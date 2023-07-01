Sometimes you gotta get away from it all. Well, not literally away from it all, because then you’d be floating off into outer space somewhere, but you know what I mean. All the business-as-usual BS that will consume your life with meaningless trivia if you’re not careful. From time to time, you have to distance yourself from your daily routines, in order to interrupt your habitual thought-patterns and reorient your perspective on Life’s rich pageant.

“It’s all part of Life’s rich pageant, you know …”

I recently did that, which is why I haven’t posted in ten days (but who’s counting?). I took the kids to a family reunion of sorts, which was a short but sweet whirlwind of fun and fellowship. It was great, and then it was back to the daily grind, with everything that entails. I always get hit with a wave of wistful longing shortly after returning home from vacations like these, and this time was no different.

That sudden shift in mood — going from a joyful enthusiasm about Life while visiti…