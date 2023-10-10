Israel's 9/11

In this episode, I share my thoughts about the situation with Israel and Palestine, as well as what I believe America’s response should be. Here’s the TL;DR (or too long; didn’t listen):
Israel’s 10/7 is a lot like America’s 9/11: if you’re an American, remember how you (and everyone around you) felt that day, and how your feelings were manipulated by power-hungry psychopaths to advance their interests at your expense;
Remember also all the red flags and anomalies that subsequently cast doubt on the official narrative, leading (for many people) to a growing belief that certain high-level officials in our own government knew what was coming and allowed it to happen, effectively sacrificing thousands of their own people in order to get the forever wars and surveillance state that they wanted (but couldn’t have pulled off before 9/11);
I fully expect those same patterns to eme…