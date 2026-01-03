When the Light of the True God bursts through the clouds of daily life …

I hope you all had a wonderful Christmas and that the New Year is off to a great start for you. Assuming our calendar is correct (big “if,” I know, but I will leave this giant rabbit hole alone for now), the Year of Our Lord 2025 is in the record books, and 2026 is upon us. It is hard to believe that the 2020s are already more than half over – more than 60% over, to be precise! Can you believe what a crazy decade it has already been? Something tells me we’re just getting started. After all, we are only four years away from whatever awaits in 2030, which as you no doubt already know, is the deadline declared by the kindly oligarchs at the WEF for the completion of their not-at-all-sinister-sounding “Agenda 2030.”

This post is something of a slightly belated reflection on the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. (Better late than never, right?) The theme for this post is this: when the divine light pierces the illusions of our world. And even though the holiday season is officially over (unless you celebrate El Día de los Reyes Magos, in which case it’s just getting started), I think this theme is still very much relevant, and that it will continue to be relevant throughout the upcoming year and beyond.

Unfortunately, our world is very much governed by evil wizards deploying powerful illusions to socially engineer and spiritually sabotage us, but the evil wizards cannot blot out the true light from the true God, no matter how much fiat currency and high-tech DARPA weaponry they use to pull their artificial funeral shroud over our horizons to convince us that our prison planet is just a lonely oasis of life in an otherwise cold, dead, empty universe.

First, let’s talk about Christmas, and let’s use the original 1965 Merry Christmas, Charlie Brown! TV special to do it. This is probably my favorite Christmas movie ever. Honestly, one of the biggest reasons I like it (and this becomes a larger consideration with each passing year) is that it’s short and sweet. It was made for prime-time television in the 1960s, so it’s less than a half hour from start to finish. It gets to the point and wraps everything up quickly, unlike a lot of movies that can drag on for two or three hours, which can be a pretty significant investment of time, especially during a busy time of year. This show also has the charm and innocence of a nursery rhyme or fairy tale. The kids never age. There are no adults. There is no insidiously demonic evil constantly leering out of the screen at you, like there are with so many of today’s “children’s” programs – you can let your young children watch it without wondering if one of the characters will suddenly pause from the action to make a sales pitch for the Rainbow Demon Church (cough, cough, Stranger Things, cough).

The Charlie Brown Christmas special also captures the innocence and optimism of pre-1960s-cultural-revolution America. It depicts life in suburban Minneapolis, unblemished by DIEversity, with demographics as pristine as the driven snow, and you see what was lost by the social engineers dumping a giant cesspool of Somalian sewage all over the Twin Cities starting in the 1990s. You see a society that is peaceful, prosperous, functional, and supremely high-trust. And this isn’t only something you see in cartoons from that era. For example, the opening scenes from The Pink Panther (from 1963) show a Los Angeles that looks like paradise, especially in comparison to the post-apocalyptic dysfunctional hellscape of today. Obviously, America wasn’t all sunshine and roses back then, especially if you were black or brown or poor white. Pentacostal evangelist David Wilkerson wrote a book called The Cross and the Switchblade about his ministry to New York City’s teenage drug addicts and gang bangers, and even though the people and neighborhoods he’s describing sound like something out of the South Bronx of the 1970s or South-Central LA of the 1990s, Wilkerson was actually describing parts of Brooklyn in the 1950s. So yes, the warning signs were certainly there, back in 1965, and the rot had already begun to fester in the urban ghettos and elite universities, and of course the CIA was doing satanic experiments with mind-control and cultural subversion in America’s coastal cities, but much of America was still enjoying a lifestyle that today seems an impossible dream for most people: raising large families in relatively high-trust, close-knit, safe, and crime-free communities.

I also like the way the Charlie Brown Christmas special pokes fun at the postmodern quasi religion of psychology. Lucy is the Jordan Peterson of 1965, with her Pop Psychologist lemonade stand. Charlie Brown is depressed, and instead of telling him to clean his room and pet stray cats in the street, Lucy helps him to find the right label for his anxieties. As it turns out, Charlie Brown suffers from pantaphobia, or the fear of everything, so Lucy prescribes greater “involvement,” which takes the form of him directing the Peanuts’ Christmas play. Of course, Charlie Brown is only nominally the director. Lucy, the original girlboss and ultimate busybody, orders everyone around, including Charlie Brown. Lucy is like the typical feminist in this regard too: she wants to run things and have her own money and career – in addition to being a pop psychologist, she aspires to be a real estate tycoon – but she also wants to be treated like a princess and have the boys find her attractive. She wants to transcend the “glass ceiling” imposed by the patriarchy professionally, AND she also wants to rise to the rank of queen in the patriarchal order. She wants to eat her cake and have it. Such is life. (Note: in 1965, the butch tomboy of the gang, Peppermint Patty, had not yet appeared in the Peanuts.)

I could go on and on about the other things I like about Merry Christmas, Charlie Brown!, such as the soundtrack by the Vince Guaraldi Trio, which is just Christmassy enough to hit the spot at Christmastime, and just jazzy enough to enjoy throughout the rest of the year, or like the critiques the show makes of the commercialist gimmicks of cynical merchants and marketing agencies that have skinsuited Christmas and turned much of into an antichristian boondoggle. There’s a lot to like about the Charlie Brown Christmas special. But what is really relevant for the purposes of this post is something else entirely: the way it shows the numinous interrupting the characters’ everyday routines.

