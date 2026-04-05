An image of a weary traveler in a dark wilderness coming upon an ancient home with a walled garden filled with good fruit and beautiful flowers

God is beyond our understanding, but there are many profound analogies that can help us understand key aspects of God’s nature, as well as the dynamics of his relationship with us. There’s God as Father, God as Gardener, God as Craftsman (e.g., a potter), etc. In this essay, I want to explore the analogy of God as Storyteller or Author.

This essay has evolved a lot since I began writing it and has gone through many different cycles of death and rebirth. Some people write this way, where they write a first draft with the voice of their inner editor muted, and then they scrap it and write an entirely new draft, and they keep doing this until they finally have something ready for publication. My own style is to edit as I write, so that I usually do only one draft, but that draft takes a long time and ends up taking on a life of its own by the time it’s all said and done. However, with this post, I was unable to do it that way. I would write the post, realize that I had bitten off more than I could possibly chew in a single essay, and then scrap it and start over from scratch. I was trying to bring a linguistic order out of the chaos of Life, but every time I felt like I had finished saying what I wanted to say, I would take a step back from it and feel deeply unsettled, like there was a deeper and higher order with which I was not properly aligned. It was like trying to solve a Rubik’s cube and getting one or two sides done, before realizing that the other sides were all hopelessly jumbled. So I focused on the sides that were in disarray, but quickly found that in fixing them, I had undone the sides that I had previously finished. So I kept starting over and trying again. And again. And again. And as I did this, I kept thinking that this is the same pattern I find in my own life and in the bigger story of the world around me.

Some people are dogs, some people are cats …

For most people, Life is pretty simple and straightforward. It may be challenging, but the challenge is in doing the business of Life, not figuring out what the business of Life should be. For most people, whatever path they happen to land on, they find that it fits them well enough, and they apply themselves to it without worrying much about whether their path is the right one for them. This is a good thing, because I don’t think society could function at all if everyone was constantly questioning the fundamentals of their own lives.

However, for some of us (and if you are a regular reader here, I suspect this probably includes you), this disposition and way of living (where Life is simple and straightforward) is completely foreign. You might admire those who just do, rather than analyze and question, and you may even try to turn off your mind and just live like they live, but the undeniable fact remains that you are wired differently. If you deny that aspect of your own nature, it may work for a time, but it’s not a viable long-term arrangement. It’s like trying to shove a square peg into a round hole. It’s exhausting and deadening. It feels like you’re trying to live a life that’s been tailor made for someone fundamentally different than you are.

Some people are more inclined towards contentedly doing, while others are inclined towards discontentedly seeking. As a shorthand for discussing these two very different kinds of people, I’ll refer to them as dogs and cats.

Dogs are naturally friendly and fun-loving and just happy to do whatever. If you have a dog, it will be obvious to you why dogs are considered “Man’s best friend.” Whatever you are doing, they want to do, no questions asked. Most people are like dogs, and given that we are interdependent and social creatures, that is natural and good.

Cats are the opposite. They like to go their own way and do their own thing. The saying that springs to mind here is, “Curiosity killed the cat.” But there’s another saying, “Cats have nine lives.” These sayings are related. Some people are like cats. Their relentless curiosity and congenital discontentedness keep them from forming a single stable lifestyle or identity, so they constantly explore different interests. Whereas a dog sticks to his own household or pack, a cat roams restlessly, and the same cat may be known by different names by people all around the neighborhood who see him come and go and interact with him only in passing.

One way of thinking about your identity is to see it as the synthesis of the various elements of your life (e.g., your relationships, experiences, beliefs, practices, etc.). If you’re like a dog, your identity is stable and clearly defined, and you see no reason to question it or change it. You don’t need nine lives, because you’re happy with the one you’re already living. But if you are like a cat, then your curiosities have probably killed your “identity” several times already, and your life has moved through distinct, though overlapping, cycles of samsara, or metaphorical dis-ease, death, and rebirth.

