Where are we now? And where are we going?

Where are we now? And what comes next? These are loaded questions. I’m reminded of Mitch Hedberg’s joke about doing a radio interview and the DJ asking him, “Who are you?” Hedberg said, “I was like, either this guy is really deep, or I’m at the wrong radio station.” Answering the question “Where are we now?” is similar.

It all depends on how you frame these questions …

On one level (political and cultural), the entire matter is absurd: we’re in the wrong place, after a series of wrong turns and social engineering experiments gone awry, and just figuring out where we’re supposed to be, let alone actually getting there (as a civic body), is going to be confusing and messy, and the odds are definitely not in our favor. The best predictor of future behavior is past behavior, and for longer than I have been alive, our civilization’s past behavior has been abysmal: in all the ways that matter most, we’ve seen a continual decline. When “despair” is one of the leading causes of death in a society, you know something has gone seriously and fundamentally wrong.

But long before the decay became obvious politically and culturally, the West had become spiritually corrupt. By the time you see mushrooms emerging from a tree trunk, the tree has already been dead for a while. Or given the signs that we’ve had an occupation government (since at least 1913) — a government that has maneuvered us into pointless wars for the benefit of foreign interests and thereby eliminated millions of competent men, that has replaced the casualties of their needless wars by importing millions of unassimilable military-age men from hostile nations, and that has enacted an entire legal infrastructure to actively preference the importees while simultaneously discriminating against its own people — maybe a better example would be the zombie ant fungus: by the time the stroma emerges visibly from the ant’s body, the parasitic fungus has already killed and completely skin-suited the ant. Whatever metaphor you use, it is alarming and depressing to consider all the needless ruin.

But in another sense, we are exactly where we should be, and everything that is can be used for good for those with eyes to see and hearts to receive it. It all really depends on what your framing is. Context really is everything. It all depends on what you believe about yourself and the world around you.

If you believe that this world is all that there is, and that all you are is a process of chemical reactions generating consciousness that ends completely and finally at death (and if that process generating your consciousness, itself, resulted from a completely random and non-conscious process), then the political and cultural state of the world is definitely a blackpill for you, because everything is really a blackpill for you already. But that quasi-religious creed that we live in a non-conscious, self-contained, self-created cosmos is collapsing, and with it, all the narratives that creed was used to underwrite.

Whether we are nearing the end of the world itself or only the end of the current age, we are clearly approaching the end of something that is so big that it has defined the philosophical and mythical contexts in which we (or at least most of us) have been able to conceive of the biggest and most ineluctable questions about who we, as humans, are, and what our lives ultimately mean. We (or at least the overwhelming majority of us) are unable even to understand ourselves independently of the metaphysical and moral assumptions that have defined the current era.

Poisoned soil, poisoned water, and poisoned air …

The metaphysics and morality of our modern world have been the soil under our feet, the water we drink, and the air we breathe, from the moment of conception until death. What this means, practically, is that, the post-Enlightenment metaphysics and morality form the very substance of our psychological “being,” in just the same way that our physical bodies are composed of material derived, ultimately, from the soil, water, and air; and when all of those elements have been poisoned, it means that we, ourselves, are made of poisons, and that our being contains the stuff of both Life and Death. This is true both physically and spiritually. “Detoxing” is dreadfully difficult when all your growth and development since conception has consisted of poisonous additions to your being. All of your instincts, ideas, memories, habits, perspectives, etc., have all been corrupted; everything you are is composed of elements of Life and Death that have been so thoroughly mixed together that they are now practically impossible for you to separate. Perhaps that’s what “original sin” means.

The Creation Myth of the Modern World

The postmodern world tells us that in the beginning was the Nothing, that the Nothing was completely devoid of any meaning or purpose, and that the Nothing just happened to become Something through a miracle known as the Big Bang — a miracle which no one has ever, or even could ever, observe, but one which The ScienceTM assures us is unquestionably what happened. Of course, that Something (the “universe”) is still mostly empty, and it is still completely devoid of meaning or purpose.

Our world is a very infinitesimally tiny speck of that Something (surrounded on all sides by an impossibly vast gulf of Nothing), and through a purely mechanical and meaningless and non-conscious process, Life emerged. More Something from Nothing! From nothing came Life, and the Life was like Dice, and the Dice was somehow programmed (like a robot) to cast itself over and over and over, for an impossibly long time, in a world that was so inhospitable to Life that only the luckiest combinations of dice throws managed to survive. Eventually, this completely non-conscious process of dice throwing happened upon a lucky (or unlucky, as we shall soon discover to our horror) combination that yielded consciousness, i.e., even more Something out of Nothing! (Something out of Nothing is a recurring theme in the modern world’s secular religion.)

