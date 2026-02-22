A Ghost in the Machine

Hermes of the Threshold
Feb 22

Nice post, Daniel. Regarding "Moving forward, I intend to move away from political and cultural commentary, especially surface-level issues, and instead to write from a more explicitly spiritual perspective. I also plan to write a book in a similar vein, probably in the form of an animal story." This brings to mind a couple of my favorite anecdotes:

Aanonymous from a Greek anthology: "Diogenes the Cynic, on his arrival in Hades, after his wise old age was finished, laughed when he saw [king] Croesus. Spreading his cloak on the ground near the king, who once drew great store of gold from the river, he said: “Now, too, I take up more room than you; for all I had I have brought with me, but you, Croesus, have nothing.”

Ernst Junger: "What is left of us from this life if we do not accumulate worth that can be exchanged for gold at the tollgate of death’s realm, to be exchanged for eternity?” 

And, facing the prospect of death at the intense Allied aerial bombardments in 1945 he wrote, “We are approaching the innermost vortex of the maelstorm, almost certain death…my baggage, my treasures, I shall have to leave behind without regret. After all, they are valuable only to the extent that they have an intrinsic connection to the other side.” 

And more: “As for posthumous literary glory, I don’t set excessive store by it. I’m skeptical, for I’ve observed that such glory pales even in an author’s lifetime. He then leads the life of a pauvre poete oublie [a poor forgotten poet]. Or else he behaves very sensibly, like Rimbaud, who after producing an exceptional literary oeuvre in his youth, devoted himself to commerce in Africa; that was more important in his eyes. And sub specie aeternitatis, the day will come when even Homer will be totally unknown. Glory is like the blazing tale of a comet, which still sparkles for a while in the wake of the work. You may then wonder what the goal of writing is assuming it has a goal. It is the creative instant itself, in which something timeless is produced, something that cannot be wiped out. The universe has affirmed itself in the individual, and that must suffice, whether or not anyone else notices it. In 1942, when I visited Picasso on Rue des Grands-Augustins, he said to me: “Look, this painting, which I have just completed, is going to have a certain effect; but this effect would be exactly the same, metaphysically speaking, if I wrapped the painting up in paper and cosigned it to a corner. It would be exactly the same thing as if ten thousand people had admired it.”

American Sovereignty
Feb 22

Fantastic essay. Looking forward to the next one.