When it comes to storytelling, the best stories are those that convey the perspectives of both dogs and cats, and that place each perspective in its proper context. These stories tend to be the ones that have been passed down across the ages, the archetypal epics and religious myths (and here, the term “myth” does not mean “completely made up and historically false”). But when it comes to contemporary storytelling (modern novels and movies), most of the stories are told by delusional cats who think their own perspective is the only one that matters, that dogs are the cause of all the world’s problems, and that the solution is for everyone to become more catlike. Their ideal is a world where cats are rewarded for being cats, while dogs are punished for being dogs. But society needs dogs more than it needs cats — not to say that there aren’t important roles for cats to play, but cats will never be “Man’s best friend” the way dogs are — and when feline storytellers tell stories set in a world where cats are more popular than dogs, they are telling lies, because the real world cannot ever operate like that. For cats, the humbling reality is this: although a good story needs drama, a cat’s drama comes not from wholeness but from brokenness. Moreover, in order to form a coherent story with a satisfactory resolution, the story requires elements that are stable and coherent from beginning to end. In fact, most of a story’s elements must remain stable and coherent throughout the story; otherwise, it’s not a story, it’s a chronology of random events that no reader or listener could ever follow. So for a cat to tell a story that makes any sense at all, even just a simple story about his own life, he must make use of the stable and coherent elements that the dogs around him provide. This is true in art as well as in Life: cats need dogs in order to make sense of themselves and the world around them, but dogs don’t really need cats. The dogs can benefit from having a few cats around, but only if the cats know their place and mind their own business.

There are many more roles for dogs to play in a home than there are for cats. You can have a bunch of dogs in the same household, and they all get along pretty well. That’s not how it is for cats though. I have two cats who are brothers and who have been together since they were kittens, so they get along pretty well, but that’s definitely not the norm. Cats may tolerate the presence of other cats, in limited doses, but they prefer to keep to themselves. When it comes to these two kinds of people, cats and dogs, society is the same way: there is a lot more room, and many more roles, for dogs than there are for cats. That’s just how it is. That’s how it has to be. So if you are a cat, you will almost certainly have a much harder time finding your place in the world, and you may have to perform the role of a dog sometimes because it needs to be done or because you need the money, and it will be painful for you in a way that it never is for the dogs, but that’s just the way it is. You will probably be tempted towards resentment and bitterness towards dogs — why should the world be made for them, rather than you? But if you complain, if you indulge the dubious luxuries of resentment and bitterness, you will only make it worse than it has to be, both for yourself and for everyone around you.

Or you may be tempted to escape, to drop all your obligations and relationships and just flee. But if you do, once you arrive wherever you end up, you will find that Life brings the same lessons back to you, again and again, until you finally surrender and stay with the process until you have mastered whatever Life is trying to teach you.

Here’s the bigger issue: what even is this Life? If you take a purely materialist view, such that material success in this world is the only potential good, then you will be depressed, because that is a depressing view. Maybe it’s not depressing for a dog, because this world is made for dogs in a way that it cannot be made for cats, so dogs are mostly happy with things as they are. But for you, a cat, unless you’re one of the lucky few who gets to make his living doing catlike things, such a view really would be depressing, because it means that the only world you will ever know is a world that is completely alien to your deepest nature. But if this world is something more like Purgatory, if this world is an opportunity to improve your soul and develop the capacity to be a blessing to others, then being a cat in a dog’s world should also be rewarding and purposeful.

Do you trust the True God, the Author of Life’s Rich Pageant? Sure, God has given us the capacity to create and to change both ourselves and the world around us for the better, but there are limits to this capacity that are beyond our control. If you find yourself in a season where you have to sacrifice by denying your feline nature and acting like a dog in order to meet the demands of Life, then that is where the rubber meets the road: do you trust God or not? Are you a mistake? Does God make mistakes? Or are you exactly where you should be, faced with exactly the sort of challenges that you most need to face, right here and right now?

Narrative Cycles in Life, Literature, and World History: The Garden of Eden and Its Aftermath

The Garden of Eden is the archetypal story, or at least one-half of the archetypal story. It begins with a stable arrangement and contented characters, but there’s also a fatal flaw foreshadowed by the backstory. The primordial humans, Adam (Man) and Eve (Life), could live like loyal and happy dogs, serving their master Yahweh and enjoying heaven on earth indefinitely. They live in a fenced-in garden. They have jobs to do, and they do those jobs quietly and consistently. They can enjoy a coherent and well-ordered cosmos, so long as they keep to their proper station within that perfectly integrated whole. They are the dogs; they are not the master. The fence around the boundaries of their cosmos is a protective barrier, and all is well until they are tempted by someone on the other side of it. The dogs discover something cat-like within them, whispering to them about more exciting possibilities and loftier identities, and they succumb to a curiosity that ultimately kills them. They are immediately exiled from their orderly and nurturing cosmos and cast out into a disorderly and inhospitable universe.

