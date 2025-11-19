Trust the plan, or chimp? (Or do neither and just blackpill?)

It’s now been a year since Trump won re-election, and even though his second term has been markedly different from (and I would say, much more effective than) his first, the Right is still as divided as ever over the question of whether to “trust the plan, or chimp?” Or there’s a third option, which is to do nothing and just blackpill and complain and make fun of anyone who still believes in anything (i.e., the George Carlin method).

Are those of us who supported and voted for him just naive suckers? Winners of all those “Fell for It Again Awards” depicted in so many memes? Or is there still a solid plan in place, and should we trust that Trump and his team are already thinking eight moves ahead in their 7-dimensional geopolitical chess game? Or does the framing assumed by this line of questioning itself represent a false binary and maybe even a bit of psyopping wizardry?

Honestly, I still don’t have a great read on Trump. Zooming out and looking more broadly at what he says (and has said), what he does (and has done), and the discrepancy between what he says and what he does, I see a few possible explanations (all of which favor chimping out).

But First a Recap of Where We Were under Biden, and Where We Would Have Been under Kamala

But first, here’s a quick recap of where we were before the 2024 election. We were at the tail end of the worst Presidency of my lifetime. Was Biden the worst President ever? I know that Woodrow Wilson, FDR, LBJ, the George Bushes, and Obama were especially evil and were certainly agents of a larger satanic (literally) conspiracy to subjugate America (and the West) to the pathocratic kingdom of Satan (again, literally), but there was something really unique about Joe Biden — and here, I don’t mean the man himself, but rather what he represented, and the infernal spirit that animated his criminally insane administration.

In this White House, we believe sodomy is love, black criminals matter, all your opinions are illegal …

captured the essence of Biden's Presidency in his

post.

The Biden years were the apotheosis of the Left’s

and schizophrenia, an unbelievable combination of

with

, and of naked cruelty with hysterical “compassion.” In some ways, that was good: at least we knew where we stood, and the willingness of Evil to drop its

brought a level of moral clarity that we really had not previously experienced in our political and cultural conflicts. Whatever else about the world is good or bad, right or wrong, you could not look at the Left demanding that we celebrate “family friendly drag shows” (where predatory perverts pretending to be women danced erotically in front of children and encouraged the children to do the same) and call it anything other than

(unless you were possessed of that same Evil yourself).

Now that the Biden years are behind us and Trump’s Presidency has shifted the political conflicts towards more conventional territory, the moral lines have blurred somewhat. Or at least the sense of existential urgency has waned.

A few years ago, Biden’s team had gone all-in on Zelensky (the same way Churchill had gone all-in on Poland during the run-up to World War II), and they even went so far as to openly boast of their plans for carving up Russia after regime-changing Putin. In other words, we were on a collision-course with World War III, and we had a cabal of psychopathic and retarded clowns at the helm. Today, Ukraine and Russia are just one more seemingly permanent background issue that we’ve just kind of gotten used to and learned to ignore; there no longer seems to be the same immediate danger of that war exploding into a civilizational ending war of all against all.

During the 2024 election cycle and in the aftermath of Trump’s reelection, I was optimistic (albeit with some caveats) and feeling very much like our situation was analogous to a condemned prisoner who has been given a reprieve on the eve of his execution. A Kamala Harris Presidency would have been cataclysmic. Obama’s second term was a turbocharged version of his first (especially in terms of the gay race communism). Biden’s Presidency was an even more turbocharged version of Obama’s second term. Imagine this pattern continuing for another four years, *after* they had already flung open the gates and imported tens of millions of illegals, sacralized pedophilic faggotry and transgenderism, weaponized the FBI against parents who complained during public local school board meetings, etc. — in other words, imagine a Presidency that would have been exponentially worse even than what we witnessed during the worst years of the Biden Administration.

Whatever complaints you have about Trump (and there are many legitimate ones), there is absolutely no way we would have been better off under Kamala Harris. And all who say otherwise are either maliciously lying or hopelessly deluded, and their opinions should be disregarded.

