Marxcissism will lose the culture war. It’s a batshit crazy ideology, but that won’t be the reason for its defeat. Communism is doomed in America because it has become Conformmunism, and Conformmunism is lame.

Conformmunists love following rules!

Today’s rebellious teenagers will be tomorrow’s innovative artists and interesting thinkers; they’ll be the ones having the biggest impact on our culture in the next ten to twenty years. And while rebellious teenagers are notorious for entertaining naively stupid ideas, they will absolutely not believe anything that is uncool. And nothing is less cool than the value system being promoted by stuffy, small-minded authority figures.

Marxism has always been foolish, but until recently in America, it has never been culturally boring or safe. That fact alone explains why so many of mid-20th Century America’s most talented musicians and writers seemed to harbor communist sympathies: advocating leftist views was a surefire way to signal that you were an…