This story resonates as it does because it speaks to a deep dilemma at the heart of the human condition. Many of us were taught this story as children, so there’s a tendency to think of it as a childish fairy tale, but there’s a depth and subtlety to it that can keep you guessing about its meaning your whole life. In my own spiritual journey, I have moved through different phases that were each marked by different interpretations of the Adam and Eve saga.

If you, like me, had a religious fundamentalist type of upbringing, you got hit with the obvious surface-level lesson at a very young age: follow the rules and don’t ask why, because look what happens when you disobey. That lasts for about as long as it takes for you to make friends with people who don’t follow the rules and … nothing bad seems to happen to them, and they even look like they’re having fun! God becomes a cosmic busybody, trying to guilt-trip everyone constantly so that nobody has a good time. (J. B. Phillips wrote about this view of God in his excellent book Your God is Too Small.) This is the interpretation that the “new atheist” crowd got stuck on.

If you’ve spent any time exploring esoterica, you are no doubt already familiar with interpretations of the story that make the serpent out to be the hero, because he offers Man wisdom and understanding (real goods), while Yahweh wants Man to remain in ignorance, which raises a bunch of questions about Yahweh’s nature and motives (like, is Yahweh even the real God?). I considered this angle for a while — I even wrote about it in the context of a review of The Barbie Movie (of all things) — but I no longer endorse such views, not even my own from just over a year ago.

Esoteric interpretations of these ancient stories are interesting, and there are some valid insights that you can glean from many of them, but they can also be very dangerous. There are numerous pitfalls for the unwary along that path, and you really have to be discerning and honest with yourself in order to avoid them. What caused the devil’s fall from grace? Pride. And while there is a legitimate desire to know the Truth, regardless of what it means or which sacred cows Truth demands that you sacrifice, there’s also the very real temptation of Pride when you think there’s a secret truth that only a discerning few are able to see.

I think this is the reason why so many Gnostics end up with the Rainbow Demon Church kind of Pride, like the Wachowski brothers — er, make that sisters — who directed The Matrix. Seriously, transgenderism is a weird and revolting rabbit hole that leads straight into the depths of Kabbalah and Gnosticism.

And it’s not just transgenderism, it’s all kinds of criminally insane pathologies and perversions. Just look at the most malicious villains being unmasked as the hidden architects of clownworld today (e.g., the perpetrators who are all over the Epstein files, especially those whose identities have been redacted): practically all of them subscribe to the esoteric reading of the Garden of Eden story; they have made a god of the serpent; and look at the depravity that ensues. “By their fruits ye shall know them.” The serpent is not your friend. I’ll just leave it at that.

There’s also a psychological reading which sees Adam as a primal and undivided self and the serpent as a burgeoning life-force energy that inflames the soul with a craving for experience (including, but not limited to, sexual experience). This experiential knowledge is represented by the forbidden fruit, and this experiential knowledge leads, in turn, to a dualistic consciousness, to knowledge of the self as self, separate and distinct from God, as well as divided within itself (because desires conflict with each other and with one’s external environment, leading to frustrations that must be dealt with). Under the psychological interpretation, the path of redemption is through a process of something like Jungian individuation to reunify the discordant energies within and without and to integrate them into a more coherent whole. From what I understand of it, Daoism is consistent with this view. Hermes of the Threshold has some interesting writings on this path and on issues related to it. Personally, I think that this kind of approach does yield some very helpful and important insights, but I also believe that there are limits to what one should seek to unify or integrate oneself with.

