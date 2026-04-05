A Ghost in the Machine

A Ghost in the Machine

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John Bunyan
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Happy Easter!

I really enjoyed this piece, no doubt partly because your thinking closely mirrors my own. The last year or two I've been more content than ever to accept things as they are when it comes to spiritual matters. I haven't stopped questing or questioning, but the questions are fewer and hopefully more meaningful.

There's a TobyMac line that I really like: "Even though the questions change / the answer always stays the same / maybe someday I will understand." Whether it's physical maturity (old age), spiritual maturity, or both, I think I'm close to understanding than I was a few years ago.

May your own journey continue to be blessed and your contentment in all circumstances grow!

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