Now, some of these conscious Die developed (again, through a completely random and non-conscious process) the ability to think about and to feel their experience of being thrown about constantly by the pressures of their environment, which keeps trying (in a purely random and non-conscious way) to kill them before they can reproduce. Eventually, some of the smartest and shrewdest of these sentient Die became modern philosophers and realized that their existence is absurd and meaningless, and that their ability to think and to feel is actually a terrible burden and even a torment, and they urgently and gleefully shared this message whenever they got the (random) chance.

Others of the Die have (again through a completely random and non-conscious process) become storytellers, poets, singers, playwrights, moviemakers, news anchors, professors, media moguls, psychologists, evolutionary biologists, intelligence agency spooks, and central bankers, and these Die collectively created a cultural landscape that reinforces this message of meaninglessness: everything is ultimately random happenstance and means absolutely nothing — especially the strange patterns that start to emerge when you look at who these missionaries of nihilism are, and how they all their efforts appear to be coordinated at a very high level and directed towards the same definable ends. Nevertheless, the very same people who assure you that “Good” and “Evil” are meaningless categories also condemn you as irredeemably evil if you dare to suggest that these patterns mean anything. No! It’s all random! It’s all purposeless! There is no conscious coordination of agendas! Pay no attention to those wizards behind the curtain! Just as there is no higher consciousness directing the development of Life, which is merely the result of evolution by natural selection, so too is there no higher consciousness (and indeed, no consciousness at all) directing the development of what appears to be a sophisticated social engineering scheme: it’s all the result of cultural evolution by natural selection, adhering to similar laws and logic that have defined the evolution of biological life. Bottom line, everything is random, and nothing means anything!

Biological Darwinism and Social Darwinism are twin brothers (just like Black Magic and The Science TM )

“Meaningless, meaningless, everything is meaningless …” That’s the message of the modern world. But unlike the writer of Ecclesiastes, the wizards of the modern world have no interest in pushing past that initial assessment.

“A modern philosopher is someone who wants to convince you to hate your life as much as he hates his,” observed G. K. Chesterton. Here’s another quote: “Follow the money.” When you stop and think about it, being a professional philosopher would not be a lucrative livelihood. You could do philosophy full-time only if you are independently wealthy; otherwise, you have to have a day job and do philosophy only in your spare time (like LucTalks or Chris Langan, both of whom are far more intelligent and insightful than any of Globohomo’s “acadummy” professionals), because few people are able or willing to pay you enough to be able to do it full time. But there are people whose full-time jobs are writing books and papers and lecturing young people about philosophy. From whence does their funding come, and what strings are attached?

If you want to make a middle-class or higher income from philosophizing, what questions are you not allowed to ask, and what perspectives are you not allowed to consider? Of course, you could ask the same questions about other priests of the civic religion (a.k.a., academics), whether historians or economists or biologists: which ideas are “off limits” and will get you excommunicated and exiled (and maybe even executed) for heresy?

Bottom line, there is bankster class that has deliberately funded and promoted a very specific cosmology and a very narrow set of moral philosophies, while also actively suppressing all others. (Note: sometimes they do this by promoting and funding psuedo-competitors, that present a different, but completely ridiculous and illusory cosmology or a pathological morality, like the “human potential/New Thought/New Age” movement.) And the same people who want you to believe in biological Darwinism — i.e., a completely random and meaningless biological evolution by natural selection (with no direction of any sort from any higher consciousness) — also want you to believe in a social Darwinism: a completely random (It just happened that way, we swear!) process of cultural evolution by purely coincidental social mutations and by selection pressures generated by completely organic financial and social forces that were not in any way directed by any conscious conspirators whatsoever. You’re a schizo (or suffering from some other form of mental illness or moral pathology) if you see any malevolent agenda coordinating all these cultural revolutions throughout the world and throughout the ages. It all just happened randomly. At worst, it’s due to incompetence, not malice (so ignore your lying eyes when you obvious signs of coordinated malevolence). That all these random social mutations somehow always promote the interests of a very narrow set of central banksters and their priest-servants, usually to the detriment of all the regular people, is just an unfortunate (for you) accident and a lucky break (for them). Obviously, this is all bullshit.

So where are we now? And what comes next?

So where are we now? Spiritually, our world is the equivalent of a factory farm. Something, or someone, is feeding off our attention and our suffering, and so they socially engineer us in ways analogous to the designs of industrial agriculture and slaughterhouses. Sounds bleak, but it’s not a blackpill — or at least it doesn’t have to be.

