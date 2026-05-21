A Ghost in the Machine

A Ghost in the Machine

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Big Mike's avatar
Big Mike
2d

I wrote this to a friend only a few days ago:

That’s why you get the Xtians claiming aliens are really demons pretending to be aliens. This is not new. I read a book by a Christian shortly after 9/11 that posits the idea. Sci-fi hasn’t help things on this: Spock was deliberately made to look as “demonic” as possible, can’t recall the reason, maybe a Roddenberry joke. Arthur C. Clarke also made the same joke in one of the latter Space: Odyssey books.

But of course, the "New Agers” welcome the aliens as saviors and space bro’s. Independence Day starts with the New Agers gathering on top of a skyscraper in LA to welcome the alien saucer hovering over them, and then LA is completely fried by the saucers’ heat ray. On the other hand you have films like Close Encounters and Contact, so Hollywood is all over the map on this, which gives everyone grist for the mill. Let’s just the say the alien psyop designers have plenty of material to work with. ;-)

But anyway, the goal is already presented by Ronald Reagan at the UN: "I occasionally think how quickly our differences worldwide would vanish if we were facing an alien threat from outside this world.” Trump is Reagan 2.0, and we’ll get to the alien invasion soon enough, to be used to unite the planet into a one world government. So that’s a conspiracy theory that’s pretty old but also aligns with our globalist overlords desires. We have over a hundred years of alien invasion sci-fi memetic cultural energy built up, and it would be almost criminal to waste it.

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1 reply by Daniel D
Fukitol's avatar
Fukitol
1d

There aren't going to be any aliens. This is just another "the epstein files are on my desk" moment. Just like the last "UFO" release, fuzzy blobs moving funny, all smoke and no fire. But it kept a certain segment of the population distracted for a while.

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