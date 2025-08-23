Jesus finding out who touched him (in Paulo Veronese’s painting of Jesus healing the woman with the issue of blood)

I’ve probably heard some variation of the platitude “Christ was both 100% God and 100% man” thousands of times, and I’ve thoughtlessly and formulaically recited it a few hundred more, without ever understanding or even attempting to understand what it means.

How could Jesus have been both perfect and imperfect at the same time? That is, how would Jesus have had both a perfect mind (the mind of God) and an imperfect mind (the mind of Man) at the same time? I say “imperfect” because he did, according to a straightforward reading of the gospels (as Mark painstakingly demonstrated in his post), demonstrate incomplete or imperfect knowledge, with gaps that had to be filled in over time with new information that he acquired through (sometimes) merely human means. The identity of the woman with the issue of blood who touched him in the hopes of being healed (Luke 8: 43-48), for example. Or the explicit statement that Jesus “grew in wisdom and stature and favor with God and man” (Luke 2: 52), which means that he went from having less wisdom (imperfect) to having more wisdom over time.

Some of the apparent tension arises from ambiguity in how the term “perfect” is used. By “perfect,” people could either mean (1) an absolute and unchanging ideal (e.g., something like the “that than which nothing greater can be thought” of St. Anselm’s ontological argument), or (2) something that is completely appropriate in a given instance, relative to the facts and circumstances involved. By a “perfect cup of coffee,” you could mean an impossible ideal that has only ever been approximated and is therefore impossible to fully define, or you could simply mean a cup of coffee that really hits the spot for you at that particular time and place. The gospels present Jesus as the man who always said and did what was entirely appropriate for him to say and do. He always “hit the spot” perfectly. Is it possible to imagine a human being who possessed some virtue to a greater degree than Jesus? Say, someone who had more knowledge or greater physical strength than Jesus actually had circa 28 A.D.? Sure, but could such a man have “hit the spot” any better than Jesus actually did? In the sense of “complete appropriateness for a given context,” the Gospels depict Jesus as perfect.

It must also be remembered that a hypothetical man who is perfect in the sense of embodying fully an absolute and unchanging ideal of human excellence would not even be human. It’s a contradiction in terms. For example, someone who was born with a fully formed knowledge and understanding that could not possibly be improved upon, ever, and who, therefore, never needed to learn anything or figure anything out, could be a god, but he could not be human. For Jesus to perfectly “hit the spot” as God incarnating as the perfect Man, Jesus had to learn and grow and experience the world as a human does. In this way, Jesus’ knowledge and understanding would be perfect without being the absolute and unchanging ideal of perfect knowledge and understanding. His knowledge and understanding perfectly “hit the spot.”

But then, how was he also God? I’m not going to pretend to have figured this out, but I don’t think it’s a contradiction to think that God could enter this realm as a human, with human limitations (i.e., imperfections) and thereby be both (1) connected with himself as God, as a single, unified, entirely divine being, and also (2) separate and distinct in his human incarnation from his identity as God. (Maybe it’s relevant to this, maybe not, but from what little I understand, I am partial to the Orthodox side of the Orthodox vs Catholic “filioque debate.”) Think about it on a merely human level. Suppose, for example, that reincarnation (or some version of it) is real — and many of the very people who object to the Christian conception of God on these grounds also believe in reincarnation, so this analogy is apropos — what makes someone the same person or the same soul across various lifetimes? Who or what reincarnates? When Jesus says that Elijah already returned in the person of John the Baptist (Matthew 17: 10-13, see also, Luke 1: 11-17), suppose that Jesus means Elijah reincarnated as John the Baptist, would that mean that John the Baptist was born with a complete memory of being Elijah? And if not, does that mean he couldn’t have been Elijah reincarnated? I don’t know whether reincarnation is real, but if you think you can see how someone could “reincarnate” as a new person in a different time and place, then you should also be able to see how God could incarnate as the man Jesus, and thereby lose some awareness or knowledge or memory of his existence as God the Father. Maybe he would later regain or remember some of that lost knowledge, in the same way that some people try to remember details of past lives. The point of the comparison is this: if you can see reincarnation as conceptually plausible, where somehow identity is continuous despite the discontinuity in memory and understanding, you should also see the incarnation as plausible.

