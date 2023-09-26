[If you were foolish enough to take the “News” seriously, it would break your mind. That’s by design. To stay sane in clownworld, you have to treat the News like the absurd joke that it is. Towards that end, I am creating a new section of this blog called “Clownworld News Network” (CNN). Here is the first story. First, I’ll give you the backstory and an overview of how this story has been covered by the clownworld news media. Then, I’ll translate the story from Marxcissist Bullshittery into straightforward English. Bon appétit!]

A Diddendunuffin Gets Shot by London Police While Not Doin Nuffin; Police Are Clearly to Blame; Armed Military to Replace Police to Prevent Future Diddendunuffins from Getting Shot?

Yesterday morning I saw an article on the BBC that said Britain’s Ministry of Defence has offered its soldiers as replacements for armed police officers who have turned in their permits to carry weapons, after an officer was charged with murder for killing a noncompliant suspect last year.

Now, that’s an odd headline, and upon further review, it turns out to be an even odder story:

In the scared-of-guns UK, only select police officers carry firearms and are responsible for working the most dangerous cases that regular, unarmed police cannot handle;

One of these armed officers shot a BLM poster child (somehow American identity politics has become the USA’s chief export in the 2020s);

That police officer has now been charged with murder;

Other armed police officers are now turning in their permits to carry weapons in response to this indictment, meaning the City of London is now running short of police officers to handle dangerous cases;

So the government is thinking about using soldiers to handle these cases, instead of police officers.

What could possibly go wrong with that?! The powers-that-be think that highly trained and experienced civilian police officers are too trigger happy, so they’re going to use military troops who have been trained for waging warfare against enemy combatants overseas. I’m sure this will absolutely not backfire in any way!

