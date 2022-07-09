Victimology Poker: Clown-World America’s New National Pastime!

The incomparable Gad Saad popularized the term “victimology poker,” which refers to the uniquely Western pathology of making a virtue out of being a victim, even to the point of greatly exaggerating or outright inventing traumas to enhance one’s status. Older generations referred to this simply as having a “pity party,” but younger Millennials and Gen Z have made this form of self-sabotage America’s new national pastime.