The peasants are angry! The jester is to blame, and they unleash their wrath and a torrent of tomatoes at him. Meanwhile, the king sits on his throne, watching it all, unperturbed …

Why are the recent midterm elections important? What happened? What really changed? What does it mean? And could we have voted our way out of 9/11?

This is a part one of a two (or maybe three) part post. It’s incidentally about the midterm elections, but only in the way that discussions about abstract ideas have to start with something tangible. And in that sense, the midterm elections are interchangeable with any number of other “current things” that could have also served as the starting point for this discussion. In a few months, the public’s attention will have moved onto something else, but the larger patterns will remain.

The midterm election results were pretty straightforward. Trump got trounced, even though he wasn’t on the ballot, because Trump pretty much betrayed his base. Grant Smith said the midterm elections were essentially the ultimatum game playing out politically, which is exactly right. Trump had proposed a take-it or leave-it deal to his base: the base would get something, a couple more years of no DEI and lukewarm immigration enforcement (but with huge carveouts for Indian H1-Bs), and Trump’s donors would get another ongoing Mid-East war for Israel, continuing coverup of the whole Jeffrey Epstein scandal, and a whole lot of gaslighting about rising costs of living and an anemic job market. Trump’s base could either take it or leave it, and they decided to leave it. Most people would rather get nothing at all than agree to a lopsided and unfair deal with an ad hoc ally. Nothing surprising there. That’s hard-wired into our human Nature, after all.

Now, that’s not to say that Trump didn’t deliver some real wins at the beginning of his term. His victory in 2024 served somehow to shift the public consciousness — and I know that term “public consciousness” is an oxymoron, but it does refer to something very real and almost tangible — in a positive direction. Once again, people felt free to openly blaspheme the shibboleths of gay race communism. For the most part, Trump did close the border and do some (but not nearly enough) deportations. He rolled back the anti-white, anti-male, and pro-sodomy policies of the federal government, and he disrupted the Bolshevik revolutionaries’ gravy train known as USAID. He pardoned the J6-ers. Most of all, he inspired regular Americans to believe that we really could make America great again. Sure, it would be an uphill slog, as the corruption had metastasized like a cancer decades ago and would require intense civilizational chemotherapy and surgery to beat, but if there was any hope at all — and who knew, maybe there was — then we the people were willing to support Trump and fight alongside him.

While wokeness was being rolled back, however, there were folks (like Hermes of the Threshold and ★🔭๋࣭ ⭑˚ Slavlander🔥𖥔 ݁ ˖ִ🛸༄˖°. ) reminding us of that unnerving prophecy posted on 4-chan in February 2023 — a warning that we didn’t really want to remember during those halcyon days of Trump’s reelection. Like the sheep in the movie Sheep Detective, forgetting helps us cope and do what we need to do to get through the day. Staring into the abyss until it stares back sounds noble, albeit in a tragic way, but when you’ve got work to do and bills to pay and children to raise, it’s natural to look away from that abyss just so you can function. Anyway, in case you (like me) chose to forget, here’s that warning again:

2024 was an interesting year. Besides Donald Trump, Mike Tyson also made a comeback that year, as did Hulk Hogan.

While Hulk Hogan didn’t get into the ring the way Mike Tyson did, he broke out his old WWF character to the rapturous applause of 50,000 fans watching in person, and to the millions more who would watch the spectacle on their screens.

It is interesting that Hulk Hogan told the audience that Trump’s family and business had been “compromised.” Was that a revelation of the method? A bit of duper’s delight on display?

At any rate, Hulk Hogan’s energy and enthusiasm was contagious at a time when people were demoralized and wanting to believe in a comeback story for America, and Hogan managed to make “Trump-a-mania” a thing for a while. A year later, though, Hulk Hogan was dead. Looking back, that was an ominous sign.

Then there was Mike Tyson. The baddest man on the planet! Another New Yorker who rose to fame in the 1980s. Like Trump, Iron Mike had also been disgraced and exiled, before making a comeback.

There was a lot of hype about Mike Tyson returning to the ring for a high-profile fight against Jake Paul. All kinds of celebrities and former boxing champions were there. So many people were live-streaming it that Netflix’s servers couldn’t keep up. For a moment, it looked like we were really reliving the good old days of the 1980s all over again.

But Mike Tyson looked old and tired as he walked towards the ring. And if you watch the video, the commentator used an interesting choice of words: “I think we’ve all stepped into the Matrix here tonight.” More revelation of the method? More duper’s delight? Then, the boxing started, and although Iron Mike had a few brief moments during the opening round when it looked like he might really be back, it didn’t last long. As it turns out, Tyson’s contract tied the amount of his payout to the length of the fight, and if he had gotten a first round knockout, he wouldn’t have gotten much of anything. Of course, given Tyson’s stamina and age, the only way he realistically could have won would have been to get an early knockout. So the fight was basically rigged from the start. “Into the Matrix” indeed. As the fight dragged on, Mike Tyson quickly ran out of gas and limped through the final rounds. Looking back, this was also a bad omen.

Joe Rogan’s posts on X succinctly capturing public sentiment about the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight.

Joe Rogan’s X posts about Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul succinctly captured the public’s sentiment about the fight. And looking back at that post now, I am struck by some of the uncanny language Rogan used: during the buildup to the fight, he was “watching someone cast a spell that I hope actually works,” but as the disappointing reality set in, he decided that “Magic isn’t real.” Obviously, the magic spell didn’t work the way people thought it would, but that doesn’t mean it didn’t work! Millions of people paid a lot of money, and more importantly, they paid a whole lot of attention and emotional energy, to the casters of that magic spell. A massive audience consented to having their perceptions and emotions manipulated without even realizing what had just happened. The magic was real, but just not in the way people expected. And that’s the problem when you’re dealing with wizards: they’ll let you think you’re winning — they’ll actively encourage you to think that you’re winning — but all the while they’re really playing an entirely different game that you probably aren’t even aware of.

And looking back at Rogan’s posts now, he could just as easily have been writing about Trump. Unlike Tyson, Trump actually did win his comeback fight and regained the title he had lost. Trump — and even more so, the forces behind the character known as “Trump” (which by now has been played by multiple actors) — had cast a spell that millions of us were hoping would actually work. Now, in the aftermath of Trump’s shellacking in the 2026 midterms, we may be tempted to say that the magic didn’t work, but that’s incorrect. The magic did work, just not the way we had thought it would.

In this election, you had two options: you could vote for deep-state corruption and crony capitalism wrapped in an American Flag (really an Israeli flag), or you could vote for deep-state corruption and crony capitalism wrapped in a rainbow flag. The people made their voices heard. They wanted rainbow flag packaging. So it goes.

But in another sense, what did anyone really vote for? Can we vote our way out of something that none of us voted for in the first place? Here’s an interesting question to consider: Could we have voted our way out of 9/11?

Check out this twelve-and-a-half minute video highlighting the not-so-subtle clues about 9/11 in the 1985 movie Back to the Future and in its 1989 sequel:

And while you consider the issue of whether we could have voted our way out of 9/11 — or for that matter, whether we could have voted our way out of the AI Psyop that is presently in the works — I will be working on the second part of this post. Stay tuned …

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