Kamala the Kackling Kommie

Even the most conspiratorial-minded and Gnostically-inclined of Trump’s critics are basically framing the 2024 election as a choice between the Evil Power either (1) slamming the cell door shut NOW, and ending all pretense of this world being anything other than a prison, or (2) keeping the prison doors open (while making sure no one actually leaves) and keeping all the deceptive pageantry going for a bit longer in order to make sure the walls of our cell are secure before slamming the door shut and ending the charade at some point in the future (maybe after tricking millions of us into serving as cannon fodder in another bankster-created war). As

pointed out in

as an analogue for our political options in 2024, there really is ultimately no downside to Trump being President rather than Kamala, but there would have been a catastrophic downside. (Just ask the J6-ers who would still be in prison if Kamala had won, and add to their numbers all the folks on the Right against whom a Kamala Harris DOJ would have launched scorched earth lawfare.) At worst, we just postponed the Day of Reckoning for a few more years — thereby giving us an invaluable opportunity to better prepare for what is coming.

How is Trump doing a year after reelection?

In light of that very important backdrop (the fact that Trump NOT being President would have meant that Kamala Harris WOULD have been President instead), what do we make of Trump 2.0? What are he and his team up to? And do we trust the plan, or chimp? (Or both, or neither?)

Since taking office in January, Trump has done . . . okay.

There was a glimmer of possibility I remember in the wake of his election that I sometimes dared to indulge. It was like someone with stage four cancer having a good day and wondering, What if I beat this thing and get healthy again and have the opportunity to do some of the things I always dreamed of doing? Part of me didn’t want to let myself get too optimistic, because there definitely were warning signs, and ever since the new millennium began, it seems like it’s been one rug pull after the other from the Powers That Be. But still, there was an air of possibility before and immediately after Trump took office.

For the sake of my psychological health, I decided to be generally optimistic about it. Maybe that was naive, but the person who thinks things will probably work out has a better chance of things working out than the person who believes all hope is lost. I thought then, and still think now, we might as well give ourselves whatever chance we possibly can of things working out well for us.

So far, Trump has done some very good things; he has (ostensibly) averted a whole lot of very bad things that we would have suffered under a Harris administration; but he has also broken some important promises and done some incomprehensibly (under a standard political analysis) stupid and self-defeating things. Then, there are those times when he has abruptly course-corrected after enough people chimped out about something stupid and self-defeating that he or his team said or did.

After promising deportations and a complete overhaul of a badly broken immigration system, Trump has at various points floated the idea of importing massive numbers of H1-B Indians and student-visa Chinese. After the Right chimped out, he appears to have backed off those proposals. Trump has deported very few people, relative to the staggering numbers that Biden brought in, and also relative to the numbers he promised. But … — and this is where we have to remember where we would have been under Kamala — there have been deportations, and the border has been more or less sealed, after having been wide open for so many years. On immigration, Trump has underperformed, but we’re certainly better off than we were.

When it comes to Trump’s immigration enforcement operations, there appears to be a method to the madness, but I don’t really know what it is. ICE has focused deportation efforts on blue zones in blue states, so ICE agents have had to go it alone, without state or local assistance, and in the face of organized and well-funded opposition. Why is he focusing ICE on blue zones rather than red, where ICE would enjoy the cooperation of state and local officials? Is Trump hoping to remove enough illegal Democrat voters that Blue States actually turn Red? Or is he just trying to lower the numbers of illegals there, so that they don’t get counted in the next census and give Blue States more electoral votes and congressmen? Is Trump hoping that by provoking the Left to overreact and overcommit to defending illegal immigration (which was a winning issue for him in 2024), it will push the Normies to support the Right more generally, and to support more aggressive deportation efforts specifically? Leftist politicians have basically engaged in insurrection by interfering with lawful ICE operations; is Trump hoping to incite them towards committing more open and obvious forms of insurrection? There is a plan, but we should not trust it. Chimp, chimp, and keep chimping. Trump has shown that he responds positively to chimpouts over immigration. (And then there are 7-D chess theorists who claim Trump posts proposals that are complete nonstarters on Truth Social in order to get his base to chimp and thereby give him political cover to do what they want, which is what the exact thing that he really wanted to do all along, but … that involves too many dimensions of chess for me to keep up with.)

