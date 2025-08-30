When Evil drops its happy mask and shows its true nature …

They began with the fact of sin—a fact as practical as potatoes. Whether or no man could be washed in miraculous waters, there was no doubt at any rate that he wanted washing. But certain religious leaders in London, not mere materialists, have begun in our day not to deny the highly disputable water, but to deny the indisputable dirt. Certain new theologians dispute original sin, which is the only part of Christian theology which can really be proved. Some followers of the Reverend R.J.Campbell, in their almost too fastidious spirituality, admit divine sinlessness, which they cannot see even in their dreams. But they essentially deny human sin, which they can see in the street. The strongest saints and the strongest sceptics alike took positive evil as the starting-point of their argument. If it be true (as it certainly is) that a man can feel exquisite happiness in skinning a cat, then the religious philosopher can only draw one of two deductions. He must either deny the existence of God, as all atheists do; or he must deny the present union between God and man, as all Christians do. The new theologians seem to think it a highly rationalistic solution to deny the cat.

Quote from Orthodoxy by G. K. Chesterton (Chapter Two: The Maniac)

It follows that this Bad Power, who is supposed to be on an equal footing with the Good Power, and to love badness in the same way as the Good Power loves goodness, is a mere bogy. In order to be bad he must have good things to want and then to pursue in the wrong way: he must have impulses which were originally good in order to be able to pervert them. But if he is bad he cannot supply himself either with good things to desire or with good impulses to pervert. He must be getting both from the Good Power. And if so, then he is not independent. He is part of the Good Power’s world: he was made either by the Good Power or by some power above them both . . . To be bad, he must exist and have intelligence and will. But existence, intelligence and will are in themselves good. Therefore he must be getting them from the Good Power: even to be bad he must borrow or steal from his opponent . . . Evil is a parasite, not an original thing.

Quote from Mere Christianity by C. S. Lewis.

Evil is most effective when it operates sub rosa, when it boils the frog slowly and by imperceptible degrees. The problem Evil runs into is, it has no native virtues. It must beg, borrow, or steal everything useful from those who are good (or those who have not been bad long enough to lose all their former goodness). Evil’s parasitism seems to be an advantage early on, when things are still generally good and there is much that Evil is able to scavenge and steal. Being freed from the need to build or create anything, Evil is able to maneuver and multiply more quickly and adeptly. But there comes a time when the pickings are no longer so plentiful, and Evil must try to manufacture what it needs to survive. When Evil reaches that point, its inchoate nature reveals itself. Evil lacks the ability to produce anything good; hence, it is unable to create anything useful or effective. It runs into this roadblock time and time again, and yet it never learns its lessons.

Another problem inherent to Evil is its hubris. As incompetent and incapable as Evil is, it nevertheless remains completely convinced of its own greatness. It cannot help but reveal itself, because it refuses to admit that it is hideously ugly and beneath contempt.

Thus, time and again, Evil is poised for final victory, after having corrupted a critical mass of whatever is good and true and beautiful in the world, yet just as it is about to reach the opponent’s end zone, it cannot help but begin celebrating early, and when it does, it always fumbles the ball.

I use the pronouns “It/Its” for Evil. I think the devil is the spiritual equivalent of a transgendered clown, i.e., someone who castrated himself and cut off his own dick and started calling himself a “woman,” but is now neither man nor woman but rather some new monstrosity fit only for mockery.

The transgendered devil knows its own, too. The tranny that just shot Catholic schoolkids in Minnesota. Bridgette Macron, the First Tranny of France. Keir Starmer, the U.K.’s Eunuch in Chief. All are inversions of everything good and true and beautiful in the world.

There’s something clarifying about Evil, when it drops its mask of sanity, when it stops pretending to be happy and carefree and attractive. People lower their spiritual defenses when something is partly evil but still mostly good, because it’s easy to rationalize that kind of evil away. A beautiful Siren singing a hauntingly enchanting song that, when it gets it hooks into you, lures you towards destruction like a moth towards a flame. A hot young vixen with killer curves and borderline personality disorder, whose smile is so disarmingly sweet and whose voice is so soft and enticing, that you cannot imagine the cold cruelty lurking in her heart. But what happens when the Siren gets old and haggard, when her years of debauchery catch up with her at last, when her mask of sanity is wrinkled and ugly, but she still thinks she’s got all the charm and attractiveness she enjoyed when she was young and nubile? What happens when her inner ugliness completely consumes her, and she becomes every bit as ugly on the outside as she is on the inside?

