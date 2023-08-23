There’s much to be thankful for, even in spite of all the problems in the world today. And if there’s anything you can’t be grateful for, hopefully you can at least see the humor in it. As Inspector Clouseau said, after he fell into a fountain and got drenched, “It’s all part of Life’s Rich Pageant, you know.”

Three Happy Parakeets (Stock photo — Skylar de Green is not pictured). No doubt they are talking about how grateful they are and cracking jokes. (Photo by David Clode on Unsplash )

A Sense of Gratitude

I was reminded how good I have it after a recent incident involving one of my parakeets, Skylar de Green (my kids named him). A couple of days ago, little Skylar injured his leg in a freak accident. I was worried he might have broken it (the downside of having bones that are lightweight enough for flight is that they break more easily), so we took him to the vet, who gave him a thorough examination. Fortunately, it was (as the late Black Knight famously said) just a flesh wound, and …