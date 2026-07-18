A Ghost in the Machine

A Ghost in the Machine

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James M.'s avatar
James M.
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I have this theory that our elite class (managers, academia, cultural producers) are locked into a state of subversiveness as they're guided by status signals and attend to their artificial and self-made (fake) identities: reformers, radicals, transgressives, etc.

The problem is that they're the power structure now. There's little left to subvert. This drives them ever farther towards margins (the more perverse and senseless the better) and it drives them to explode and exaggerate the cultural forces of the right. It's an absurd state of affairs.

https://jmpolemic.substack.com/p/the-unbalanced-society

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