Beware the Bamboozlers!

In my last podcast episode, I discussed how, after 9/11, our natural human feelings were weaponized against us by psychopaths in our own government. The painful lessons from that era are applicable now. As President George W. Bush once so eloquently said, “Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on — uh — well, you’re not gonna fool me again!”

Clay Martin posted a pair of videos on a similar theme today that I strongly encourage you to watch.

Video #1: String Pulling