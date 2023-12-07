It’s 2073, we’re old, and we’re still DINKs!!!

It’s 2073, we’re old, and we’re DINKs! We spend all day wishing we were healthy enough to walk to Costco. We miss Costco. It was so wonderful when we would go there, and the nice man at the front would tell us that he loves us. I wish we knew someone who could take us there, but all our friends are old and in bad health like us.

We’re DINKs! I really miss Costco so much. It’s been forever since anyone told us they loved us. My wife used to say she loved me every now and then, but now that she has Alzheimer’s real bad, she doesn’t know who I am anymore. Things are actually better now that her memory’s gone. For a while there, she would get real angry at me sometimes when she’d been drinking wine all day and talking to that stupid sister of hers. For some reason, she blames me for us not having kids. She thinks I talked her out of it, but we made that decision together. She did start wanting a kid real bad when she got to be about 40, so we tried, but by then she couldn’t get pregnant, and doing it in vitro was way too expensive. So she blames me for that too, since we didn’t have enough money to do IV. She said if I had worked harder, I’d have one of those jobs that had the kind of insurance that covers IV treatments. Thankfully, when she got to be about 45, she stopped talking about kids, but then she started back talking about it a few years later after she got laid off. Then all she’d do is sit around the house and complain about how she wished she could be a grandma. I actually miss those days. At least we had our own house back then.