There is no political solution (note: I did not say there is no solution, only that there is no political solution). Many times I have said and even acknowledged that this is true, without meaningfully accepting the reality of that statement. There is no political solution. Let that sink in. We are not voting our way out of this. No revolution is ever going to permanently resolve it. Remember, from practically the moment of our conception (if not before), we have been shaped out of soil, water, and air that has been infused with terrible poisons. “Wherever you go, there you are …” and all that. Our core problem is both within and without. We cannot bootstrap our way into becoming a different kind of being than we already are (although our pseudo-elite super-wizards are sure trying to accomplish this through their demonic transhumanism, because an ancient and even more elusive puppet-master is promising them salvation if they do this). We cannot completely dismantle our own boat in the middle of the ocean. We can improve our immediate situation, short term, but long-term salvation is a different matter altogether.

Recently, I wrote a post about the issue of deportations and the Bolshevik-inspired controversy around ICE shooting Alex Pretti and Renee Good. The whole dynamic on display in these cases perfectly illustrates why a political solution is not possible. Leftists cry about the dangers of fascism, without ever acknowledging that reactionary movements are always and everywhere merely reactions to their own communist movements. The leftists are useful idiots of the pathocrats, and their idiocy has been carefully cultivated through skinsuited institutions, social media, traditional media, and public education; now they are suffering from full-blown Stockholm Syndrome, and their moral sensibilities have been hijacked and subverted and turned in a direction favorable to the pathocrats and against themselves and against everyone who just wants to raise healthy families and live contentedly. The social engineers have orchestrated a multi-generational, worldwide scheme known as the Kalergi Plan, which has accelerated and intensified in recent years, with millions of unassimilable foreigners (who are, in fact, actively encouraged to NOT assimilate and to see themselves as conquerors and their host nations as chattel) dumped into formerly high-trust and homogenous societies in order to destroy their social cohesion, to introduce chaos and destruction, and to provide the “anarcho’ part of the “anarcho-tyranny” that the pathocrats intend for the West. This puts the host nations into a dilemma: either (1) accept the escalating anarcho-tyranny of the Bolsheviks, or (2) turn to fascism for deliverance. The central-bankster social engineers love this dilemma, because it’s a “heads we win, tails you lose” scenario for them. For us, though, it means, do we surrender our freedoms and the Rule of Law in order to gain the protection of a Caesar strong enough to destroy the Bolsheviks? Or do we cling to our principles and keep losing until the Bolsheviks have complete power to do to us whatever they like? Consider the (alleged) body counts of Moustache Man and Franco, and entrusting such a leader with that level of power is a dangerous gambit, but then consider the body counts of the Stalin, Mao, and Pol Pot, which is orders of magnitude worse, and recognize the nature of this dilemma: when you’re compelled to chose the lesser of two evils, you are still choosing evil. Then there’s the bloodshed (holocaust/burnt offering unto the god of this world) that would ensue from civil war between communists and anti-communists, as well as the trend among fascist leaders to lead their nations (or have their nations get dragged into) bloody and cataclysmic wars, and you can see why the demonic parasites pulling the puppet strings of our psuedo-elites would be thrilled at the prospect of what lies ahead. Politically, I don’t pretend to have the answer to any of this.

That was just the single example of replacement-level mass migration. Now, take that existential problem and multiply it by all the other enormous problems we’re facing as a civilization. In each case, we are given two pills, one which will kill us painfully and the other which will cause us less pain and allow us to live a little longer, but which will still cause us pain and disease.

The only really good political solution is to do like the Amish or like the Beartarians and create a parallel society that does not depend on Globohomo’s systems and institutions and fiat currency, but of course, the evil wizards cannot tolerate competition or true independence. Short term, you can, with enough planning and discipline and sacrifice, become independent, but long term, you will have to confront and fight the evil wizards (or their Stockholm-Syndrome-suffering useful idiots), or your kids will.

One of the wizards’ most devious tricks is getting you to accept the fight on the wizards’ terms and on the terrain of their choosing; and in order not to fall for it, you either (1) have to be very simple-minded and cling unquestioningly to a simple creed that just happens to be correct (because the moment you begin to “test” it to make sure it is correct, you lose the simple-mindedness that is absolutely essential for it to work), or (2) you have to develop the competence needed to recognize both Good and Evil and to categorically reject the Evil and completely embrace the Good — and that path is incredibly dangerous, because it’s like running the gauntlet: few of us manage to develop the wisdom and discipline needed to navigate the spiritual minefield successfully without falling for the wizards’ lies; most of us get deceived and disoriented and eventually end up in one of the wizards’ many halls of mirrors, chasing will-o-whisps and sirens’ songs.