In Merry Christmas, Charlie Brown!, we observe the following dynamic: (1) people make their plans, (2) the plans become all-consuming and disconnected from any higher good, such that tension and frustration build, (3) the plans go awry (and hilarity ensues), (4) everyone’s time and attention get consumed with silly misunderstandings and petty squabbles and in a fit of exhaustion one of the characters inadvertently cries out to God, and (5) God answers, suddenly and dramatically. The numinous breaks in, almost out of nowhere, and transforms everything in an instant. One moment, we see children acting childishly, and the next minute, one of the children yields to a divine prompting and allows himself to become, very briefly, the voice of God, and everyone suddenly sees themselves and their situation in an entirely new light

Still from the scene in Merry Christmas, Charlie Brown! where Linus quotes the Gospel of Luke in response to Charlie Brown’s question about what Christmas is all about.

Another children’s story that shows this dynamic really well is Kenneth Grahame’s The Wind in the Willows, specifically with the anomalous (and aptly enumerated, seventh) chapter where Rat and Mole encounter the “Piper at the Gates of Dawn” (which, of course, inspired the name of Pink Floyd’s first album that showcased Syd Barret’s uniquely creative genius before he went totally insane). If you’re a C.S. Lewis fan, you may recall Lewis’s excellent and very insightful analysis of this chapter in his book Surprised by Joy. Most of The Wind in the Willows is just frivolous fun, with it never entering any of the characters’ minds to strive for anything higher or more meaningful than whatever immediate pleasure the current moment provides, but once again, almost out of nowhere, the numinous bursts in and, for just a fleeting moment, reveals a profound magic and magnificence that pervades our world . . . but only for a moment, and then it’s back to normal, just more whimsical silliness and melodrama for the rest of the book. And, lest the memory of their encounter with the divine be too overwhelming and even depressing, as they return to the relatively lackluster tedium of daily life, the god grants Rat and Mole a forgetfulness, and the intensity of the experience fades away like the memory of a dream after waking.

Of course, that’s often what happens. These bursts of transcendence often come out of nowhere, although some settings and states of mind are more conducive of them than others. In both Merry Christmas, Charlie Brown! and in The Wind in the Willows, the characters encounter the divine in moments of exhaustion, after they have expended themselves, however confusedly and clumsily, in service to others. In The Wind in the Willows, the divine encounter happens far away from the hustle and bustle of society, in the quiet stillness and raw beauty of the wild wilderness.

It’s like struggling through a dark and difficult valley and then ascending a mountaintop, and at the very same moment that you catch a glimpse of what lies on the other side of the mountain, there is a sudden break in the clouds and the Sun is revealed in all his blazing glory. Where moments earlier, your perspective had been dull and limited, you feel the scales fall from instantaneously from your eyes, and you are granted a glorious vision of whatever path has led you to your current place, and then a further vision of the possibilities that lie ahead. And then . . . you descend again into another valley, and the clouds once more conceal the Sun and darken its light. Did that magical moment really happen? What did it all mean? Why does it feel like you’re right back where you started, slogging through the daily grind, with no end in sight?

Christmas is a lot like that. We gather with family and friends to celebrate. Just about every business is closed, and almost everyone is off work, so for most of us, we have nothing else to do and nowhere else to be, and so we are completely free to enjoy the fellowship of the people we’re with. If you’re Christian, maybe you go to midnight Mass or a candlelight service on Christmas Eve, and you hear – as the Peanuts’ characters heard after Charlie Brown cried out to the heavens, “Isn’t there anyone who can tell me what Christmas is all about?” – someone reading a passage from one of the Gospels that tells you what Christmas is all about. Maybe you sing Christmas carols, those songs full of theologically rich poetry set to beautiful medieval melodies, or maybe you only hear someone else singing them. There are plenty of opportunities at Christmastime for the numinous to break in and transform the occasion with divine light.

And then, it’s over, and it’s back to the prosaic realities of daily life.

Of course, there is New Years Day, and that serves as a nice epilogue to the Christmas season. We can review the past year, and clarify our visions for the next, make New Years resolutions, and all that.

My own prayer for 2026 is this: during the year ahead, may the True God arrange our affairs, so that we have more of those moments where the numinous intersects our daily lives, because those divine encounters are supremely important for our own spiritual healing and for the healing of our world. Those “mountaintop moments” reconnect us with higher and deeper realities, recalibrate our spiritual senses, and reorient us towards what is Good and True and Beautiful.

Demonic psyops work because we forget who we are, and because we are ignorant of the true nature of our world. “A people without the knowledge of their past history, origin and culture is like a tree without roots.” (Marcus Garvey.) Whether its cult leaders brainwashing their followers or kidnappers giving their victims Stockholm Syndrome or social engineers trying to trap you inside a high-tech hall of mirrors, psychopaths want you to be alienated from yourself and from your own gut feelings and intuitions, so that you no longer know what’s real and what’s fake. They want you isolated from the people and places that give context and meaning to your life. They want you confused and tired and constantly anxious and cynical. In this world, it’s psyops all the way down, and all the way up, but this only works when you have no orientation to a bigger reality that exposes the pathocrats’ agenda as antihuman lies. Whenever we experience the light of the True God bursting into this world, we receive a sudden dose of antivenom to counteract these demonic deceptions. The god of this world can only pretend to be the real God when there’s a funeral shroud over your eyes, and when you aren’t aware that there’s a funeral shroud over your eyes.

Hope you all had a wonderful Christmas and that you have many meaningful encounters with the True God throughout the year ahead.