I can’t make sense of Trump’s approach to the Epstein scandal. If he was actually compromised by scandalous crimes related to Epstein and wanted to cover that up, why would he have drawn so much attention to Epstein during the campaign? Why would he have criticized Biden’s DOJ for not releasing the Epstein files? Why would he and Pam Bondi make such a theatrical spectacle of their plans to release the Epstein files, if they planned on reversing course and denying that such files existed? And if the FBI had kompromat on Trump in the Epstein files, why wouldn’t the Biden DOJ have leaked it to the media, given how nakedly the DOJ had already been weaponized against Trump? None of it makes any sense. The best theory I’ve seen is

's (from his post

), which essentially is that

have created insanely lifelike AI-generated videos of Trump doing some sicko shit, showed it to Trump, and threatened to release it if he didn’t bury the Epstein investigation. Whatever the reason, Trump had promised to release the Epstein files, but then he broke that promise and tried to gaslight everyone about it.

WTF was the point of this stunt?

The Powers That Be

[Edit: As I was working on this, Trump has apparently reversed course again, and now he is calling on Republicans in Congress to release the documents they have about Epstein. Almost certainly, this is just more kayfabe, and who knows what his ultimate goal is or if he even has one.]

Two of the biggest issues for me (and no doubt for many others) that motivated my vote for Trump were: (1) deporting the hordes of recent immigrants, and (2) getting transparency and closure on that joint Mossad/CIA honeypot operation fronted by Jeffrey Epstein. On immigration, Trump has been disappointing (although far better than Kamala would have been), and on Epstein, he has been terrible.

On the other hand, Trump has rolled back DEI, and his election pushed the Overton Window towards sanity on racial issues, and away from the unreasoning antiwhite hatred that the Left had normalized and that Con Inc had obsequiously permitted for decades. These developments are huge and have long-term implications (potentially).

Of course, there was that disturbing 4-Chan prophecy back in February 2023 that this is precisely what Trump would be allowed to do in order to get buy-in from the heritage whites … just in time to bamboozle them into enlisting to fight and die in another needless World War. I hope that’s not the case, but I’m not ruling anything out.

Never forget this possibility!

There is also Trump’s recent post boasting about following in the footsteps of F.D.R. (a real hero on the dissident Right) with his plan for 50-year mortgages. “You will own nothing, and be happy” and all that. There are two possibilities here. One, Trump’s advisers gave him news about the state of the financial system that spooked him bad, and he decided to pull out all the remaining stops in the hopes of keeping the wheels on the economy for just a few more years. Or, two, Trump’s advisers know what’s really going on under the hood of the financial system, but Trump has no idea, and they’re manipulating him through flattery and false hope into pushing 50-year mortgages in order to keep the wheels on the economy for a few more years. Either way, the economy is in bad shape, the financial system is a time bomb (and has been for many years), and nobody has any long-term solutions, so it’s just a game of kicking the can down the road and hoping reckoning day comes on someone else’s watch. The only difference is whether Trump knows the score, or whether he’s just a useful idiot of those who do. Either way, the 50-year-mortgage proposal is an ominous sign, especially given the huge bubbles in just about every sector (especially AI).

50-Year Mortgages: a Hail Mary play to keep the housing market (and Boomer retirement) inflated and the economy going for a few more years …

What Will the Rest of Trump’s Term Be Like?

Looking forward at what to expect during the remainder of Trump’s term, here are various possibilities, as I see them. (And not all of these possibilities are mutually exclusive, though some obviously are.)

Trump is like the “rider” in The Rider and the Elephant metaphor (as used in Jonathan Haidt’s book The Happiness Hypothesis), and the Bankster elite are like the subconscious mind (from the rider’s point of view).

Basically, Trump isn’t really running anything, because no President has really run anything in a very long time. Whatever cabal pulled off the November Coup in 1963 (and before that the financial revolution of 1913) is still in control of our government, and they’ve systematized everything and diffused responsibility throughout that system, so that no one is ever responsible when things go badly (which they increasingly do). Trump’s job, like all Presidents’ jobs, is to pretend to be in charge and articulate plausible rationales, after the fact, for whatever happened, claiming credit for what went well and disclaiming responsibility for anything that went wrong. If America was an ocean liner, Presidents and lesser politicians have some say in lesser matters, like what items are on the menu in the ship’s cafeteria or how the chairs are arranged on the deck, but they have no ability to steer the ship itself.

Under this scenario, chimping out won’t really change the underlying system, since Trump has no meaningful control over it, but it may influence him to make concessions to his base on smaller-scale issues that are important to his base (like not increasing H1-B visas). So even though the big picture is bleak and there’s not really anything you can do about it, it makes sense to chimp out for whatever small victories are available. To use a different metaphor, it’s like being in prison and having some influence over the warden; he doesn’t have the authority to commute your sentence and let you go free, but he can give you favorable treatment to make your time in prison more comfortable.