So what comes next? I said this is not a blackpill. I do believe very strongly that the True God IS, and that from the True God’s nature flows the fundament and telos of all that is Good and True and Beautiful. I also believe it is possible to connect with the True God. I am still working this out (with fear and trembling), and I do not know how it all works given the Bible’s apparent internal contradictions theologically and historically. However, I am absolutely convinced that John 10:10 is absolutely true: The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy: I [Jesus] am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly. So is John 8:32: And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free. (And compare this with John 8:44, wherein Jesus describes the devil as the “father of lies” and declares who the devil’s children are.) And so is John 14:6: Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. And then there’s the seventh and eighth chapter of St. Paul’s letter to the Romans, which articulates the moral paradox (and its resolution) at the heart of the human condition as well as anything I’ve ever read. The ScienceTM used to assure us that the stories about the Flood of Noah and the Epic of Gilgamesh were all ignorant superstitious nonsense, but of late we have learned that there are numerous anomalies in the historical, archeological, and geological records showing that there probably was a catastrophic and very sudden rise in sea levels about 12,000 years ago that may very well have wiped out (or been part of a cataclysmic event that wiped out) an advanced civilization (possibly more technologically advanced than our own). So maybe the details of the story in Genesis about the Flood weren’t literally historically accurate, but in its broad outline, the story pointed towards a very real and very significant event — an event which, for whatever reason, the evil wizards have gone to great lengths to suppress public awareness of (falsifying the historical record to such an extent that we no longer know when or where we are — or who we are). In the same way, while the biblical stories about Jesus may, or may not, be literally historically accurate, I do believe that they point to a very real and very significant event — and as with the prehistoric cataclysm that potentially wiped out an ancient civilization more technologically advanced than our own, the wizards have gone to incredible lengths to oppose and subvert true knowledge of who Jesus was and what he did. All the worst and most wicked people really do evince a deep, visceral, and pathological hatred of even the name of Jesus being uttered, except as a punch-line of a ribald joke or as an imprecation when everything is going wrong. (Or they take the opposite tack, and create and promote a clownworld caricature of Christianity to siphon off spiritual energy, like the spillways on a dam relieve pressure whenever water levels get too high.) To paraphrase the Glenda’s warning to Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz, the good magic of Jesus must be very powerful, or the evil wizards would not be so desperate to turn you away from Him.

Summing Up

A shout out to Hermes of the Threshold (the Substacker formerly known as Neoliberal Feudalism), who has once again awakened me from my dogmatic slumbers. He really does a great job of highlighting the most important (and also the most difficult) questions, and he poses some serious challenges to my own efforts to be optimistic. He keeps awakening me from my dogmatic slumbers, and this is a great blessing, because I am improved by wrestling with these questions myself. I also really like what he said in his post Individuation Under Abraxas, about his reasons for doing the Neoliberal Fuedalism substacks and about how that process was complete and had brought him to a new phase (meaning a new, more explicitly spiritually oriented Substack called Living Opposites). I have felt like my own journey, involving A Ghost in the Machine, has reached a similar point (although I won’t pretend my writing is at his level, which is one of the best on this entire platform). Moving forward, I intend to move away from political and cultural commentary, especially surface-level issues, and instead to write from a more explicitly spiritual perspective. I also plan to write a book in a similar vein, probably in the form of an animal story.

I got an early start on Lent this year and gave up social media. I am making a limited exception for long-form content on Substack, but I’m trying to stay away from Notes. Social media is a tool that, like all tools, can be used for good or ill, but unlike most tools, it can be subtly calibrated to appeal to your worst impulses and to aim its attack at your darkest blind spots, so that rather than you using the tools, the tools end up using you (and by extension, you end up being used by the spiritual forces that are the real puppet masters pulling the strings of the social engineers who run these social media platforms). I have certainly been guilty of this. Moving forward, I have to review and retrofit my strategy for engaging with social media.

The timing of my decision to abstain from social media was fortuitous, because as soon as I did, my offline life promptly became more difficult and demanding. (The timing of events is often eerie; the postmodern insistence that there’s no rhyme or reason to anything is willful blindness.) This has kept me from posting here as regularly, but “real life” (as opposed to the “virtual reality” online) is a great teacher, even when the lessons are challenging — especially when the lessons are challenging. So I have some ideas I have been grappling with that I believe will grow into good posts. Anyway, thanks for reading and subscribing (especially the paid subscribers, whose vote of confidence in my work really does mean a lot). God bless you all.

