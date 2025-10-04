An Orderly Procession of Beggars: a couple of fentanyl-addicted zombies working the morning shift near a busy intersection.

In the aftermath of the scamdemic, I have noticed many more beggars than ever before, begging in places where you never used to see them. Another difference is, most of these new beggars are white, and this demographic shift has brought about some interesting changes that provide further evidence of very real and meaningful group differences. They have gentrified the world of panhandling.

This sudden preponderance of white panhandlers is no doubt largely the result of the ongoing cultural train-wreck that started with doctors overprescribing Oxycontin and other Big Pharma-produced opioids in the 2000s, accelerated when those prescription drugs were replaced with street heroin during the 2010s, and reached its apotheosis with the fentanyl crisis of the 2020s. In turn, the fentanyl crisis led to the martyrdom of Saint George Floyd and the Burn Loot Murder crusade and tent-city revival of 2020. Thereafter, the social changes wrought by BLM and Antifa mania made the fentanyl crisis even worse and removed the protective barriers that used to restrict drug-addled dysfunction to particular areas; now the zombified addicts are everywhere. Like the 80s band The Fixx once sang, “One thing leads to another . . .”

In the part of the country where I live (medium-sized metro area in a Southern Red State) all these new white junkies have gentrified the panhandling profession in some interesting ways. The white bums are clearly bums — their clothes are ragged and dirty, their hair is disheveled, their teeth are rotting or missing entirely, their skin is covered with nasty scabs and sores and lined with wrinkles making them look far older than they actually are, some of them are even confined to wheelchairs due to missing or partially amputated legs, etc. — but in spite of all this, they have somehow retained a bizarre professionalism and even dignity in the way they panhandle. They conduct themselves in a relatively orderly and coordinated manner that I never saw exhibited by the panhandlers of previous eras.

Many of these beggars work their street corners in shifts. There is one particular interstate exit I frequently pass by, and it is a curious thing to see these totally down-on-their-luck fentanyl and heroin addicts change shifts just like blue-collar workers in a factory. All that’s missing is a time clock for them to use to punch in and out. They appear to use the buddy system as well, so you’ll see a new shift of two junkies walk up and converse politely for a minute with their compatriots on the outgoing shift; and then the pair of outgoing junkies collects their bags and shuffles off towards their flophouse to get another fix.

When seeing these panhandlers change shifts, I have been struck by the unsettling similarity their rituals bear to those general orders the Army drums into you in basic training, especially general orders #1 and #3: “I will guard everything within the limits of my post and quit my post only when properly relieved,” and “I will report violations of my special orders, emergencies, and anything not covered in my instructions to the commander of the relief.” It does have that vibe to it, like the outgoing bums are giving their replacements a sitrep of recent activity in their AO. Of course, there are a lot of homeless opioid-addicted veterans out there (although that number has been declining in recent years), and many of these panhandlers allege veteran status on the signs they hold. Whether their claims are true or not is another matter, since junkies lie inveterately, and I’m sure they are well aware that people are more generous when they think they’re giving money to a veteran. In light of the number of opioid-addicted veterans out there, though, in all likelihood at least some of these panhandlers were in the military at some point in their lives. If so, they perform all of their panhandling duties in a “military manner.”

Previous generations of mostly nonwhite beggars were far less organized about their panhandling. There was nothing even remotely “professional” or self-disciplined about them. They were mostly a free-ranging, disorderly horde, operating on the principle of each man for himself.

Many of the new beggars even treat their street corners like it’s their workstation or cubicle. They clean up after themselves. They often pick up aluminum cans and plastic bottles that have been tossed out of windows by passing motorists (probably to get money for turning them in for recycling). They sometimes have tattered lawn-chairs, badly stained sofa cushions, threadbare blankets, etc., that they probably plucked out of a garbage dumpster, along with busted up shopping carts that have been retrofitted to almost look like miniature campers. Whenever they have such furnishings, they mostly arrange them in a relatively neat and tidy way.

These mostly white beggars are far less aggressive than prior generations of mostly black beggars were. Maybe this is because the new beggars are zonked out on opioids, while the prior generations of beggars were hopped up on crack and meth. Heroin probably makes you more chill than cocaine does, and a whole lot less likely to flip out on whoever happens to be walking by at the moment. Maybe the differences arise out of the white beggars’ cultural backgrounds, where they picked up an aversion to being aggressive or obtrusive or creating a public nuisance, and they’ve retained some of those compunctions even after landing amongst the human detritus on skid row. Maybe the older generation of black beggars saw well-dressed whites walking by and believed the whites’ relative affluence was the result of racism, and this perception fostered a sense of resentment and anger and a belief that they were entitled to whatever spare cash the white passersby happened to be carrying as some form of “reparations.” Or maybe white passersby with cash on hand are more generous to white beggars than black beggars; perhaps seeing a white person panhandling hits closer to home and reminds them of some family member who, through some combination of bad decisions and bad luck, came to a bad end in life; and if the white beggars are reliably able to generated higher incomes by begging, maybe they can afford to be more laid back and polite than the black beggars of the crack era could. Maybe in the 21st Century, this is what that mythical “white privilege” now means: you can make more money begging at interstate highway exits than your black peers can. Whatever the reason, the difference between today’s white beggars and yesterday’s black beggars is stark.

For the most part (at least in my region of America), today’s white beggars politely keep their distance and do little more than hold their signs or coin jars out while trying to make eye contact with you. If you do make eye contact with them, they will respond with a pitiable look and a supplicating gesture, but if you shake your head and turn away, they won’t get angry; they’ll just go back to holding their sign or their coin jar out in the hopes that another passerby will notice and give them something. To borrow the catchphrase from the #MeToo movement, these white junkies understand that “no means no.” Many years ago, I worked in a downtown area where the panhandlers were (mostly) black crackheads, and they were definitely far pushier and far less polite. Of course, I’m sure that whenever these white junkies don’t get enough from panhandling to feed their addictions, they promptly, and without any compunction whatsoever, resort to burglary and scamming and whatever other criminal means they can use to get their fix.

What does all of this mean? I really don’t know. The world has really transformed almost beyond recognition over the past quarter century, and this is just one more data point from which to draw inferences. The middle class has been pushed to the edge of the cliff; the lower classes have fallen off the cliff and into the abyss; and maybe this is the new normal: formerly middle-class whites are now gentrifying the previously ghetto world of drug-addicts and panhandlers. Of course, my region of the country isn’t as far gone as places like Los Angeles and Portland. Hopefully when we get to that point, we’ll still have good pinot noir available to make it all worthwhile.