Once again, there is the problem of Evil. It is one thing to view everything, ultimately, as being part of God when you are merely talking about preferences (which are inherently subjective), but it’s quite another matter if you believe some things are objectively Good and others are objectively Evil. These terms are hard to define, but it’s like the infamous Supreme Court opinion about pornography, in that you know it when you see it, especially when it comes to extreme instances, such as the crimes indicated in the Epstein files (which is only the tip of the iceberg). There is no way to integrate such practices with the Good, the True, and the Beautiful. Once again, there is a real serpent (devil), that serpent is our enemy, and there can be no compromise with that enemy. Boundaries must be maintained. Judgments must be made and enforced.

Maybe at a higher level (i.e., the mind of God) everything can be synthesized in a coherent and virtuous way, but at our level (the mind of Man), attempting that project would be analogous to trying to connect your home’s electric panel directly to the transmission power lines (the extra-high voltage lines carrying electricity over long distances): the ultra-high voltage power from the transmission lines would immediately fry everything electrical in your home (and probably set a bunch of things on fire and incinerate your body in the process); trying to integrate a demon’s mind into your own would do equivalent damage to your own brain and soul.

Here’s how I read the Garden of Eden story now. It’s a warning about what happens when you feel discontented and decide to change your life, but not in a way where you maintain coherence and integrity (i.e., in a manner that is good and true and beautiful), but rather in a way that lacks continuity and leads to alienation, both from God and from the true self.

The Garden of Eden is not a story about the origin of Evil. Evil is present in the first creation account (Genesis 1:1 to Genesis 2:3) and is found in the primordial chaos of a world “without form and void” and totally covered in darkness. God enters that darkness and begins to bring coherence and light into it, bringing the elements into a perfect unity.

The Garden of Eden story is essentially the same story as The Wizard of Oz (which Owen Benjamin discusses in a very interesting way in How to Slay a Wizard). Dorothy lives on a Kansas farm. Boring! She wants to go to a magical place far away, where everyone is living large and having fun, but once she actually gets there, she quickly realizes that her best shot at happiness is the life she left behind in Kansas.

The comedian Bill Hicks had a great bit about Adam and Eve that was a dig at the female tendency to be dissatisfied, always. He talked about how this couple lived in paradise and had everything they could ever need or want, how they could live forever and never get old or sick, and how the woman still wasn’t happy and just wanted more. It’s a funny bit, but it strikes at a deep and difficult truth about our human Nature.

Here’s Bill Hicks doing the bit:

“It’s just not enough …” That’s the root problem.

For someone who lacks the ability to be content, paradise is impossible. “Wherever you go, there you are” and all that. And if you managed to get into heaven, you’d corrupt it with your presence. You’d go about trying to introduce a bunch of insidious artificiality into the world around you to distract you from yourself.

Whoever has no rule over his own spirit is like a city broken down, without walls (Proverbs 25: 28 (NKJV)).

Meaning you are exposed and susceptible to scavengers and parasites and predators.

Owen Benjamin recently turned his Ladle.tv series How to Slay a Wizard into a book of the same name. I cannot recommend it highly enough. Wizardry is how Evil bridges the gap between the spiritual and the material realms. Wizards have pushed materialism hard for the past few generations — they replaced a well-ordered and purposeful Cosmos with a barren and empty Universe; they replaced God as the Source of Life with a completely random and nonconscious process of Evolution by natural selection; and they turned economies based on real productive wealth into a financial system based on imaginary bankster fiat money — and you better believe that each of those cultural developments are interrelated and astroturfed by the same wizard cabal.

Wizards love distress and discontentment. MK-Ultra is what happens when ancient wizardry meets modern science. It’s the opposite of alchemy. It takes base emotions and transmutes them into bondage. It’s the clinical application of trauma on vulnerable minds, in order to cause dissociation and internal conflict, thereby making the person more susceptible to additional trauma, which will lead to worse dissociation and conflict, which will lead to more trauma, etc., in a self-perpetuating doom loop. Wizards thrive on psychological trauma, and they’ve been studying the dark arts of social engineering and manipulation (“manufacturing consent”) since before recorded history. (Meaning most of recorded history has been fabricated by wizards for malicious ends.)

In Medias Res

Childhood amnesia is a bizarre phenomenon. What it means is that for most people, we can clearly remember events from early childhood until somewhere around age ten to age twelve, and during that phase in our development, it’s like those early childhood memories just get wiped, like we become a new person with a past that we thereafter reconstruct from fragmented memories, stories we hear parents and older siblings and cousins tell, photographs, etc.

