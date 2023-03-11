A specter is haunting America — the specter of Marxcissism! All the formerly free and prosperous nations of the West have entered into an unholy alliance to immolate themselves at the Marxcissist altar. But how did this come to be, and what are the Marxcissists’ aims?

The Marxcissist Manifesto! Overeducated Hipsters Holding Communist Flags at a Protest for Some Fashionable Leftist Cause…

Decades ago, Marxism 1.0 was characterized by the belief that all political and cultural conflicts are ultimately rooted in a class struggle between the proletariat and the bourgeoise. However, something strange happened in America to change all of this. When Soviet agents infiltrated American society and attempted to spread the mind virus of communism, they achieved their greatest success in institutions dominated by the bourgeoise: Ivy League Universities and elite liberal arts colleges, top gatekeepers in Hollywood and mass media, the upper echelons of the professional-managerial elites (PME), direc…