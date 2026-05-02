A Ghost in the Machine

A Ghost in the Machine

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Charles Snead
May 2

Thanks for articulating what I have seen and felt for years. My main concern for the giant bureaucracy is the fact that not a single bureaucrat ever is personally responsible for the decisions they force on the rest of us. They don’t even get demoted. Me, I run a small construction company. If I make a bad decision. I pay for it. I am also personally responsible that my people have work in front of them, even if I pay for it myself. Everyone I know that runs a small business does exactly that when they need to.

There is a horse blanket company I used to buy from that was bought by a private equity firm. It was once owned by an Irish family. Great product. Now it is no longer made in Ireland and the thread used is just strong enough to make it through the sawing machines. Damn things now fall apart. This private equity company is only trading on a once proud name and selling everyone garage. They will never sell me another one.

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SomeDude
May 2

I really liked the content, except for the assumption that "no rulers" (anarchy by etymology rather than colloquial misdefinition as "chaos") somehow equates to the bastardized system currently destroying our society.

anarchy fails for much the same reason as capitalism or communism. that being, no matter how sound the rules they find ways around, psychopaths almost ALWAYS float to the top of social power structures, just like loose corpses in the swamp. and said psychopaths will invariably turn whatever system they bullied their way to the top of into a gang/mob system and retain power until forcibly ejected.

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