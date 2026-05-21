The Big Reveal is met with a collective shrug …

I recently managed to pull back a bit from the nonstop torrent of current thing craziness. During Lent I “fasted” social media (with occasional exceptions for long-form writing on Substack), and this was a much overdue and badly needed detox. After Easter, I’ve managed — most of the time — to restrain the impulse to revisit the online attention traps. I sometimes yield to temptation and use nitter.poast.org to skim the conversation on X about wars and rumors of wars, or I’ll scan the video feed on Rumble or YouTube to see if there’s anything noteworthy happening there. Whenever I do, I come away with an unsettling feeling that the “dead internet theory” is essentially correct.

With very few exceptions, everything online is an endlessly recursive, self-referential hall of mirrors, and most of the “people” you encounter might as well be AI-generated avatars, recycling and repurposing memetic ingredients from yesteryear’s forgotten intrigues. Everything is derivative of something else online. Nothing is rooted in any kind of day-to-day, tangible reality anymore.

Even the war with Iran, despite the dire warnings about fuel prices and fertilizer shortages and what not, feels … unreal. Forever wars are now the norm. Like ☭ Slavlander☭ (formerly Rurik) says, the wars are fake, but the slaughter is real. Wars appear to have the same role in our world of 2026 that they had in George Orwell’s 1984, where Oceana was always at war with one of the other two world superpowers, and where real bombs sometimes fell and real people sometimes died, but the real geopolitical power structure was never for a moment seriously threatened. The wars in 1984 served as pressure-release valves, both for surplus ideologically-driven emotion and for surplus men and material, much like our 21st Century wars.

There’s another important purpose of war that was omitted by George Orwell in 1984, since Orwell was a materialist atheist. Our oligarchs profess a similar materialist atheism, but their actions speak louder than their words. They believe very strongly in occult religious rituals, especially blood sacrifices, and all the bloodshed and suffering caused by their bullshit wars are sacrificial offerings to their gods. It is all theater, but not in the way most people think. Most of the big newsworthy events are scripted, but it’s not humans writing the script. On this theme, the analysis articulated by Tree of Woe in his post about The Strategy of Evil remains relevant. The powers that be have made deals with devils and incurred reality debts they know they can’t ever pay. We still have seen only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the corruption indicated by the Epstein files, and what little we have seen shows that our ruling class is at Sodom-and-Gomorrah-levels of wickedness. If they can buy themselves just a little more time to eat, drink, and be merry before they die, they will do it, even if it means engineering a massive blood offering to their demonic gods by way of another needless World War.

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Maybe it was always this way, and I was just sleepwalking through the shit show of postmodern life without recognizing how contrived and hollow everything about the culture is, including so many of the supposedly countercultural or heterodox movements that have come and gone since World War II. I grew up in the 80s and 90s, but musically and even spiritually, I felt more at home in the 60s. Looking back, I can only laugh when I think about how naive I was to ever believe that the hippie rock music scene was anything other than high-level cultural astroturfing to serve as marketing magic for the spooks’ inverted cultural revolution. Sure, there were some legitimately talented musicians and songwriters, but there are a lot of supremely talented musicians and songwriters who never achieve any kind of fame or fortune. When the wizards bless an artist, it’s never because they want to promote art that is good and true and beautiful for its own sake; there’s always a catch. The music may sound amazing, but the band’s lyrics and image are basically advertising campaigns for culturally corrosive agendas. Take, for example, the grunge psyop of the early 1990s, which the social engineers used to hypnotize white suburban teenagers with the message of, “Be depressed and suicidal, use drugs, and kill yourself.” Not so coincidentally, at the exact same time, the social engineers hit ghetto black teenagers with the message of, “Be aggressive and homicidal, sell drugs, and kill anyone who disrespects you.” So the psyops were there, but most of us were oblivious to them, and of course, this made them devastatingly effective.

Today, when I see the video of the lunar module (allegedly) launching from the surface of the Moon . . . I feel like there’s some kind of Mandela effect at work, like I swear I remember seeing footage from the Apollo missions that looked much better and more believable than this horseshit:

At this point, I can’t say for sure whether we did or did not go to the Moon, but I do know that this footage, and the official story of how this video was recorded — by a film camera, on the Moon’s surface, with technicians in Houston tilting and focusing the camera by remote control, in 1972 — is nonsense. Oh, and all that tech that allowed them to pull off this feat? They lost it. So we can’t go back now. Nor can we inspect the telemetry data, because you see, the federal government is famously frugal with its money. Reduce, reuse, recycle and all. So to save taxpayers a few dollars, NASA reused the tapes from the Apollo missions and recorded over all that data. The Library of Congress archives all kinds of records with far less cultural significance than the original tapes from the Apollo missions, but nobody saw fit to preserve any of them. Kind of like how the Smithsonian lost all those giant skeletons.

But really, no “deep dive” is needed to determine whether this video is what it purports to be, because it speaks for itself. It is childishly bad. How did we ever believe this was real? Or … could there actually be some sort of Mandela Effect at work, where the NASA footage and the story about the Apollo missions used to be more believable? Schizo as this feels to admit, I honestly don’t know anymore. I had a big NASA picture book as a kid that I swear had some amazing, lifelike photographs that made me a true believer in America’s space program. And I could swear that as a kid I saw PBS documentaries full of videos and still photos from the Apollo missions hat looked far better than the images I’m seeing from those same missions today, and this is really odd, because it is exactly the opposite of what has happened with old movies like The Wizard of Oz that have been digitally remastered and now look far sharper and much more vivid than they did when I saw them as a child. I don’t know what to make of that. Maybe this is a Mandela Effect I’m experiencing.