Then there’s the fact that we are born into a world where narratives abound, but Truth is difficult to discern. We are born naive and ignorant, with malleable minds, and by the time we develop the capacity to question the narratives we’ve been given, our minds have been shaped and warped in ways that are difficult to understand or overcome.

It’s like we wake up in the middle of a dream, or at least that’s how it feels like. But it feels like someone else’s dream, and there’s a long and befuddling backstory.

Here’s another thing. You look around the world from a human perspective, and things look one way, but if you zoom in with a microscope, you see a profoundly different order underlying the one that we inhabit, and you see very different kinds of creatures living there, with completely foreign lifestyles. On the other hand, if you zoom out far enough with a telescope, you can catch sight of another, larger order that is similarly radically different from our own. There is a similar dynamic at work when it comes to the concentric stories or narratives within which our own lives are situated. Zoom in, or zoom out, and you find wildly different story lines and character arcs that can be difficult to reconcile with your own experiences.

The television show Lost conveys a good visual representation of this dynamic. You are born into a world of exile, where everyone is getting on as best they can, trying to work together to survive, but also frequently coming into conflict with each other due to selfishness, laziness, envy, greed, and unresolved trauma, with that last part being key, because whatever unresolved trauma you have, this world of exile is like a dynamic “choose your own adventure” book or role playing game that will keep bringing you back to face that trauma until you resolve it. You are haunted by strange, fleeting, dreamlike memories of another life in another faraway place. You and your neighbors are also haunted by malicious and unseen forces that seem to be coordinated and purposeful, but every time you think you’ve figured out what they’re up to, they change strategies or reveal some new anomaly, and you have to throw out your old theories and start over. You discover that there are secret societies operating clandestinely in your midst, manipulating everyone (including the leadership of your own tribe or society) through a dark MK-Ultra-style social engineering that blends sophisticated technology and ancient occult wizardry. If you zoom out, you can see the outlines of spiritual forces that have worked through, and been embodied in, various individuals and groups and social arrangements and religious ideologies, throughout human history. Every time you solve one layer of the riddle, a deeper enigma is revealed.

If our ancestral origins were in the Garden of Eden, we now find ourselves lost in the Garden of Exile. To return for a moment to the two types of people, the dogs have miraculously managed to maintain a stable and coherent society in spite of all the madness. The dogs are relatively content with who and what they are. Their fundamental contentment makes them less vulnerable to the serpent’s schemes. But we cats have been a different story. The serpent figured out our weaknesses long ago. All he has to do is appeal to our insecurities and our insatiable curiosity, and he can get us to trespass against protective boundaries and run up unpayable debts to buy the latest forbidden fruit in the hopes of being distracted, however briefly, from our deep and abiding feelings of discontentment and distress. Hence, ill-advised relationships, drugs (whether dealt by a psychiatrist or a street dealer), reckless pastimes, farfetched fantasies, etc. Whatever it takes to calm your anxiety or anesthetize your existential despair, the serpent will offer you, and there will be a box for you to check indicating that you agree to all the pages and pages of terms and conditions in very small print. You better read them carefully. Or better yet, once you recognize the devil is the other party to the contract, you better rip it up and renounce whatever agreement you might have implicitly made.

In my own life, I have seen a few different drives at work, and one of the most persistently frustrating ones is the desire for things to make sense, to see a method to the apparent madness. This deep-seated need became especially salient during the aftermath of the scamdemic and all the other craziness that has afflicted our world since 2020. I was trying to figure out my own life, but I thought that the world around me was more or less stable. Definitely not perfect. I knew there were a lot of lies and dysfunction, but I thought that I more or less knew the lay of the land and that people, for the most part, acted in sensible ways from sensible incentives. But then, it was like society as a whole, at a very high level, suffered a psychotic break, and I realized there is no ultimate method to a lot of this madness, other than whatever petty and conflicting agendas a bunch of different pseudo-elites might have. And since then, it’s been back to the drawing board, only this time with a greater sense of urgency and anxiety about things. Lately, however, I have come to a sense of peace about it all. Not to say that I have it all figured out, far from it. And returning to the analogy of two types of people, I have not figured out how to be content as a cat, nor have I figured out how to force myself to be a good dog and just be happy going along with whatever the rest of the pack is doing. Instead, I am learning to be a human who combines both doglike and catlike elements, without resenting or aggrandizing either part of my nature.

