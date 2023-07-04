I recently watched the movie version of Whitney Houston’s life, I Wanna Dance with Somebody, and it left me wondering who, or what, Whitney Houston really was. Not the person, but the public image, which was incredibly culturally successful as a brand. That public image was conveyed via millions of screens into millions of minds. Who or what did that image — does that image — really represent?

American Idolatry (Photo by DESIGNECOLOGIST on Unsplash )

Houston’s life had plenty of drama, with an illicit lesbian love affair, dysfunctional relationships with the men in her life, and some serious crack smoking. The movie didn’t pull any punches, but it didn’t overdo it either. All in all, it portrayed its subject sympathetically, as someone you wanted to root for, but whom you knew was doomed, despite her massive talent and success.

Here’s what the movie really brought into sharp focus: the dramatic disconnect between Whitney Houston’s fun-loving onstage persona, especially during her early …