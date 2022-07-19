The Government Will Lie about UFOs . . . but not COVID?

I’ve enjoyed watching the public conversation change about UFOs — or “Unidentified Aerial Phenomena” (UAP), as they’re now called in official documents.

Not many years ago, the only news outlets willing to give credence to stories about UFO sightings were disreputable tabloids like The National Inquirer. While waiting in a checkout line at your local supermarket, you could read hard-hitting investigative reporting about how Hillary Clinton was pregnant with the child of her reptilian lover from outer space — not Bill, but a different reptilian lover — or about how Michael Jackson slept in a hyperbaric chamber to recreate the atmosphere on his native Tralflamadore, because Earth’s atmosphere was causing his body to slowly vaporize, especially his nose.

It was all a joke. Sure, there were books like Behold a Pale Horse by William Cooper, which contained purported documentation of a decades-long government coverup of alien involvement …