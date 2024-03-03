Imagine, if you will, a political leader with the electrifying charisma of Jeb! Bush, the feminine charm of Hillary Clinton, and a greater lust for war than both Jeb! Bush and Hillary Clinton combined! If what I’ve described sounds too good to be true, then say hello to Nimrata “Nikki” Haley!

Banksters for a Ukrainian Genocide endorse Nikki Haley for President!

The great Will Rogers once observed that “America has the best politicians that money can buy.” Nikki Haley is proud to carry on this tradition of public service for private profit. Like her neo-con-artist hero, George W. Bush, Ms. Haley is “a uniter, not a divider.” As her recent presidential campaign has shown, Ms. Haley brings together wealthy mega-donors from both sides of the political aisle. Very shrewd people who make their living valuing assets agree: Nikki Haley is the best Republican candidate for their money!