension to fuel the creation of anything good or even mildly interesting. Such a humanity would have the culture of farm animals, which is, of course, precisely the goal for the pathocrats. The pathocrats would have no culture of their own, either, but “better to reign in hell than serve in heaven,” and all that.

Anyway … When it comes to general population-level differences between blacks and whites as composers and musicians: black music tends towards more complex rhythms, and white music tends towards more complex melodies and harmonies. Obviously there are exceptions to this general rule, but you see it clearly if you compare, say, the marching band of a 99% black school vs the marching band of a 99% white school (in those vanishingly rare places where clownworld’s social engineers have allowed schools to remain 99% white). Very generally speaking, blacks also have an easier time entering a flow state and improvising within a relatively free-form structure, whereas whites are more likely to overthink things and experience anxiety without clear structure and, in in order to avoid that anxiety-producing state, prefer to plan ahead and then stick to the plan. (These stereotypical differences make a lot of sense when you compare the survival pressures of the African savannah to the icy tundras of Northern Europe, where one of the four seasons will kill you if you don’t spend the rest of the year planning for it.) Thus, classical music and opera are quintessentially white music, while jazz and blues are quintessentially black.

Back to Tears for Fears …

Back to Tears for Fears. Roland Orzabal can create some incredibly beautiful melodies and harmonies that have a very high degree of organic unity, i.e., they combine diverse elements into a very tight degree of coherence. You can really hear this on the Tears for Fears album Everybody Loves a Happy Ending (from 2004), an album that showcases songwriting and production on par with The Beatles’ Sergeant Peppers’ and White Album.

A brief digression about Beatlemania …

And here, a quick digression is in order. There has been much speculation about the role of the clownworld astroturfing machine with the Beatles, a band in whose larger-than-life mythos I had, I confess, been a true believer until recently. When it comes to the creation of that cultural force known as Beatlemania, yes, that magical marketing machine was pure social engineering wizardry. When it comes to the music itself, though, I disagree strongly with the “truthers” who say there’s no way Lennon and McCartney wrote the songs they allegedly wrote. Although it’s obviously rare, it’s certainly not impossible for someone to write songs at that level. Roland Orzabal is proof of that, as is Brian Wilson. And unlike Lennon and McCartney, Orzabal’s and Wilson’s most ambitious creative masterpieces were also their least popular and least culturally influential.

In the case of Tears for Fears, Songs from the Big Chair (1985) was a worldwide chart-topping blockbuster album (with the trio of megahits Everybody Wants to Rule the World, Shout, and Head Over Heels), but their 2004 album Everybody Loves a Happy Ending didn’t even chart, despite the greater technical prowess on display with the songwriting and performance. On YouTube, “Secret World,” which was probably the biggest hit from that latter album, has some 369 thousand views (the live version has 344 thousand views), while Everybody Wants to Rule the World has 586 million views. Even an audio-only “alternative single” version of Everybody Wants to Rule the World has 5.5 million views. In short, there’s no plausible argument that the social engineering wizards of the Tavistock Institute, or the DIA/CIA wizards of Laurel Canyon, were in any way, shape, or form responsible for the songs on Everybody Loves a Happy Ending. Or if they were, they failed miserably, because that album, in spite of its genius, failed to make any real cultural impact.

Basically, the thing a lot of people get wrong is this: spooks and wizards aren’t creative geniuses, but they are diabolically skilled at manipulating emotionally vulnerable creative geniuses. Like the demonic spirits they serve, the spooks and wizards can only imitate and corrupt and scam and parasitize what could have been good on its own. Like C. S. Lewis observed in Mere Christianity, “Evil is a parasite, not an original thing.” Evil wizards can do mass-marketing magic, but only if there’s a high-trust culture already in place where people are prone to take what perceived authorities say at face value. And when it comes to music, the clownworld astroturfing machine can take an already great artist and turn them into a household name in order to use their airbrushed image as the face of a campaign of cultural subversion, and to use their already great music as the soundtrack for that revolution, but the wizards cannot take mediocre artists and make them great.

But anyway …

Back to Tears for Fears (Again)

So once again, back to Tears for Fears …

In addition to his talent for weaving together catchy melodies and elegant harmonies, Roland Orzabal is also great at composing songs with more sophisticated rhythms. This was evident on Tears for Fears first album, The Hurting, and was even more pronounced on their breakthrough followup, Songs from the Big Chair.

Rick Beato did a couple of “what makes this song great?” breakdowns about singles from Songs from the Big Chair that really make this clear.

There’s Everybody Wants to Rule the World:

And Head over Heels:

And speaking of Head over Heels, this song, and specifically the way it appears on the album immediately after the song Broken, and then the way it finishes by collapsing back into a reprise of the song Broken, is profound. The music fits the mood of each song perfectly, and the mood and lyrical content of each song is psychologically accurate: the kind of intense and all-consuming romantic infatuation described in Head over Heels is born out of spiritual and emotional brokenness — manic love affairs (lust affairs) represent a desperate escape from that state of existential discontentment and despair — but because the underlying personal problems have not been resolved at all, those problems inevitably resurface and undermine the new relationship, and that leads right back into the same brokenness as before. “Wherever you go, there you are,” and all that; only now, you’re emotionally enmeshed with another broken person who was also trying desperately to escape her own brokenness, and now you’re both crashing from your endorphin-induced high together and going through withdrawals at the same time. Chaos (and some degree of hilarity) ensues.