The Garden of Gethsemane and the Garden of Rebirth

I’ve been wrestling with the themes of this essay throughout the weeks of Lent. I plan to take different threads I’ve touched on in this post and develop them more fully in subsequent essays, and then hopefully tie them all together in some kind of fitting conclusion. And maybe that plan will work, and maybe it won’t, but either way, I think it will become exactly what it needs to be. I do think it’s fitting that I’m wrapping up this initial post on Easter Sunday, the day of celebrating Christ’s resurrection and the new life promised to all who are born again in Him.

We’ve lived in the Garden of Exile our entire lives. The Garden of Eden seems like an impossible dream, some ancestral memory of a way of life that we cannot enter being the kinds of creatures we fundamentally are, given our modern technologies, lifestyles, and perspectives. To escape our fate, we have to surrender a lot of things we idolize, a lot of sacred cows with which we identify so strongly that seeing them killed feels like we, ourselves, are the ones dying.

The Garden of Eden and the Garden of Exile are only half of the story. The wizards want your story to end there, in frustration and futility and despair. But Christ Jesus, the Author and finisher of our faith, has written a new beginning to the story, both for the world as a whole, and for each of us individually.

The path of redemption passes through the Garden of Gethsemane. It’s cliche, but only because it’s so profoundly true even though none of us want it to be true, so we ignore it and avoid it and deny it, but it keeps being true regardless. We want to be our own gods. Somehow, the idea entered our minds — at a social level, in the prehistoric infancy of our species, and at a personal level, during our own very early and scarcely remembered childhood — that we should be able to define Good and Evil in terms of our own preferences and self-interest. To make our deluded ethical judgments work, we had to redefine Truth from being something objective and independent of our own private preferences, to being something subjective and completely dependent on our personal and societal narratives. As we decoupled our lives and societies from Truth, we made ourselves and our world increasingly ugly and anti-human — we tried to make humans the gods of this world, and we made the world anti-human. This is wildly paradoxical yet also perfectly fitting. “For whoever would save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for my sake will find it.” (Matthew 16:25 (ESV).)

The true self is content to take Life on Life’s terms. The false self would rather be somewhere else, doing something else, living another life than the one it is actually living. The false self craves escape, but the thing it seeks to escape is its own nature, and this is a dilemma that it can never escape. But the false self, being fundamentally false, cannot tell the truth about the nature of its own distress, so it creates narratives that justify it while shifting the blame onto everyone and everything else. The false self is attached to its own narratives, so when you stop reciting and reenacting those stories, the false self feels like it’s dying. But the death pangs of the old false self are also the labor pains of the true self being born again.

The true self is what remains after spending the night in the Garden of Gethsemane, without yielding to the temptation to take an easier, softer way. What is needed is major open heart surgery: something ugly and unnatural has to be cut out of you, without an anesthetic. You have to surrender to the True God, without knowing whether the process will kill you, and without any guarantee about who or what you will be on the other side of it. Following the example of Christ Jesus, you have to say, “Nevertheless, not my will, but thine be done.” And then you have to allow yourself to share in Christ’s death, so that your old false self is judged and crucified and killed, because only then can you become your true self and really live.

It’s interesting to me that the Bible uses a garden as the setting for Man’s rebellion from God (Eden), for Man’s surrender (Gethsemane), and for Man’s resurrection (the empty tomb in the garden). Before Man fell, he tended the garden. When Mary Magdalene encountered the risen Christ, she thought he was the gardener.

