America is anti-motherhood. And Happy Mothers’ Day to all the women who have become mothers in spite of that! (Photo by Gianna Bonello on Unsplash )

Postmodern America is very anti-motherhood. (America is also very anti-fatherhood, but this is Mothers’ Day!) Being a mother is natural and beneficial for women, so American culture, which devalues practically everything that is natural and beneficial, devalues motherhood. In spite of that, there are people brave (or foolish) enough to become mothers anyway. God bless them!

Being a parent is extraordinarily difficult to do well in today’s culture. Sure, anyone who copulates without birth control — well, any heterosexual couples who haven’t mutilated their bodies to change genders — can procreate. But actually raising your child well is extremely challenging, because practically the entire mainstream culture opposes the development of healthy relationships between parents and children. Nevertheless, being a parent is something that is still …