Anyway, back to the subject of online current thing controversies. Even the developments that feel significant — for example, all of the growing skepticism about hallowed narratives from World War II and the Civil Rights Era — are all backwards-looking. I’m not saying that the conversations happening around these issues aren’t important; I’m just pointing out that they’re really going back over the same old ground we’ve already been discussing and hyper-focusing on for the past several decades. There are no similarly heated and impassioned conversations happening about visions for the future, not even about the immediate future. When you read 1950s science fiction, for example, you recognize very quickly that the people of that era were zealously optimistic and visionary about the world they wanted mankind to create (with the exception of the oddballs like Kurt Vonnegut and Philip K. Dick). No one is zealously optimistic and visionary like that today.

Even the social engineers are just dialing it in now. The wizards of the 20th Century were evil and cruel, but their psyops were so original and daring that they worked. They actually got people excited about what they were doing, or they came out of nowhere and scared everyone out of their wits. Leaving aside all the immorality and psychopathy of it, if you were to just analyze them clinically, you’d almost have to admire their competence and chutzpah. They had a vision, and they imposed it on the world. If you were alive in the 20th Century, your life was marked by at least one of those big “where were you when?” moments where time stood still and everyone just stood there shell-shocked by the awful news. Those were moments that marked a clear turning point, a definite before and after, and you knew it immediately, viscerally. In a perfect inversion of St. Paul’s words about the new life in Christ, each of these big psyops meant that the old world had passed away, and behold, all things had been made new.

Nobody is excited about the psyops of today. COVID only worked as well as it did because the wizards had generations of accumulated institutional trust and social capital at their disposal, and they blew it all on their big fireworks show of 2020. That was supposed to be it. They tried to move everything online and sell everyone the metaverse and a future of drugs and virtual reality video games (which sounded just like the backstory to a Gnostic creation myth). They tried to lock everything down, and they couldn’t execute. But they did succeed in waking a whole lot of people up.

Now, they really don’t have much of anything left in the old psyops tank. Just like the American missile stocks that have been needlessly and dangerously emptied for the benefit of the Zelensky regime in Ukraine and the Netenyahu regime in Israel, so too the regime’s stockpile of psyops has been emptied.

So now Clownworld’s wizards are getting ready to play their Trump card, the Ace they’ve been sitting on for the past century, that long-prophesied psyop to end all psyops, Project Bluebeam.

Perry Stone, a well-known evangelist, author and Bible teacher from Tennessee, warned that fellow pastors were recently invited to a secret meeting with US intelligence officials to prepare for the release of secret files on extraterrestrials. According to Stone, the officials warned a small group of pastors with a large reach in the Christian community that the government was about to release reports and possibly videos of aliens and spacecraft which were not from this planet … [O]fficials in this secret meeting allegedly said the information on its way may cause some Christians to question how the universe was created and even lose faith in religion. Stone said: ‘You’re going to have people who are going to say if there are galaxies and there are allegedly other creations in the galaxies, then the whole creation story is a myth, and you’re going to have people that’s going to apostatize and turn from the Christian faith because they have no answer for what they’re about to hear.’

I can already imagine the clickbait …

BREAKING: extraterrestrial visitor TOTALLY OWNS human race. DEMOLISHES belief in God. Announces intergalactic partnership called “Operation Imagine.” Introduces the globe to its messiah, the resurrected John Lennon. Reveals 3 year plan to BUILD THIRD TEMPLE, end climate change, and Make the Solar System Great Again!

Are you not impressed? Are you not amazed? Are you not ready to forget all the high-level crimes and corruption of the past many years and learn the truth about the Universe?

The same people who told us the truth about the Kennedy assassinations, the Gulf of Tonkin incident, Kuwaiti babies getting killed by Iraqi soldiers, 9/11, Iraqi weapons of mass destruction, COVID-19, October 7th, Iran’s nuclear program, and Jeffrey Epstein are now totally telling us the truth about aliens. We can totally trust them now!

Their creator god, evolution by natural selection, has sustained a mortal injury, and they know they’ll need a replacement quickly. And just in the nick of time, here are extraterrestrials to serve as the gods of the evolutionary gaps by having selectively bred and genetically engineered our ancestors for any number of questionable purposes (e.g., as laborers for prehistoric gold mines). Will the aliens also bring us a new currency and access to a new financial system? Will they open a branch of the Bank of Intergalactic Settlements in the City of London? How many of Clownworld’s problems will our new alien overlords promise to solve for us?

Here’s the good news in all this: if they seriously give us Project Bluebeam, you know they — and by “they,” I mean the bosses of Jeffrey Epstein’s bosses — are getting desperate. This is not a sign of strength, but of weakness. The wizard knows the jig is just about up, so he does one final trick in which he aims to create as much pandemonium as he possibly can in order to escape undetected and be as far away as possible by the time order is finally restored — and the true nature and extent of his crimes are at last revealed, and a lynch mob starts forming and demanding his blood. The bad news is, there are some dark and dangerous times ahead, and probably sooner than most of us are ready for. The silver lining is that you can decide whether you go through Hell or go through Purgatory, because God gives us each that choice. “For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.” (Matthew 6: 21.) To paraphrase a scene from the movie Jacob’s Ladder, “If you’re frightened of losing what this world has to offer and you’re still holding on, you’ll see devils tearing your life away. But if you’ve made your peace, then you’ll see the collapse of this world as a gift from God, freeing your soul.” Purgatory is painful, but there’s real life on the other side of it.

These words of Christ will be especially apropos during the next few years: I have said these things to you, that in me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation. But take heart; I have overcome the world. (John 16: 33 (ESV).) Perspective is everything.

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