Being a gardener (or farmer) is not a glamorous or comfortable life. I’ve only tried homesteading on an extremely amateurish level (raising poultry and fruits and vegetables in a suburban backyard), and it has been a challenging and humbling, but also immensely rewarding experience. While working through various cycles of sowing and reaping, and while caring for animals in various stages of their lives, I have seen new insights into the agrarian principles found in the Bible specifically and in folk wisdom more generally, which really do map on, fractally, to high-level spiritual principles. Based on my own limited experience with it, I find that it has fulfilled a deep ancestral yearning that I didn’t even know I had. I think this has partly been because gardening and animal husbandry are embedded deeply in our human Nature, but also because farming is real and straight in all the ways that clownworld is fake and gay. (I will do another post exploring that theme soon, because there is a lot that can be said on the topic.) I’ve had more failures (learning experiences) than successes. Financially, I am not even close to breaking even. I have been able to replace some of what my family eats with what I am able to grow, but the overwhelming majority of our food still comes from the grocery store. It’s like a part time job that I keep losing money on, but it has also been one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever done. And I think one of the most important lessons I have gained from my rudimentary farming endeavors has been that you have to work with Mother Nature, rather than in opposition to her, and that she sets the terms and conditions, not you. She won’t force you to do things her way; she’ll let you try your plans and schemes, and you’ll keep failing and getting frustrated; but when you are ready to listen and to learn and to do things her way, she will do wonders for you and feed you from her bounties.

I will tie this back into the theme of storytelling and the search for Truth, but first let me quote the words of St. Paul:

I have learned, in whatever situation I am, to be content. I know how to be brought low, and I know how to abound. In any and every circumstance, I have learned the secret of facing plenty and hunger, abundance and need. I can do all things through him who strengthens me. (Philippians 4:11-13 (ESV).)

Obviously, I have not attained the level of contentment that St. Paul did. However, when I look back at my life and my search for coherence and truth, I feel like I am finally making progress. Progress, not perfection, as they say in recovery groups. I am better able to deal with Life on Life’s terms. I am also able to accept my own role in Life’s Rich Pageant, the role for which the Author of the play cast me, and I can perform that role well and properly.

All the world’s a stage, and all the men and women merely players. (From As You Like It by Shakespeare.)

I am not the author. I don’t have to figure out how all the acts of this incomprehensibly vast story are going to all fit together or how all the multi-layered conflicts will finally be resolved. I can trust the Author to do what he does and handle the big picture in his own way.

I also know that without the Garden of Gethsemane and the Garden of the Empty Tomb, the story of the Garden of Eden is either a cruel joke or a depressing tragedy. But the Garden of Eden and the Garden of Exile are only half the story, and they’re not even the most important half. Like the song says, “Christ has died, Christ is risen, Christ will come again.” We are closer now to the curtain falling on our present age than ever. Be ready for what comes next.

Summing Up

I hope all of you have had a very happy Easter and that you connect with the story of Christ Jesus, and the reality of the True God as revealed in the Person of Christ, in whatever way the True God presents himself to you in it. And may the True God give us all the grace to accept our own role in that archetypal story, as well as in the smaller-scale stories that fill our everyday lives.

Once more, the words of St. Paul:

I have been crucified with Christ. It is no longer I who live, but Christ who lives in me. And the life I now live in the flesh I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave himself for me. (Galatians 2:20 (ESV).)

That’s our role, in a very general and abstract sense. Of course, working out the particulars day by day is where it gets both very challenging and very rewarding. That paradox is the place where powerful forces collide, and where tremendous energy is unleashed, similar to the way new earth is created where continental plates collide and volcanoes erupt and cracks in the world are opened, from which red-hot lava flows. The false self cannot approach this realm of such intense light and heat without being consumed and turned to smoke and ashes. The false self recoils in abject terror and seeks only to save itself. But by renouncing the false self and surrendering to Christ, we can truly become instruments in the hand of God, and the True God can then manifest the Good, the True, and the Beautiful in us and through us.

Jesus answered him, “Truly, truly, I say to you, unless one is born again he cannot see the kingdom of God.” Nicodemus said to him, “How can a man be born when he is old? Can he enter a second time into his mother’s womb and be born?” Jesus answered, “Truly, truly, I say to you, unless one is born of water and the Spirit, he cannot enter the kingdom of God. That which is born of the flesh is flesh, and that which is born of the Spirit is spirit. Do not marvel that I said to you, ‘You must be born again.’ The wind blows where it wishes, and you hear its sound, but you do not know where it comes from or where it goes. So it is with everyone who is born of the Spirit.” (John 3:3-8 (ESV).)

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