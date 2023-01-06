I have a theory about why popular music peaked in the 1960s and has been in decline ever since, with an especially precipitous drop-off in quality around the mid-1990s. I don’t have anything like the technical knowledge or training of a Rick Beato or Ted Gioia, but as a lifelong music lover, a (very) amateur pianist and songwriter, and someone who has mastered the use of a car steering wheel as a percussion instrument, I think I have the musical chops sufficient for getting a pretty good read on this situation. In fact, I believe I can summarize in just two words the real reason why popular music so dramatically blossomed and flourished in the 60s: “The Beatles.”

The Beatles Are Why Popular Music Peaked in the 60s! (Photo by Fedor on Unsplash )

The Beatles were a cultural black swan event . . .

“The days of the guitar band are over,” or at least that’s what a Decca Records executive allegedly told The Beatles’ manager Brian Epstein in 1962 when explaining why the label was rejecting the …