And if reincarnation is too heterodox an idea for you, don’t worry, I’ve got a more prosaic analogue that we’ve all experienced countless times: waking up from a dream. Or, if you’re really fortunate and have experienced lucid dreaming, then consider the experience of “waking up” in your dream. Somehow, it’s you, both when you dream and when you wake up, but how? While dreaming, are you able to experience all the knowledge and awareness of your waking life? Have you ever had a dream where someone showed you something or told you something and you felt genuinely surprised by it? If postmodern materialist science is to be believed, the dream is a product of your own brain, so how could your brain teach itself something and be surprised by what it learns from itself? Or if you disbelieve the account of postmodern materialist science, you’d still be left with this question: in what sense is the “you” of your dream world and the “you” of your waking life the same person? Most of the time, once you wake up, your memory of your dreams evaporates into thin air, and even when you do remember your dreams, your memories are almost always spotty and disjointed. So how could it have been “you” that experienced the dream when you have lost all (or almost all) conscious recollection of that experience? And suppose that something happens that reminds you of your dream, and all of the sudden you remember an important detail, and then from there, you find yourself suddenly able to recall additional aspects of the dream? Maybe you have tried “dream journaling” and have managed to sketch the general outline of a dream, but only after a process of following a series of memories like a trail of breadcrumbs, until you are able to reconstruct the general outline of your dream. The bottom line is, somehow “you” managed to learn something about yourself as you previously existed in a different dimension or realm, i.e., a dream state. Or maybe it happened the other way around, and you became lucid in a dream and gradually recalled details of your waking life while in the dream state. Either way, you are experiencing something that has to be analogous to the experience of God incarnated as the person Jesus, as depicted by the Gospels, in which Jesus learns (or remembers) facts or insights about his life as God.

What is the point of all this? Am I just obsessing over the details of how many angels can dance on the head of a pin or some other such nonsense? I don’t think so, because I am not trying to arrive at any definite answer, which would be impossible, but rather to remind myself and you, dear reader, that our world is a lot more mysterious and magical than we realize, and that the idea of a God who is both immanent and transcendent is not as impossible as many of us have been led to believe. It is certainly mysterious and magical enough for God to have incarnated as a man and to have been both God and Man at the same time.

There have been a lot of PsyOps unleashed upon us in recent decades, and the threads of those PsyOps run back centuries, if not millennia. Maybe Christian spirituality is the virtuous Aristotelian mean between the opposite vicious extremes of (1) a reductionist materialism that posits matter over mind and that treats consciousness as an emergent property of mechanical processes, and (2) a New Age gynocrazy woo-woo spirituality that treats Rhonda Byrne’s “The Secret” as the end-all, be-all of spiritual insights; and all the biggest PsyOps have been designed to nudge us towards one or the other of those vicious extremes. The ruling powers of this crazy clownworld display such an unreasoning and pathological hatred of Christianity that it’s made a lot of us, including myself, take another, deeper look at it. To paraphrase Glenda’s words to Dorothy in that occult classic The Wizard of Oz, “Christian spirituality must be very powerful, or they would not want to keep you from it so badly.”

I recently reread Orthodoxy by G. K. Chesterton and came away with a renewed appreciation for the importance of leaving paradoxes intact. They seem to be two truths standing in opposition, yet at the same time mutually reinforcing each other and, taken together, supporting a greater Truth that rests equally and indivisibly upon them both, like the keystone of an arch. In my own journey of rediscovering Christianity, I am finding that Jesus, 100% God and 100% Man, was the paradox of all paradoxes. To paraphrase John 1: 14, And the Paradox was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father,) full of grace and truth.

