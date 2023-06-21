The Federal Reserve Banksters, the Chinese Communist Party, and the Church of Satan all want to wish you all a very happy Pride Month! This month (like every other month of the year), we celebrate all the stunning and brave carpet-munchers, teabaggers, salad-tossers, cross-dressers, autogynophiles, and more!

The Church of Satan has proudly promoted LGBTQ+ pride, from the brothels of Sodom and Gomorrah to the Tenderloin District of San Francisco! Be part of an affirming and inclusive church! Join the Church of Satan today! Our backdoors are always open to visitors!