An extreme example of a Handicapper Deputy, culture warrior on behalf of the Bad, the False, and the Ugly!

I recently did my civic duty and reported for jury duty, where I got to see DIEversity in action and had an encounter with one of the regime’s “handicapper deputies” (a term I will explain in this post, along with the phrase “black noise”). Much of my first day was spent in a large waiting room with hundreds of other people. I didn’t mind the waiting — at first. I had a book, Laura Knight-Jadczyk’s The Secret History of the World, and I started reading. I felt like it was going to be a great morning, because for however long I had to wait for the next phase of jury duty to begin, I could spend the time reading a challenging and insightful book. Unfortunately, a handicapper deputy had a different agenda.

White Noise and Black Noise …

The waiting room was quiet — at first. Most of the people were reading things on their screens. A few were reading actual books (those ancient relics from our ancestral past). Some conversed quietly with the folks sitting next to them. Others typed away on their keyboards. The atmosphere was filled with a steady rhythm of muted background sounds — i.e., “white noise” — something that is actually conducive of sustained mental focus and even of entering hyper-productive “flow states,” or even, alternatively, of going to sleep. White noise is good. I was about to experience its opposite: “black noise.”

