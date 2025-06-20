A Ghost in the Machine

A Ghost in the Machine
Paging the Everlasting Man
Heretics Chapter 3: On Mr. Rudyard Kipling and Making the World Small
A reading from G. K. Chesterton's book Heretics, followed by commentary
Daniel D
Jun 20, 2025
Heretics chapter 3: On Mr. Rudyard Kipling and Making the World Small. A photograph of G. K. Chesterton from around the time he wrote Heretics.
Heretics chapter 3: On Mr. Rudyard Kipling and Making the World Small

Welcome back to another episode of “Paging the Everlasting Man,” wherein I read chapters of G. K. Chesterton books and then add my commentary. We’re starting with his 1905 book Heretics. This is the third chapter, On Mr. Rudyard Kipling and Making the World Small. [«Click here» for the second chapter, On the Negative Spirit, in case you missed it.]

The first part of the episode, containing my reading of the chapter, is available to everyone for free, but the second part with my commentary is exclusively for paid subscribers. (This series is the first audio content I’ve placed behind a paywall.) If you’d like to upgrade your subscription, there are discounts available on both annual and monthly subscriptions.