That’s the current state of today’s Western elite. We see them for what they are. Their disguises are in tatters. Their lies are no longer believable. Their smiles are too obviously insincere. The deeds they have done in darkness are now being exposed to the light.

By now, I’m sure all of you have seen the video of the 14-year-old Scottish girl brandishing a knife and a hatchet and warning a leering, lecherous foreign barbarian to stay away from her 12-year-old sister.

The UK government has responded to this outrage by arresting the 14-year-old girl.

And this is after the unbelievably awful revelations of the grooming gang scandal: tens of thousands of teen and pre-teen British white girls were raped and pimped out by Pakistani and North African Muslim men, and the British government covered it all up and enabled it and even went so far as to arrest British men who tried to stop it. Even worse than that, the British government arrested the girls themselves, while letting the Muslim pedophile rapists go free.

There is something truly clarifying about the video of a Muslim migrant (i.e., invader) menacing and taunting teenage and a pre-teen Scottish girls, in their homeland. Everything about this video is wrong, on so many levels. And of course, there is something truly clarifying about the UK government’s response.

It is no longer even remotely possible to believe the UK government is anything less than demonic. It is a satrapy of the very devil in hell. It has no legitimacy. Lex iniusta non est lex. Things are falling apart, the center can no longer hold, and mere anarchy is being loosed upon the UK.

If you are a father of young daughters, this video hits hard. Nothing I have ever seen has filled me with such an overwhelming desire to take up arms and wipe an evil enemy from the face of the Earth. I stupidly signed up for the military and went overseas back when George W. Bush said we would “fight them over there, so we don’t have to fight them here.” Well, now I really see the good in fighting them over there. And by “there,” I mean the U.K. Watching the video of the Scottish girls’ encounter with the Muslim invader fills me with a rage I cannot even put into words. It really clarifies the fact that the Muslims who have committed tens of thousands of child rapes, and the British ruling class that has enabled them (and which has a child rape problem of its own), are so Satanic that they constitute an offense against heaven. The blood of their victims cry out for vengeance. The natural order is offended by the artificial elevation of these subhuman scum to the top of the hierarchy throughout the West. They are an abomination.

Islam is evil. Their false prophet Muhammed is a pedophile — he married his wife Aisha when she was nine years old; let the reality of that statement sink in for a bit: the holy man par excellance of Islam is a straight up pedophile, someone who, if he came near your daughters, you should shoot like the dirty dog that he is — and he founded a religion of pedophiles. They have no place in the West. None. They are demons. There is no conversation or debate worth having with demons. (And if you are a Muslim and this offends you, clean up your own house first, because until you do your claims of being offended by “Islamophobia” cannot be taken seriously.)

As for the UK government officials who enabled the Muslims’ demonic depredations, who imported these subhuman bioweapons, and who ordered or participated in the arrest of the 14-year-old Scottish girl who defended herself and her 12-year-old sister because no one else would, well, insert the Anakin Skywalker meme here and have it say, “I don’t want any of them to spend a single day in prison.”

None of the Muslim pedo rapist invaders, and none of the UK officials who enabled their vile depredations, should go to jail …

As for the girls, there is a GiveSendGo for them. Somehow, the UK government has decided to bring the full weight of the Law crashing down upon their heads. As a Bolshevik wit once said, “For my friends, everything. For my enemies, the Law.” Bolsheviks are so depraved, they will treat teen and pre-teen girls as criminals for defending themselves against foreign rapists, while they treat the foreign rapists as a favored class.

As the Psalmist said, “How long, O Lord …” May the true God who is above all, and who sees all, expose and repay Keir Starmer and every British official who has enabled these crimes against their own people, and may God repay every brown Muslim who has sinned against a child and thought it was okay because that child was white. May the true God arise and scatter these enemies and turn them into a cautionary tale that will put the fear of God into the hearts of pedophiles and corrupt politicians (there is significant overlap between these two classes) everywhere. May they all become object lessons of the truth of the phrase, the wages of sin is death. And not the kind of death that ends when the body dies, either.

There is sin that leads to death; I do not say that one should pray for that. (1 John 5: 15 ESV.) Keir Starmer, the UK officials at all levels of that wretched government who have enabled these crimes against British children, and the Muslim pedo groomer rapist scum that they have imported and enabled, are all alike beyond the point of no return. May the true God deal with them accordingly, and soon.