This is, of course, why the 60s hippy movement was always a farce (created and promoted by the same spooks who ran MK-Ultra): the kind of love the Beatles sang about in Love Is All You Need, or the kind of wild-eyed fantasy that John Lennon sang about in Imagine, is pure escapism that sacralizes pathologies rather than overcoming them. Broken people look to an exciting new love affair to rescue them from the depressing reality of their daily lives. But when you’re out to break a culture, Love Is All You Need is exactly the kind of mantra you’d want to promote, and you’d do it by having the Beatles perform it on the first live worldwide satellite broadcast watched by 400 million people (a much larger percentage of the world’s population in 1967), and that’s exactly what the Globohomo wizards did (just before rolling out “no-fault” divorce laws throughout the West, because if your marriage is difficult, and if love is truly all you need, then you must not be in love, and so you should obviously break up your family, because you better “Find Somebody to Love,” to borrow a line from another hit song of the era). Anyway, Tears for Fears got it absolutely right juxtaposing “Head Over Heels” with the brokenness that really underlies it, and somehow, this very true and helpful perspective made it past the cultural gatekeepers. The way a catchy melody lowers defenses works both ways, and sometimes a good message gets inadvertendly broadcast by globohomo’s marketing machine.

And speaking of the song Broken, this song really showcases Roland Orzabal’s brilliance as a guitarist (extremely underrated!) Check out the way he absolutely shreds on the solo starting at the 1:08 mark. Then listen to the song from the beginning, because the buildup really sets the stage for the solo.

And then there’s the other megahit from Songs from the Big Chair, Shout. This song featured a strong and straightforward and extremely catchy main melody and rhythm, but there are also counter-melodies and cross-rhythm that are enticing and give the song depth and complexity. Plus the song showcases another great Orzabal guitar solo! The end result was a song that got the lily-white Brits (back in an era when Britain was still actually British) in the music video shuffling and clapping like a black gospel choir:

Look at those white people move! Orzabal’s music, already great by white people standards, was getting subtly blacker and blacker with each new album. All that was missing was an actually black musician and singer. Enter gospel singer and jazz pianist Oleta Adams.

I didn’t know, until I started researching details for this post, about Adams’ skills as a pianist. I thought she was just a singer. She is briefly shown playing piano in the music video for Advice for the Young at Heart, but I thought she was playing piano in that video the same way David Bowie “played” Stevie Ray Vaughn’s guitar solo on the music video for Let’s Dance. (As in, Bowie “guitar-synced” it, in the same way Milli Vanilli lip-synced their vocals.) But no, Oleta Adams is legitimately a talented pianist, in addition to having a great voice.

Oleta Adams appears on a few songs, including the more famous “Woman in Chains,” but the best expression of the value created by the organic unity of Roland Orzabal’s and Oleta Adams’ collaboration (along with the rest of the Tears for Fears crew) would be on Badman’s Song. Although Orzabal is not American, this is essentially an American song, featuring elements of rock & roll, jazz, gospel, and R&B. It’s one of those songs where the musicians all get into a flow-state groove and make magic together and appear to have a lot of fun doing it. (And Roland Orzabal has another great guitar solo starting at 7:11 in the song.)

Apparently, while on tour in 1985, Roland Orzabal saw Oleta Adams perform at a bar in Kansas City. He liked what he heard, and saw the potential in what Adams could bring to the band. There are elements of black music that, like country music (or at least old school country music) are fantastically transformative as a leavening agent when blended with other music styles. The popular music of the 1970s and 80s really had a lot of interesting variations of mainstream musical styles incorporating elements from genres that had previously been siloed by race or region.

Oleta Adams also appeared (as a vocalist only) on Me and My Big Ideas, which was merely an album track on what was essentially a Roland Orzabal solo album, Raoul and the Kings of Spain released in 1995. Me and My Big Ideas is basically an 80s song released in the mid-90s, after the cultural zeitgeist had moved on (or rather, had been not-so-gently nudged on) to the twin psyops of grunge and gangsta rap. But for anyone who is a refugee from the lost culture of 1980s America, or for those born after that era but who inexplicably find themselves feeling sentimental about it (an increasing trend in our increasingly banal and anarchic clownworld monoculture), the sound on Me and My Big Ideas is a great reminder of what was once good about popular music. Real artists writing their own songs, real singers singing without autotune, and real musicians playing real instruments.

And since I started this post comparing Roland Orzabal to Brian Wilson, here’s Orzabal’s own paean to Wilson: Brian Wilson Said, from another essentially Orzabal solo album, 1993’s Elemental. Now, it’s one of the lesser album tracks on that gloriously inspired and eclectic and emotionally raw album — there are so many phenomenal album tracks on this record, especially Fish Out of Water and Mr. Pessimist and Dog’s a Best Friends Dog (which features another excellent Orzabal guitar solo starting at the 2 minute mark), and of course, the singles from the album — Elemental, Cold, and Break It Down Again — are all excellent. Basically, Elemental (the album and the song) is a masterpiece that has been criminally underrated and underappreciated. And so with the caveat that it is one of the weaker songs on that album, check out Roland Orzabal’s tribute to Brian Wilson:

Anyway, hope you enjoyed and took advantage of this opportunity to rediscover the songs of Roland Orzabal! For those of you who subscribe here for pessimistic takes about politics and the state of the culture, or for my schizo takes about spirituality and conspiracy theorizing, don’t worry, I’ll be back with more of that soon. I just wanted to take a break from the heavy, sobering stuff and do a lighthearted, feel-good post about popular music.

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