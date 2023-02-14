“The time machine definitely works,” said Dr. Chop Suey. “The plate of spaghetti, the stuffed dog, and the real dog with one of the interns attached to its jaws, all of them have disappeared into the past.”

A Psuedoscience Fiction Story about Time Travel (Photo by Mohamed Osama on Unsplash )

“But how do you know they reappeared in the past?” asked Dr. Spock. “Or anywhere else, for that matter? They may have simply disintegrated without a trace. How do we know it’s a time machine and not a vaporizer?”

“There is only one way to find out,” replied Chop Suey. “One of us goes.”

“Yeah, but how will we get back to tell the others that it works?” asked Spock.

Chop Suey thought about this for a moment. “Okay, we start off by going back in time 15 seconds. If that works, we go back further next time.”

Spock nodded. “Sounds good. Which one of us should do it first?”

“It is very dangerous, so I will bravely go first,” said Chop Suey.

Spock gasped. “And be the first person to time travel to the past? No, …