Trump is the Bobby Fischer of geopolitical chess — trust the plan (mate in four …)!

This possibility is too absurd to seriously entertain. If this is your idea of a plan, there is no plan. Just chimp whenever he does something you don’t like. If he really is that skilled of a 7-D political chess player, he will have already thought ahead and factored in your chimping, so by chimping you will ultimate help him checkmate the Left.

Trump is just a man, albeit gifted in some areas, who is trying to navigate a confusing and unstable situation.

Well, it’s axiomatically true that Trump is a man with imperfect knowledge and limited power. He’s probably in an information bubble, depending on people around him to curate his news feed and tell him what it means. His team no doubt also war games out various options politically before advising him. They are imperfect humans too with biases and ideological blinders. If you chimp, you have a better chance of getting the attention of his advisers and factoring into their political war games, so chimp away.

Trump is the leader or agent of a faction of counter-elites vying for control of the machinery of the American government, or Trump is himself a pawn that various factions of elites and counter-elites are fighting each other to control.

Basically, the American government is like a mafia family, and we are just regular people living in the neighborhood that family controls. No matter what we do, we are not going to have a true “representative democracy.” But there are competing factions within the family’s upper echelons. Recently, the old guard at the top have gotten greedy and stupid, and they’ve made some costly mistakes that have created a lot of resentment among their subordinates. There’s a perception that the old guard is weak and that if the younger guys play their cards right, they can bump off the guy at the top and basically take over the whole enterprise.

To continue the metaphor, we regular people in the neighborhood are not going to be admitted to the mafia, no matter what we do and no matter what they do. But … we have been badly treated by the old guard too. They shook us down for protection money, but we got no protection. If their disgruntled underlings take over, they may actually try to improve the neighborhood and protect it from outsiders, like the mob bosses of old used to do.

This scenario, if true, could validate the plan-trusters somewhat. Personally, I wouldn’t trust the rival faction within the mafia leadership, since they’re criminals too, but if the old guard was really intent on selling off the neighborhood for pennies on the dollar and letting any retarded gangbanger and dope dealer set up shop and do whatever they wanted, and if there was a chance that the rival faction wouldn’t do that (or at least wouldn’t do it right away), then I would prefer the rival faction.

As long as the old guard is still in power, the rival faction has to act discreetly, and they definitely can’t contravene the old guard’s wishes too openly — until the opportunity arrives to knock them off suddenly. If enough of the good people in the neighborhood chimp out, it would have to help their cause in this instance, assuming the old guard really is weak and vulnerable to a hostile takeover. Maybe it would hasten such a takeover. At the very least, it would give the rival faction some cover for doing things differently even while the old guard is still technically in power.

Basically, chimping out whenever Trump says or does anything we don’t like is the right move, with this caveat: don’t get memetically judo-ed, to borrow a phrase from John Carter’s post Memetic Judo, Biopolitics, and Exopolitics. Meaning, don’t just reflexively demand Trump do the opposite of whatever the Left or the Establishment Republicans say he should do, because the powers that be, evil wizards that they are, would prefer to get you to do their bidding and think it was your idea to do it, and by thoughtlessly following a predictable pattern, you can make their job easy. Remember that the opposite of a bad idea could very well be another bad idea and that your decision-making isn’t free if it’s constrained by a false binary someone subtly convinced you of, without you realizing that you had accepted their framing. Read Carter’s memetic judo post and watch Owen Benjamin’s video series on How to Slay a Wizard, especially his video on “The Art of Consent, Engineering War,” and you’ll get the idea. (If you aren’t subscribed to Ladle.tv, you can watch this overview of the theme of wizards manufacturing consent for free on Rumble: https://rumble.com/v71p5em-owen-benjamin-live.html.) So do chimp out, AND keep your head on a swivel for wizards trying to memetically judo throw you.

And most of all, if Evil is real (which it clearly is), then its opposite, the Real God, and the Good, the True, and the Beautiful which flow from the Real God’s Being, are also real. Disengage from current thing craziness. Be in the world but not of it. Focus on the people and the concrete opportunities for good around you. Be encouraged. There is a bigger picture, both within and without, within which very real and lasting Good is possible. If there wasn’t, the Enemy wouldn’t exert so much energy trying to distract you from it.

