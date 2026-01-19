A Ghost in the Machine

A Ghost in the Machine

SirHamster
5d

"then nothing that I said in yesterday’s post is an argument against your position. "

It is a little mystifying when people don't pay attention to the scope of an argument.

Even more so when they start digging in to defend a destructive cultural idea because it's related to how they think. The action speakers louder than their words about what they truly believe.

Eric R. Ashley
5d

This might be a moment like the Fall of the Berlin Wall. It was not expected. The year before I had read some of a SF novel talking how in 2050 the US and the USSR were still struggling.

But Reagan came along and said 'dustbin of history' and 'we win, they lose'. No one else saw it coming.

It took a few years to go from the Wall to complete collapse.

A lot of brave men fought against the evil of Communism in the decades before. Answers in Genesis, Discovery Institute, Ken Ham, me, and a lot of others worked on this. And yet someone had to be the Man for the Moment.

For Communism, it was Reagan. Hopefully for Darwinism, its Vox Day.

Abortion at the national level ended, very possibly because Gen X is gaining power. Now dies Darwinism. Hopefully Usury is next. And perhaps then the Surveillance Cabal as listed by Anonymous Conservative. Not to forget Feminsim getting destroyed to boot.

Lot of trash needs to be cleared out so we can rebuild on the Truth Who Loves us.

